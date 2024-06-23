Is one of the stars of Euro 24 a player Manchester City can swoop for?

As the European Championships and the Copa America dominate the headlines what Manchester City could do during the transfer window is another topic of interest. So far it has been a quiet transfer window for the world champions. That is to be expected given that most players will want to solely focus on international duties at the current time. Despite that being the case could Manchester City make a move for one of the best performers at Euro 24 once the tournament ends?

Joshua Kimmich has been one of Germany’s top performers at Euro 24. The Germans have booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition after two games. While players such as Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have made the headlines Kimmich has been one of Germany’s best performers at right-back. There is no doubting Kimmich’s pedigree. He has shown that throughout his illustrious career. The Bayern Munich stalwart has shown that so far at Euro 24.

Could Manchester City make a move for Kimmich this summer?

Finding reliable support for Rodri is a major priority for Manchester City this summer. That is obvious to any keen observer of the world champions. There are also question marks over whether Kyle Walker can maintain his form at right-back for Pep Guardiola’s side. As a player, Joshua Kimmich could help on both fronts. He has played in midfield for Bayern across his illustrious career. Kimmich has shone as a midfielder throughout his time with the Bundesliga giants. He can also play as a right-back as he is showing at Euro 24. Bringing Kimmich to the Etihad this summer could help on two fronts for Manchester City if they were to move for the German international.

It does appear that Kimmich may be available this summer. A recent report from Suraj Radia for footballtransfers.com indicates that the German international has lost trust in Bayern Munich. Furthermore, Radia reports that Kimmich is open to leaving Bayern this summer. Radia also reports that Kimmich is unlikely to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich. His current deal expires at the end of the 24/25 season. Finally, Radia reports that Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are all interested in signing Kimmich.

As mentioned earlier signing Joshua Kimmich makes a lot of sense for Manchester City. He is a proven commodity who has previously played under Pep Guardiola. There is also the added bonus that signing Kimmich may not be to expensive for the world champions. It appears that there won’t be a decision on the future of Joshua Kimmich until after the European Championships. But if does decide to leave Bayern Munich then it wouldn’t be a surprise to see City move for a player who has starred so far at Euro 24.