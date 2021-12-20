The one stat that defines how outrageously good the Cowboys defense has become

Momentum is real, even if it’s difficult or impossible to quantify. It doesn’t carry from one game to the next, when a team’s on a winning streak or losing streak, because each game is it’s own encapsulated product. Teams can certainly feel more or less confident as a streak grows, but a week of preparation has a tangible impact. Within games though, momentum is real and swings generally happen thanks to turnovers where a team is close to scoring but suddenly loses possession or is backed up on their side of the field and the opposition is immediately in scoring range.

That’s what makes this the one stat above all others that defines just what Dan Quinn’s defense with the 2021 Dallas Cowboys have accomplished. They have been able to quash momentum, consistently.

The Cowboys lead the league in interceptions now with 23 on the season, and are tied for the league lead in forced turnovers at 31, sharing the distinction with Matt Eberflus’ Indianapolis Colts. They are the first team since the 2007 San Diego Chargers (now L.A.) with a player who has 10 or more sacks (Shawne Merriman – Micah Parsons) and a player with 10 or more interceptions (Antonio Cromartie – Trevon Diggs).

For the first time since 1994, yes during one of the NFL’s best title runs, they’ve forced four or more turnovers in three straight contests. After winning a road game for the third-straight week for the first time since 1969, they are now 6-2 on the season and have allowed 20 points or less in six of those road games.

None of those amazing accomplishments exemplifies the impact the defense has had like this next one.

On the last four occasions the Dallas offense has coughed up the football, turning it over to the opposition, the defense has immediately stood tall and declared “not today.” Dallas’ defense has turned around and taken the ball right back on four straight opportunities, matching giveaways with takeaways and refusing to allow momentum to be stripped.

It started in a losing effort, but seeds were planted

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Cowboys lost Week 11 in Kansas City 19-9, but in that game the defense still flummoxed and frustrated quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company. Trailing 16-3, Dallas’ Dak Prescott was strip sacked by Chris Jones, but the ball went out of bounds on a third down at the two-minute warning. The punt was to the Chiefs 21, but a penalty set them up at their own 45.

Two plays later, Micah Parsons was strip sacking Mahomes to give the Cowboys the ball back, but that wasn’t the start of the streak. On the ensuing possession, Prescott threw a pass deep into the end zone for CeeDee Lamb but it was intercepted by Chavarious Ward right before the halftime break.

The Chiefs got the first possession of the third quarter and marched into Dallas territory, down to the 36-yard line. That’s when Jayron Kearse intercepted a pass intended for Travis Kelce and began the streak.

#Cowboys DB Jayron Kearse forces the second #Chiefs turnover of the day. pic.twitter.com/tjwOjzgVrK — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 21, 2021

Dallas turned the ball over again to end that game, not giving the defense the opportunity to make a stop at all.

There were no turnovers in the Cowboys vs Raiders and referees game on Thanksgiving, but when Dallas began their road winning streak they picked up where they left off.

Week 13, Strong Performance

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

In Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints Dallas was leading by 10 in the fourth quarter. Looking for Lamb yet again, Prescott was intercepted by the Saints’ Marshon Lattimore who brought it back into Dallas territory.

Two plays later, DeMarcus Lawrence was sacking Taysom Hill, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Carlos Watkins. The review officials said it was an open hand and the ball was given back to New Orleans.

Undeterred, the defense simply intercepted Hill three plays later when Damontae Kazee stepped up to give Dallas possession after the ball was tipped at the line of scrimmage. It was the first of three consecutive drive-ending picks for the Dallas defense.

Finding evidence in Washington, a novel thought

(AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The next opponent was the Washington Football Team in Week 14.

Midway through the first quarter, Prescott sailed yet another pass intended for Lamb, this time being intercepted by Landon Collins and setting Washington up with tremendous field position and a chance to erase an early 3-0 deficit. Only defensive end Randy Gregory was having none of it. He leapt into the air, batted the pass into the sky, then came down with it before rumbling for 12 yards to set the Cowboys up in Washington territory.

Tipped it to himself and PICKED. What a play by Randy Gregory! #DallasCowboys 📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/5p9Pl5mlea — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2021

The club would score a touchdown and be up 11-0 on the way to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Dallas did have another turnover late in the game, but it was a Pick-6 so the defense had no opportunity to immediately respond, though after the offense went three-and-out in a sudden one-possession game, Gregory forced a strip sack of Kyle Allen to end the game.

The Gotham Getaway Game

Finally (maybe just for now), the defense came through to cancel a momentum shift yet again in Week 15 against the Giants. Dallas hadn’t turned the ball over all game when they had a weird third-down play with eight minutes remaining in the fourth and a 21-6 lead. Dallas asked Lamb to block Lorenzo Carter from an inside slot position and he gave a bit of an olé, but escoring Carter behind Prescott who was drifting right.

For whatever reason, Prescott didn’t calculate that Carter was going to be coming from behind him and was hit, forcing a fumble and giving the Giants the ball at the Cowboys’ 27. An offense that had done nothing was now in position to make it a one-score game and change the dynamic of the contest.

Only no, they weren’t, because Dallas’ defense responds every time the offense puts them in the crosshairs. Two plays later, QB Mike Glennon attempted to find Kenny Golladay for such a score but there was the NFL’s interception leader Trevon Diggs jumping up to haul in the pass.

Golladay knocked the ball loose, but replay showed Diggs secured possession and was ruled down before the strip occurred, giving Dallas the ball back.

The Giants had 10 possessions on Sunday. They turned it over four times and ran out of downs on another two possessions plus another two punts from an average of their 33-yard line.

Competition is getting ready to level up

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Four games, four opportunities for the defense to respond to offensive turnovers and they stood tall each and every time. No, standing tall would be just making sure the opponent didn’t score thanks to the extra possession. The Dallas defense is doing more than that, giving the ball right back to their offense.

If one wants to throw in the game-ending Gregory fumble against Washington, this is a five-pack. Regardless of the tally, it’s clear the defense is operating in a zone right now. The opponents haven’t been the strongest on offense, and it has to be mentioned they’ve been doing these things against Hill, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and Mike Glennon. That’s not exactly the murder’s row of quarterbacks they’ll likely face on their drive for six in the playoffs, with Matt Stafford, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in their way.

Still it feels like a safe wager those big names are paying close attention to what Quinn’s unit is doing and having a palpation here or there wondering how they’ll stand up against the league’s most surprising unit of 2021.

