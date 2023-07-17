There’s one sport Steve Young plays right-handed

Steve Young, former BYU and NFL quarterback, speaks on stage during the Silicon Slopes Summit at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

BYU and San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young became the first left-handed quarterback to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but on Saturday he confirmed that there is one sport he plays right-handed.

Appearing at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won, Young told Matt Maiocco of the “49ers Talk” podcast that he has golfed right-handed since he was a youngster.

“i didn’t have the money nor the interest at the time to special order lefty clubs,” Young said. “I’m lefty in everything, so I just learned to play righty, and as my caddie Lionel will say, that’s probably half the problem.”

Young told a story of how he was recently golfing with Michael Vick, another former left-handed NFL quarterback.

“He was offended,” Young said of Vick regarding his right-handed playing. “True lefties like I am are a little offended by that, so I think I offend myself a little bit by this.”

Young, 61, was recently part of a large layoff at ESPN, where he had worked since 2001.