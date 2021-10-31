The one shot Kyrie Irving won’t take: Nets star is no hero for anti-vaccine stance

In 1967, at the height of the Vietnam War, boxing champ Muhammad Ali was stripped of his heavyweight title after he refused to be drafted by the U.S. military because of his religious beliefs.

A year later, sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos used the world stage of the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City to issue a black-gloved Black Power salute, an act of defiance that made them international pariahs.

In 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice. His contract, which expired in 2017, was not renewed, and he hasn’t played a down in the NFL since.

And in 2021, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was suspended from his team for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He is not in their league.

Irving, a perennial NBA star, is just as good at what he does as everyone on this list was at what they did. But they stood for something righteous — and made the ultimate sacrifice to do it.

As for Irving, the point guard could forfeit more than $17 million in salary this year — roughly $380,000 per game — if he remains unvaccinated.

Don’t start the GoFundMe page just yet. Irving stands to cop the same cash for watching the games on TV. He is still being paid for away games in cities he would be eligible to play in that don’t have New York City’s vaccine mandate.

Some sacrifice. We’re not even talking about endorsement money.

But I’m not trying to get into Irving’s pocket. Nor am I judging what is ultimately a personal choice.

Okay, I’m judging a little.

But the point is that Irving’s selfish refusal to get a shot doesn’t make him anything close to the avenging hero politically opportunistic anti-vaxxers are making him out to be.

Irving is no more a hero than rapper Nicki Minaj was last month when she blamed the vaccine for giving a cousin’s friend in Trinidad swollen testicles, a side effect swiftly debunked by medical experts.

Aside from a rambling, non-explanation on Instagram, Irving has been largely silent about the issue. That’s okay. He doesn’t really owe us an explanation.

His teammates are a different story.

But Irving was similarly silent last week when unruly demonstrators protesting the city’s vaccine mandate broke through barricades outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center ahead of the Nets home opener.

They chanted “Let Kyrie play” and held signs that read “Stand with Kyrie.” One protester even picked up a barricade and threw it at a security officer: Security was forced to lock down the arena until they could get the situation under control.

That is unacceptable, and so is Irving’s missed opportunity to distance himself from such lawlessness. His vaccine defiance is an air ball. His silence is a flagrant foul.

“I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice,” Irving said on Instagram Live. “And I would ask y’all just to respect that choice, and I am gonna just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates, and just be part of this whole thing.”

Don’t hold your breath. And keep the Kyrie Irving Fund cash to yourself.