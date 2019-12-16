How one recruit's commitment to Clemson could tip the scales for a top-tiered recruit to Oregon

When the Clemson Tigers offered a scholarship to 2020 five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson, he quickly committed, and it appeared to be another large get for the defending national champions.

However, a decision that happened across the country could have a ripple effect all the way to Eugene.

For a while, experts have claimed that it's been a two-horse race between the Oregon Ducks and Clemson Tigers for five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, the top-ranked player in California for the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-2, 225 pound inside linebacker out of Upland High School has announced a declaration date of December 18th, the first day of the early signing period.

5⭐️ Justin Flowe has scheduled his decision date for December 18th! The #1 LB in the nation is considered the best LB prospect since Reuben Foster (NFLer) @FQClemson 👀👀 — 💰Fifth Quarter Recruiting💰 (@FQRecruiting) December 3, 2019

Now, less than a week out from his official decision, Clemson offered another linebacker who quickly accepted the spot in their class, and many are flipping their predictions to Flowe choosing Oregon.

Steve Wiltfong

Director of Football Recruiting 247 Just put in a crystal ball pick in for Justin Flowe to Oregon. Hot Damn!!

— KC (@kcorrgoducks1) December 15, 2019

Earlier Sunday morning, Oregon's percent of crystal balls on 247Sports was 44 percent for Flowe's commitment. At the time of this writing, it's increased again to 50 percent.

It wouldn't be out of the question that Flowe told Clemson he was committing to Oregon, or, at least, they wouldn't be getting his commitment. Then, the Tigers would move quickly to secure Simpson's commitment. It's important to note that Flowe took a visit to USC the weekend before his committment date, but also did not have USC in his top-4 teams.

Now, if Flowe decided to come play for Oregon, it would be a massive get. Not only would it be the second consecutive class where the Ducks land the best-rated player in California, but he would join Noah Sewell as another five-star linebacker in the current class. With Troy Dye graduating this season, playing time will open up for as soon as next season at linebacker. Flowe could step in right away and continue the upward trajectory the defense has been on the last few seasons.

Here's his junior season highlights.

