After one semester at Penn State, Storm Duck returns to transfer portal

After committing to Penn State out of the transfer portal after the 2022 season, cornerback Storm Duck is hopping back in the transfer portal as Penn State wrapped up its spring football practices. Duck will once again evaluate his transfer options and it looks like Penn State will not be among them moving forward.

Duck signed with Penn State in time for the spring semester, where he was expected to use his last year of eligibility to [rovode some depth and stability to the cornerback position, possibly with a chance to be a starter. But as Penn State closed out spring practices, it appeared more likely Duck would be a secondary option in the defensive backfield. Whether that played into a decision to return to the transfer portal is anyone’s guess, but it would seem likely Duck would like to fly to a program where he will be given a good chance of starting in his final year of eligibility.

In 12 games for the Tar Heels last season, Duck recorded 46 tackles, including 36 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss, forced one fumble, and intercepted three passes. Duck was a three-star recruit in North Carolina’s Class of 2019. The South Carolina native committed to the Tar Heels over offers from West Virginia, Temple, Appalachian State, Army, and a handful of FCS programs.

In addition to losing Joey Porter Jr. to the NFL draft, Penn State has also lost two other cornerbacks from last year’s roster with Marquis Wilson and Jeffrey Davis each leaving by way of the transfer portal. Davis committed to Stony Brook and Wilson most recently committed to Purdue.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire