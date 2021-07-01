With one second to go, Lightning get a goal that will last forever

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Romano, Tampa Bay Times
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAMPA — There are moments that matter, and moments that you remember.

There are plays that change a game, and plays that change a career.

And on rare occasions, there are plays and moments that accomplish all of that, and more.

In years to come, no hockey fan in Tampa Bay will hear the name of Blake Coleman without grinning involuntarily and recalling the night that the Lightning forward dove headfirst with arms extended and shot a puck into the back of the net and the forefront of Lightning lore.

“The timing,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said, “was epic.”

The Lightning did not just win Game 2 against the Canadiens on Wednesday night, they stole it. They got outbattled, outplayed and probably outdressed, and still came away with a 3-1 victory because goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was brilliant and Coleman was balletic.

Vasilevskiy kept the Lightning in the game with save after dramatic save, then Coleman put them in the lead for good when he teamed up with Barclay Goodrow on a turnover and goal that came, officially, with 1.1 seconds remaining in the second period.

“No doubt, a pretty remarkable play by those two in the last second of the period,” defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “To find a way to put it home was huge. Huge win, for sure.”

It’s hard to overstate just how magical the moment was. The Lightning had blown a 1-0 lead and were being completely dominated in the period. If things had continued on that path, Tampa Bay would have headed to Montreal for Game 3 having squandered home-ice advantage.

So put it on the Mount Rushmore of Tampa Bay sports history. It’s there with Ronde Barber’s interception in Philadelphia and Evan Longoria’s homer at the Trop. With Marty St. Louis putting in the rebound in the second overtime of Game 6 against Calgary, and Tom Brady hitting Scotty Miller in stride at the end of the first half in Green Bay.

It is the type of play that, in years to come, parents will describe to their children when explaining how a game, or a moment, or a player can forever claim a small piece of your heart. And the best part of this goal is that it will never need embellishing.

“It’s just kind of a reflex, really. I knew they had a back-checker there and I just tried to beat him to the puck,” Coleman said. “I don’t think anyone is planning to dive anywhere on the ice but in that moment it was all we had. And Goody couldn’t have put it in a better spot.

“I don’t know why these goals happen.”

The play was eerily close to a goal Coleman scored in Game 2 against the Bruins in the conference semifinals last season. That time, it was Zach Bogosian passing from the left, and Coleman making a similar diving effort. The biggest difference was Coleman had a little more room in the Boston game, and it was more of a deflection than a swinging shot.

Also, the horn wasn’t about to blow to end the period.

“I literally in my head though, ‘Did he just do that again?’” Cooper said. “A little bit different scenarios, but it was remarkably similar.”

The play began with the puck on a Montreal stick, and 8.5 seconds remaining in the period. Shea Weber passed to Phillip Danault in the neutral zone where Coleman jammed him up against the boards.

“We had a little bit of a puck management thing right at the end of the second,” said Montreal assistant coach Luke Richardson. “Which was unfortunate.”

The puck slid down to McDonagh on the blue line, who quickly passed to Goodrow near center ice. Goodrow maneuvered past Ben Chiarot and began heading up the left side of the offensive zone.

With Danault skating side-by-side with Coleman on the right side and Weber trying to close the gap on the left side, Goodrow could hear players on the Lightning bench shouting for him to shoot with the clock winding down.

So why didn’t Goodrow shoot?

“Um, I’m not too sure,” Goodrow said. “I saw Blake drive the net so I figured if I could maybe get it over to him, it would probably have a better chance of going in than me trying to shoot from where I was. So I went for it, and luckily we had enough time.”

The night was as lopsided as Game 1, just in the opposite direction. The Canadiens dominated the Lightning for long stretches and had to leave the ice feeling as if they deserved the victory.

Which, in some ways, makes it worse than Tampa Bay’s 5-1 beatdown in Game 1.

The Canadiens played as well as they’d hoped, and had nothing to show for it. It’s part of the frustration of facing the Lightning. Even on a night when their top scoring lines were mostly silent, the Lightning can still win because Vasilevskiy is that good. And Tampa Bay’s offense is that deep.

And, on this night, Blake Coleman was that magical.

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolts beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Lightning absorb Canadiens' best to claim 2-0 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

    Montreal was far improved in Game 2, but the overall effort still fell short in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Blake Coleman with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens

    Blake Coleman (Tampa Bay Lightning) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 06/30/2021

  • Biden makes pitch directly to American people for bipartisan infrastructure deal

    President Biden hit the road Tuesday to continue making the case that a bipartisan and pared-down version of the infrastructure bill is necessary, as the plan’s future teeters amid congressional negotiations.

  • Opinion | Republicans Shouldn’t Sign On to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

    At the end of the day, there’s only one track: Democrats are going to spend as much money as they possibly can.

  • Missouri HC talks about what RB Larry Rountree III brings to Chargers

    Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz had high praise for Chargers rookie running back, Larry Rountree III.

  • Complete meltdown by Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees in stunning loss to LA Angels

    Although the Yankees scored big against Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, the Angels' seven-run ninth helped Los Angeles rally back.

  • Martinez, Renfroe lift Red Sox over Royals 6-2 amid delays

    J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe homered, Martin Perez pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Wednesday night in a game twice delayed by poor weather. First pitch was pushed back 41 minutes and umpires stopped play for 1 hour, 56 minutes in the middle of the sixth, but the teams managed to play nine innings. Perez (6-4) allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out two.

  • CBSSports names ideal landing spot for former Georgia RB Todd Gurley

    CBS Sports names ideal landing spot for Todd Gurley

  • Stop Running in Your AirPods - You Need the Jaybird Vista 2 Earbuds Instead

    They're our new favorite wireless earbuds for exercising.

  • Germany says to buy Boeing maritime patrol aircraft for 1.1 billion euros

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will purchase five Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft for about 1.1 billion euros ($1.31 billion), the defence ministry said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from earlier this month. Following approval from the parliamentary budget committee, the contract will now be signed, said the ministry as Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer visited her counterpart in the United States. "This procurement, with a volume of around 1.1 billion euros, serves the urgent need to maintain a capability for long-range maritime reconnaissance and airborne submarine hunting," said the ministry.

  • CG: MIN@CWS - 6/30/21

    Condensed Game: Yasmani Grandal smashed two of the club's six home runs to lead the White Sox to a 13-3 win against the Twins

  • Forward Ayo Akinola switches to Canada from United States

    Forward Ayo Akinola has switched his affiliation from the United States to Canada and could debut for his new nation in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 21-year-old, who plays for Toronto in Major League Soccer, was on the U.S. team at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and was on the initial roster for the 2019 Under-20 World Cup before he injured an ankle.

  • Mets takeaways from Wednesday's 20-2 loss to Braves, including a nightmare seven-run fourth inning

    The Mets jumped out to an early lead, but things fell apart in the fourth inning as the Atlanta Braves rolled to a 20-2 win on a night New York would soon like to forget.

  • NHL faces backlash after tasking TikTok star Josh Richards to grow the game

    The NHL has tasked content creator Josh Richards with growing the game, but many fans aren't pleased with the choice.

  • Why Alex Cora doesn't 'feel comfortable' checking pitchers for foreign substances

    Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora appeared on Mad Dog Sports Radio and gave a candid answer when asked about how he'd approach checking opposing pitchers for foreign substances.

  • 16 injured in LA fireworks explosion: local media

    CBS said that earlier in the day, the Los Angeles Police Department received a tip of illegal fireworks at the home in the 700 block of 27th Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly found two children and approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks.Authorities told CBS that one man was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of fireworks and child endangerment. Long said the child endangerment case was being referred to the Department of Child and Family Services and the children were taken into protective custody.The Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS that nine LAPD officers were treated and taken to local hospitals in fair condition with minor injuries. One Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officer was reportedly also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.There were reportedly also six civilians, three with serious injuries and three with minor injuries, taken to area hospitals. Names, genders and ages of the injured were not immediately released.LAFD told CBS that several homes were impacted by the blast and L.A. Building and Safety inspectors were evaluating them to determine if anyone would be displaced.It was not immediately known why the fireworks exploded, though neighbors were left wondering why the truck was not taken outside of a residential neighborhood for the planned detonation.

  • Tourist trapped under logs as she’s swept down Rocky Mountain National Park river

    The 45-year-old from Oklahoma slipped on rocks and crashed into the river.

  • Turner hits for cycle | FastCast

    Trea Turner hits for his third cycle on his birthday, plus the Angles score 7th in the 9th for a comeback win on this edition of FastCast

  • What Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill thinks about demotion to Triple-A Toledo

    The Detroit Tigers sent center fielder Derek Hill — fully recovered from a right shoulder strain — to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

  • Support for Biden erodes among Democrats as U.S. looks past pandemic: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    U.S. President Joe Biden has seen an erosion in support since April, mainly from fellow Democrats, as his administration wrestles with Congress to make good on campaign promises and more Americans worry about an uneven economic recovery, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. A June 11-17 national opinion poll shows Biden is still more popular than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump ever was: 55% of adults approve of Biden's performance in office and 65% like his response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a growing number of Americans disapprove of Biden's leadership on the economy, gun violence and taxation, with the biggest decline coming within Biden's Democratic Party https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-BIDEN/POLL/yxmvjzlmkvr, especially those under the age of 40, non-white Democrats or those who do not have a college degree.