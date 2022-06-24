One rookie from each NFL team who will surprise in 2022

Every team expects a lot out of their top picks in the NFL draft, but they won’t be the only rookies who contribute in Year 1. There will be first-year players who emerge as valuable starters or key role players at some point this season.

It’s just difficult to predict which rookies will be the ones to step up and surprise both fans and analysts.

The NFL Wire network went team by team and selected one rookie who could be a pleasant surprise in 2022, highlighting players on an upward trajectory.

Patriots: CB Jack Jones

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots depth chart prevents basically every rookie not named Cole Strange from seeing the field. New England may lack top-tier talent, but its roster is deep. So that’s why this one is a tough call. But let’s go with cornerback Jack Jones, a fourth-round pick.

Based on talent alone, the Patriots might have picked him even higher, but he dealt with academic and legal issues in college, which impacted his draft stock. Considering New England has a major need for playable cornerbacks, I’ll be that Jones ascends the depth chart in the coming months. – Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

Bills: WR Khalil Shakir

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Shakir might actually be in a spot similar to where Davis had been in during his first two seasons. However, Shakir can do more than Davis. He’ll get snaps out wide as a receiver, but will also feature in Buffalo’s backfield carrying the ball on jet sweeps and other plays.

Plus, he could be in line to return kicks for the Bills. Because of everything he brings to the table, Shakir could pop up in a big way on certain game days in 2022. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Jets: TE Jeremy Ruckert

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets only made seven picks in the 2022 draft, four of which came in the top-36 and all of them being within the first four rounds. So it’s hard to find a rookie who could truly surprise this season. Ruckert was a third-rounder and though the Jets added C.J. Uzomah this offseason, Ruckert comes in with a lot of potential.

He’s 6-foot-5, blocks relatively well as an inline tight end and has good speed for the position. He may not leap Uzomah as the No. 1 tight end, but there will be opportunities if he can ascend to the No. 2 spot. – Cameron DaSilva, Jets Wire

Dolphins: LB Cameron Goode

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It’s tough to make a selection here when the Dolphins didn’t pick until the end of the third round. While linebacker Channing Tindall and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, the team’s first two selections, are the most likely to be impactful, there’s a chance that seventh-round pick Cameron Goode not only makes the roster, but he may also find himself getting some opportunities in the outside linebacker rotation.

Miami’s deep at the position, but adding in another young player could only mean good things. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Ravens: RB Tyler Badie

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens suffered two devastating injuries to their running back room before the start of 2022, as J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards both tore their ACLs and subsequently missed the entirety of the season. Baltimore selected Badie in the sixth-round of the 2022 draft, and he could take on a big role early on if Dobbins or Edwards needs extra time to return to full strength.

The former Missouri star put up over 6,500 yards from scrimmage in college and can make an impact both as a rusher and as a receiver in a positive way. The Ravens’ run-heavy offensive favors running backs, and the rookie could put up some big numbers if called upon. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Browns: DT Perrion Winfrey

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Winfrey surprisingly fell into the fourth round where Cleveland scooped him up. An energetic, passionate player, Winfrey comes into a interior defensive line with no one established as a true starter.

If Winfrey shows flashes like those found in the Senior Bowl, a big rookie season could be in store for this day three selection. – Jared K. Mueller, Browns Wire

Bengals: DT Zach Carter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals expect big things from their first two picks (Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt) in the defenisve secondary. But it’s Carter, a third-rounder, who could shock. The team hasn’t replaced Larry Ogunjobi at the 3-tech pass-rushing spot after choosing to give B.J. Hill the big-money extension.

If they don’t go get a veteran to pair with Hill, it’s likely going to be Carter getting the rotational nod. Along that star-studded defensive line, the Florida product could be very effective right away. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Steelers: WR Calvin Austin III

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

George Pickens may have caught all the headlines when the Steelers selected the talented receiver out of Georgia in the second round but Austin might be the playmaker the offense needs. Austin has ridiculous speed and carried the Memphis offense with his ability to turn any play into a huge one.

Austin should amp up the screen game and even bring some lightning to the run game on reverses and jet sweeps. Austin might not lead the team in any major categories this upcoming season but he might end up with the most big plays. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

Colts: OT Bernhard Raimann

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While there is plenty of love for second-round wide receiver Alec Pierce, and tight end Jelani Woods has insane upside, the Colts may have gotten a huge steal with Raimann in the third round. Though he’s pretty new at the position after transferring from tight end in 2020, Raimann is in the running for the starting left tackle role in Week 1.

His elite movement skills should make his transtition to the NFL a bit easier. There are still technical issues that need to get cleaned up, and there is certainly some risk here. But it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Raimann was the starter for the majority of his rookie season. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Texans: RB Dameon Pierce

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Much was made of the selection of CB Derek Stingley, but a rookie who may contribute immediately is Pierce, the fourth-rounder from Florida. The Texans haven’t used a pick on a back since 2017 when they selected D’Onta Foreman in Round 3.

Pierce averaged 5.7 yards per carry in his final season at Florida, and had a nose for the end zone with 13 rushing touchdowns. Given that the Texans’ philosophy will be run-oriented, and Houston’s top back right now is Rex Burkhead, it only makes sense Pierce will see enough touches to make his case to be the feature back. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Titans: WR Kyle Philips

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

While most of the attention is on wide receiver Treylon Burks, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him post a solid rookie campaign given the team’s dire need at the top of the depth chart. Philips, who has been impressive in practice this offseason, will be the one who surprises most.

The UCLA product is already a polished route-runner and one of the more pro-ready draft picks Tennessee made. He should carve out a nice role for himself in Tennessee’s wide-open situation at the position and exceed the expectations a fifth-round receiver normally has. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Jaguars: OL Luke Fortner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fortner surprisingly was just one of two offensive selections the Jags made in the draft. For that reason, he’s going to have many fans watching him as he could be tasked with protecting Lawrence from the center or left guard spot.

As a former first-team All-SEC selection with a high football IQ, he can establish himself quickly in the NFL. – James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

Chiefs: CB Joshua Williams

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

A fourth-round draft pick out of Fayetteville State, Williams was the first HBCU player selected in the 2022 NFL draft. He has been turning some heads during OTAs for Kansas City, filling in on the first-team defense with Rashad Fenton sidelined by injury.

Williams is someone that Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says the team spent a lot of time with ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. He has the length to replace what the Chiefs lost in Charvarius Ward in free agency. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Raiders: DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Farrell was one of the best nose tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft and he should be able to carve out a role as a rookie. While he doesn’t offer much as a passer, Farrell is strong and has a ton of experience in the SEC.

He could quickly rise up the depth chart and become a starter early in the season for the Raiders. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Broncos: WR Montrell Washington

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Broncos second-round OLB Nik Bonitto and third-round TE Greg Dulcich will have the biggest impacts on defense and offense, respectively, among Denver’s rookies this year, but special teams shouldn’t be overlooked.

Washington might not have a large role on offense in a crowded receiver room, but he’s poised to become the Broncos’ new return specialist and he showed big-play ability in college that could translate to being a dynamic returner in the NFL. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Chargers: RB Isaiah Spiller

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Selected in the fourth round, Spiller was one of the top value selections after being pegged as one of best running backs in this class. Now a Charger, the hope is for Spiller to emerge as Austin Ekeler’s primary backup after the team has struggled to establish the RB2 role since Melvin Gordon’s departure.

After two years of Ekeler running the show by himself in the backfield, Spiller has the skillset to be his reliable running mate. Spiller is big, physical and elusive as a runner and also has solid hands, catching 74 passes over three seasons at Texas A&M. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Cowboys: DT John Ridgeway

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys had four fifth-round picks in the draft, and the final one likely has the best chance of all of their Day 3 picks to make an immediate impact. Ridgeway is a bully on the interior, and a run stuffer. Dallas doesn’t believe in investing in nose tackles, so they wait.

Ridgeway may have fallen to them though and they’ll work him in tandem with 2021 sixth-round pick Quinton Bohanna. A favorite of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn throughout the draft process, his motor and strength has been evident since joining the club. He may finally give Dallas a solution to stopping opposing run games. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Eagles: LB Nakobe Dean

Once considered a first-round prospect, Dean slipped to the third round with the No. 83 overall pick, helping the Eagles address a glaring need in the defense.

An All-American for the Bulldogs, Dean is going to push T.J. Edwards for playing time, while flourish as an explosive, three-down linebacker with the IQ and quickness to become a high-volume tackler, and stopper in the passing game. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Commanders: S Percy Butler

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The fourth-round rookie from Louisiana has a golden opportunity in front of him. While the Commanders have Bobby McCain and Kam Curl at safety, there is a need at the Buffalo nickel spot. The hybrid position is critical for Washington’s defense and head coach Ron Rivera mentioned Butler could receive time there.

Butler has impressed teammates during OTAs, most notably McCain, and if he can prove reliable to coaches in the preseason he could quickly become one of Washington’s most important defenders as a rookie. – Bryan Manning, Washington Wire

Giants: TE Daniel Bellinger

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants snagged Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft and many thought he was picked too soon. Others argue that the 6-foot-5 tight end has a more expansive skillset than what his college film shows.

So far through OTAs, that has proven true as Bellinger has not only displayed his blocking prowess, but has made significant strides as a receiver. He’s already taking first-team reps and is poised to not only start the season, but play a significant and unexpected offensive role. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

Vikings: OLB Luiji Vilain

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Things could turn into “A Nightmare on Elm Street” levels of scary when undrafted rookie Luiji Vilain joins a Vikings pass rush featuring Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith. “A Nightmare on Vikings Street” could be coming to a television screen near you.

When it’s all said and done, Vilain might be the one player teams look back on and truly regret missing out on drafting. He’s an athletic specimen that could eventually break through as one of the team’s best defensive playmakers. – Jordy McElroy, Vikings Wire

Bears: WR Velus Jones Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While second-rounders cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker are poised to make an immediate impact as rookies, it’s third-round receiver Velus Jones Jr. who could wind up surprising everyone. Outside of Darnell Mooney, the Bears don’t have a proven commodity at receiver, which gives Jones an opportunity to make a strong impression.

With his blazing 4.31 speed and run-after-the-catch ability, Jones has the potential to become a dangerous weapon in Luke Getsy’s offense and give quarterback Justin Fields a dynamic option in the passing game. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Lions: S Kerby Joseph

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Most of the attention goes to the two first-rounders, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jameson Williams. But a Day 2 pick, safety Kerby Joseph, could wind up playing more than either premium pick. Joseph brings playmaking and coverage skills to a secondary in desperate need of each.

A third-round pick from Illinois, Joseph is an instant starter and immediate upgrade at what was the weakest position on the entire team. He’ll get every chance to show just how well his length and quickness translate to the NFL. He and holdover Tracy Walker offer hope for a significant uptick in safety play in Detroit. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Packers: DL Devonte Wyatt

All eyes will be on top pick Quay Walker and the young wide receivers, but Wyatt is probably best equipped to be an instant impact contributor among the Packers rookies. At 24 years old and with several years of experience playing in the SEC, he’s physically ready to play right away.

At Georgia, he was a dominant player against the run, and he has the athletic profile (quickness, first step, lateral agility) of an interior disruptor as a professional pass-rusher.

Wyatt could be a three-down player at some point during his rookie season in Green Bay. Playing next to Kenny Clark will only make his life easier and should provide plenty of one-on-one attacking opportunities. The Packers wanted a twitchy interior defender to complete the defensive line group, and Wyatt fits the bill perfectly. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Saints: CB Alontae Taylor

This pick was a surprise at the time (corner wasn’t popularly seen as a draft need), but Taylor should keep turning heads once fans get a good look at him. The corner out of Tennessee uses his prototypical size and speed to set the tone, and he’ll challenge last year’s rookie starter Paulson Adebo for snaps right away.

Even if he doesn’t make the starting lineup for Week 1, look for Taylor to make a difference on special teams — the Saints struggled to limit opposing punt returns last year, which is something Taylor can immediately help clean up. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

Buccaneers: P Jake Camarda

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There was an audible groan from many Bucs fans when general manager Jason Licht spent a fourth-round pick on a punter, but you could argue that none of Tampa Bay’s draft picks from this year’s class will have a bigger impact this season than Camarda.

Many of his Geogria teammates sang his praises leading up to the draft, and Tampa Bay suffered greatly last year because of Bradley Pinion’s struggles. Camarda has a big leg, but more importantly, has the hang time, accuracy and situational awareness to help the Bucs flip the field and pin opposing teams deep in their own territory. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Panthers: LB Brandon Smith

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the attention surrounding Carolina’s 2022 draft class gravitated towards left tackle Ikem Ekwonu and quarterback Matt Corral—because of course it did. But it may be Smith, who brings a load of athleticism himself to the defense, that turns some heads this year.

The Panthers remain particularly thin at linebacker. And although Smith may be best on the weak side, where Shaq Thompson currently starts, an opportunity can come knocking rather quickly for the Penn State product. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Falcons: RB Tyler Allgeier

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Allgeier enters a crowded running back room in Atlanta, but the BYU star was one of the nation’s most productive players last year. He rushed for 1,611 yards and an absurd 23 touchdowns in 2021. The Falcons re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, but after cutting veteran Mike Davis – the team’s No. 2 RB last season – there’s a good chance the fifth-round pick gets on the field.

Allgeier will have to battle Qadree Ollison, Damien Williams and Jeremy McNichols for playing time behind Patterson. Don’t sleep on third-round pick DeAngelo Malone, either. The Western Kentucky edge rusher had 180 QB pressures over his college career. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

49ers: RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There was some head-scratching in the 49ers universe when the club selected Davis-Price out of LSU with their first of two Round 3 selections. It marked the second time in as many years they took a running back in the third round after not taking any in the three drafts prior.

Trey Sermon, the 2021 choice, had a disastrous rookie year that saw him notch just 41 carries in nine games. Davis-Price isn’t liable to suffer the same fate. He’s a big back who will at least give the 49ers a short-yardage option and red zone threat they didn’t have last year.

He also brings some thump in the run game though combined with the elusiveness to make defenders miss in the open field. He’s a fascinating prospect who’ll get plenty of chances to succeed while taking some of the workload off of last year’s workhorse surprise rookie, sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seahawks: WR Bo Melton

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle did things different in the draft this year. Instead of reaching for off-ball linebackers and guards, they stuck to a script of selecting plus athletes at positions that impact the passing game.

Wide receiver is one spot they’ve usually gotten right over the years, and that bodes well for the team’s two seventh-round picks, Dareke Young and Bo Melton. We get a Doug Baldwin sort of vibe from Melton, who thrives in the slot and should project as their top kick returner. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Rams: CB Derion Kendrick

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick was a sixth-round pick, so he first has to make the team. But assuming he does, he could impress a lot of people with his coverage skills. Knowing he’s not the fastest cornerback, the Rams will put him in spots where he doesn’t need to cover one-on-one deep down the sideline.

They’ll keep him in underneath zones and with safety help over the top, allowing him to make plays on the ball. According to PFF, he allowed just 25 catches on 54 targets last season at Georgia.– Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Cardinals: OLB Cameron Thomas

Thomas didn’t get drafted until the third round and might be the Cardinals’ steak of the draft. Second-round pick Trey McBride, a tight end, will be impactful but won’t put up big numbers with Zach Ertz already the No. 1 tight end. But Thomas has a chance to get a ton of playing time.

Markus Golden is a double-digit sack guy and Devon Kennard is slated to start on the other side. Thomas should be able to carve out a role as the nickel pass rusher, subbing in for Kennard and has the potential to hit double digits in sacks as a rookie. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

