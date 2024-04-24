'One of Scotland's best ever hookers'

[BBC]

We asked for your memories of Fraser Brown as the 34-year-old announced his retirement at the end of the season.

Here's what you had to say:

Kenny: One of the best to ever do it at hooker for Glasgow and Scotland. Only injury stopped him reaching even higher numbers for club and country. A great player and professional. Always enjoyed his more downbeat, verging on grudging, approach to media. Enjoy your retirement, Fraser.

Nick: Great player, had an amazing career. He was an absolute mainstay in the Scotland side for a couple of seasons.

Joe: It's a shame that I'll always remember him more for giving away repeated unnecessary penalties more than anything else.

Chris: Absolute legend. Tough as nails and always delivered - especially in the seven jersey!