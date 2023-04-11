One safety for the Rams to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The Rams’ safety depth took a huge hit this offseason when Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott left in free agency. Los Angeles only has Jordan Fuller, Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake as viable starters right now, making it one of the thinnest positions on the roster.

The incoming draft class is somewhat weak at safety, particularly at the top, but the Rams can find some potential Day 1 starters in the middle rounds. Les Snead and the front office have done a great job finding starting safeties in the draft, too, whether it was John Johnson or Nick Scott.

Here’s one safety the Rams can target in each round of the draft this year.

Round 1: Brian Branch, Alabama

It might be wrong to call Branch a safety because he isn’t one in the traditional sense. His best position is in the slot where he can use his quickness and instincts to cover receivers and tight ends. The Rams traded away Jalen Ramsey, who often played in the slot, so adding Branch would make a ton of sense. Unfortunately, they’d most likely have to trade up into the first round to get him.

Round 2: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Johnson is another safety who’s more than capable of covering the slot, lining up inside on 603 snaps in 2021 before moving around a bit more in 2022. He’s a versatile defender who’s talented in coverage but didn’t show great ball skills in college. He’s also not the most athletic safety, which will make him more of a box/slot defender in the NFL.

Round 3: Sydney Brown, Illinois

Brown typically lined up in the box compared to deep and that should probably remain the case in the NFL. His physicality gives him value at the next level and he’s fast enough to recover in coverage down the field, he’s just a bit limited when matching up man-to-man.

Round 4: JL Skinner, Boise State

Skinner tore his pec while training for the draft, so he’ll be sidelined for at least part of this offseason. That could lessen his impact as a rookie in 2023 but he’s still a fun prospect who’s best suited as a big slot defender; he’s 6-foot-4 but has a skinny frame, which limits him as a tackler against bigger tight ends.

Round 5: Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame

Joseph can line up in the slot or deep and be a ball hawk at either spot. He picked off 10 passes in the last three seasons between Northwestern and Notre Dame, showing great ball skills. What limits his potential is his lack of speed after running a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash. But there’s still a role for him at the next level.

Round 6: Daniel Scott, Cal

Scott shares some similarities to Fuller in the fact that they’re both great leaders and can line up in a centerfield role and take away throws in the middle of the field. He’s probably a shade faster than Fuller, though, running a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash and showing off an impressive 39.5-inch vertical at the combine. He had seven interceptions in five years at Cal.

Round 7: Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech

Conner is a versatile player, showing he can line up deep or in the slot during his time in college. In five seasons, he had four interceptions and 7.5 sacks, forcing four fumbles, as well. With 4.51 speed, he’s fast enough to hold up against tight ends and he has good size at 6 feet, 202 pounds.

