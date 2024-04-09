'One Shining Moment' video: Watch highlights of 2024 NCAA Tournament after national title game

The time has come for a tradition like none other and the perfect way to conclude the best postseason tournament in all of sports.

Hey Siri, play "One Shining Moment."

The soundtrack to March Madness is back, and like every year, it will include roars, cries, celebration leaps, buzzer beaters and more in what was a March Madness for the record books.

The NCAA Tournament saw unknown players become legends as NC State's DJ Burns and Oakland's Jack Gohlke became March Madness stars. Burns' Wolfpack — which finished 10th in the ACC regular season — put together the unthinkable as it formed into this year's Cinderella team by making it to the Final Four for the first time since 1983.

The madness, and beauty of this tournament, didn't end there: Auburn fell to 13 seed Yale out of the Ivy League in the first round while college basketball blue-blood Kentucky lost yet another first-round game, this time to the Horizon League's Oakland Grizzles.

UConn made history as Dan Hurley's Huskies finished as the last remaining team for the second consecutive season, becoming the first team since Billy Donovan's Florida Gators to win back-to-back national championships. Tristen Newton led the way for the Huskies with 20 points and won Most Outstanding Player, while Stephon Castle scored 15 for UConn in a 75-60 win over the Boilermakers.

Zach Edey-led Purdue was valiant in its bid to win its first NCAA Tournament championship, but ultimately fell short of Hurley, Donovan Clingan and what seemed like an inevitable UConn team. Still, the Boilermakers' season could be considered nothing short of a success, given the team made the championship game after a shocking loss to 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson last year.

Here's a look at this year's "One Shining Moment" compilation of highlights from the 2024 NCAA Tournament:

Watch 'One Shining Moment' from 2024 NCAA Tournament

Here's the full compilation of college basketball's best from March into April, as the UConn Huskies won their second straight national championship and sixth all-time.

'One Shining Moment' lyrics

The ball is tippedAnd there you areYou're running for your lifeYou're a shooting starAnd all the yearsNo one knowsJust how hard you workedBut now it shows...(in) One Shining Moment, it's all on the lineOne Shining Moment, there frozen in time

But time is shortAnd the road is longIn the blinking of an eyeAh that moment's goneAnd when it's doneWin or loseYou always did your bestCuz inside you knew...(that) One Shining Moment, you reached deep insideOne Shining Moment, you knew you were alive

Feel the beat of your heartFeel the wind in your faceIt's more than a contestIt's more than a race...

And when it's doneWin or loseYou always did your bestCuz inside you knew...(that) One Shining Moment, you reached for the skyOne Shining Moment, you knewOne Shining Moment, you were willing to tryOne Shining Moment, you knewOne Shining Moment...

