One season after Alex Smith's injury, Redskins again dealing with QB turmoil, injury

Last year the unthinkable happened for the Redskins. The team lost starting quarterback Alex Smith in Week 10, and two weeks later, backup QB Colt McCoy broke his leg. From there, Washington tried Mark Sanchez, who was terrible, before eventually settling on Josh Johnson. He was better than Sanchez but not good either.

Surely, one season after playing four quarterbacks, the Redskins would find good health and good luck at the game's most important position this season.

So far, it hasn't happened.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Case Keenum missed Wednesday's walk-through and left Redskins Park wearing a walking boot on his right foot. He's started three games, and two of them went pretty well. Keenum was awful in Monday's loss against Chicago. In that game, he injured his foot. Washington head coach Jay Gruden revealed he had an MRI and his status is unknown for Week 4 in New York.

"He just had an MRI this morning and we got everything checked out to make sure everything's good," Gruden said. "We anticipate him being okay, hopefully, tomorrow or Friday."

Now, ready or not, the Redskins are back in the quarterback vortex.

Keenum could practice Thursday or Friday, and if he does, he likely maintains the starting job. But McCoy seemed like the presumed starter about halfway through training camp before his ankle injury flared back up, and he hasn't practiced with the team in weeks. Wednesday he took part in the full team walk-through, and team sources have said he looks great.

Story continues

Complicating matters is that Dwayne Haskins is the future of the franchise. The Redskins selected him 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, and with both McCoy and Keenum on one-year contracts, there is zero question if this is Haskins' team in 2020. Haskins has immense potential, but some in the coaching staff aren't sure he's ready to face an NFL defense. He flashed big-play ability in the preseason, but only completed 55 percent of his passes.

Haskins is the guy next year, but what about 2019?

Nothing seems simple about the quarterback depth chart right now. Gruden couldn't even definitively answer when asked about the backup quarterback.

"Right now, it's Dwayne. Depending on Case's foot, that could be the case. Obviously, if Case can't play then the backup usually does play, depending on how Colt is tomorrow. We'll see how he is," the head coach said Wednesday.

The head coach can't give a real answer on the backup quarterback. He's not being dishonest or tricky, because it's unclear what player is healthy or if Haskins is actually ready.

Sounds a little like 2018, and that ain't a good thing.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

One season after Alex Smith's injury, Redskins again dealing with QB turmoil, injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington