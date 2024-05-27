What’s one reason why the Chargers won’t make the playoffs in 2024?

If the Chargers don’t make the playoffs this upcoming season, it will be because their young receivers aren’t ready for starring roles. That’s at least what Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness thinks.

Listing one reason why every AFC team won’t make the postseason, McGuinness believes losing Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will be too detrimental.

Greg Roman’s arrival as offensive coordinator in Los Angeles has coincided with an offseason where the Chargers focused on improving their ability to dictate games on the ground. While they got better up front and made additions in the backfield, both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have departed at wide receiver. That means they will be relying on young receivers, such as rookie Ladd McConkey and second-year player Quentin Johnston, who averaged just 0.88 yards per route run as a rookie in 2023.

Los Angeles doesn’t necessarily have a top-tier wide receiver group, with Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, D.J. Chark and rookie Ladd McConkey making up the room.

However, I believe they’re plenty competent.

Palmer has proven to be consistent when healthy. McConkey can play a big role in Year 1. Chark is a home run waiting to happen. Johnston will take a step from his rookie season. It also helps when Justin Herbert is distributing the wealth, as he is talented enough to make any receiver look good.

Ultimately, I believe their fate comes down to injuries. The Chargers have top-end talent, but will their depth players be able to step up if starters go down?

At the end of the day, I still see the Bolts being a playoff team.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire