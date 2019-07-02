Lucas Giolito on Dylan Cease: His 'stuff is out of this world' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Dylan Cease is set to join the White Sox and make his major league debut, moving this rebuilding franchise one step closer to contention.

That might sound like a lot being placed on the shoulders of a 23-year-old pitching prospect, but it's been the case with each of the White Sox much heralded minor leaguers as they've transitioned to the big leagues. First Yoan Moncada, then Michael Kopech, then Eloy Jimenez. It won't stop with Cease, either, whose arrival will be followed by those of Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal.

But Wednesday is Cease's turn. And until he actually gets to the South Side and can express for himself how excited he is, we'll have to rely on the team expressing its excitement over the latest high-profile promotion.

They sound very excited.

"We've been waiting for this one," Giolito said Tuesday. "Especially with the whole thing with Michael last year, coming up, doing well and then having to get Tommy John surgery.

"This is another step in the right direction for us as an organization. I'm personally super excited because it's another starting pitcher, a guy a little bit younger than me that I might be able to have an impact on. I'm just looking forward to seeing it tomorrow."

Giolito has, in a short amount of time, turned into the class of White Sox pitchers, and his performance to date this season has made him not only an All Star but one of the top contenders for the American League Cy Young Award. But he's been really the only pitcher in the South Side rotation to experience positive results in 2019, so it's understandable why he's thrilled about the influx of talent Cease brings.

And Giolito's scouting report ought to excited fans, as well.

"He's a great dude," Giolito said. "Similar to me, very cerebral, thinks a lot. So I think part of my job is to show him how to think in the right way a lot of the time, not get too analytical. But nasty, nasty stuff.

"Easy high 90s. Like 99, 100 miles an hour, super, super easy. Power curveball with a ton of break. The stuff is out of this world. It's just a matter of being consistent, getting it over the plate. He has the ability to do all those things. It's just a matter of him coming out and competing to the best of his ability, which I know he'll do."

While the White Sox and their fans wait to see what they have in Cease, there's one guy already here who knows him quite well. Zack Collins played alongside Cease and caught him over the last two seasons, at Double-A Birmingham last year and at Triple-A Charlotte this year.

Collins won't be catching Cease on Wednesday, with manager Rick Renteria saying it will be All-Star catcher James McCann behind the dish for Cease's debut: "We'll let him work his magic with him." But he is still able to paint a picture of what to expect.

"Obviously a guy that throws really hard," Collins said. "He's under control. He's obviously really calm out there. That's his thing. He's got four plus pitches, and obviously we can expect a lot from them.

"No matter if he's doing great or doing horrible, he's pretty much the same guy out there. Obviously he stays focused, and he does all his mental stuff before the game. He'll be prepared and you won't see many emotions out there."

Like with Moncada and Kopech and Jimenez before him, Cease merely arriving at the major league level is a big step forward for the White Sox in their ongoing rebuild. It's an addition to the growing list of positives for a franchise that could see its contention window open as soon as next season. And if Cease pitches well in his first taste of the majors, that's another addition to the list and something that turns the brightness level on the team's future even higher.

"I think it affects us in many ways," Renteria said. "The positivity that comes along with him getting to us and the idea and the expectation that he is a part of who we are going to be in the near future and a part of that big uprising we hope to have here on the South Side.

"Guys are showing they are improving, getting better, and he's one of the guys that we need to get here and be a part of it and also be a successful part of who we are moving forward."

So sleep well, White Sox fans. Wednesday's a big day for the future of the franchise. It's Dylan Cease Day.

