What one Rutgers football defensive player impressed the most this spring?

One true freshman stood out to Robert Longerbeam during spring practice for Rutgers football. It was a player that the Rutgers defensive back said has lived up to the hype.

Longerbeam, a junior defensive back at Rutgers, made his comments on the ‘Reem and Beam Unplugged‘ podcast. The podcast features Longerbeam and fellow Rutgers teammate Tyreem Powell, a senior linebacker.

Last season, Longerbeam emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten. He had 42 total tackles along with an interception and eight passes defended.

As part of their wide-ranging discussion in the most recent episode, the defensive duo discussed what players stood out the most from spring practice. Powell highlighted several of the young linebackers he has seen step up over the past four months.

Longerbeam said one player, a true freshman who enrolled at Rutgers in January, has made an impression.

“Who I’m really impressed with? Kaj Sanders bro,” Longerbeam said on the podcast. “He is a freshman bro, the plays he’s been making – he’s been out there balling. I see why it was such a big deal to get him. He’s been making plays.”

Sanders was a four-star recruit who committed to Rutgers as part of the 2024 recruiting class. A safety prospect, he also was a running back for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, New Jersey).

Rivals ranked Sanders as the fifth-best recruit in New Jersey. When he committed to Rutgers, he had a final four that also included North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire