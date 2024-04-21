One run enough to push LSU past Lady Vols softball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Tigers evened up a Top-10 series with #4 Tennessee on Saturday, scraping by with a 1-0 victory at Sherri Lee Parker Stadium.

#7 LSU managed just three hits on the afternoon, as Lady Vols pitcher Karlyn Pickens (15-5) was near-flawless in the circle. She pitched a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits, while striking out three batters.

That lone run, however, was the different in the low-scoring affair. Raeleen Gutierrez lifted a ball that just cleared the right-field fence in the fourth inning.

Taylor Pannell notched a pair of hits in the loss, but nobody could crack Kelley Lynch (6-1) for a run.

The series concludes on Sunday at 2 p.m.

