One reason to be excited about each of Chargers’ draft picks

The Chargers came away with a solid haul of draft picks last month.

We picked out one stat to know about each of the Bolts’ draft picks from their collegiate career. These numbers should make supporters feel even more intrigued about the incoming rookie class.

Round 1, G Zion Johnson

Over three seasons at Boston College, he allowed just three sacks, nine quarterback hits, and 24 quarterback hurries on 1,074 pass-blocking snaps

The Chargers landed a human wall with their first-round selection. With an outstanding combination of power and agility, Johnson can hold his own in pass protection against any interior defensive lineman, paired with the processing skills to pick up stunts effectively. With the interior that consists of Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler, and now Johnson, Justin Herbert should be kept clean.

Round 3, S JT Woods, Baylor

Allowed 22 receptions on 35 targets for 263 yards, 103 yards after the catch, one touchdown, six interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 55.7

Woods is very strong in coverage. Not only does he possess the track speed and range but he does a good job of reading the quarterback’s eyes and anticipating routes, which allows him to get a great jump on the football. He is excellent at tracking throw trajectories and is aggressive going up for the ball. Expect him to erase a large portion of the field in this league, and create game-changing turnovers.

Round 4, RB Isaiah Spiller

In three seasons with the Aggies, Spiller had 45 runs of 15+ yards on 539 carries.

Finding a reliable backup to Austin Ekeler was one of the top priorities, and the Chargers believe they have that guy in Spiller. Spiller has the vision, change-of-direction ability, and physicality once he gets the ball in his hands out of the backfield to make him difficult to bring down. Once he finds open space, Spiller has some juice to take it the distance at any point in the game.

Round 5, DT Otito Ogbonnia

Fifth among the nation’s nose tackles in forced bounce rate (43%), which is the percentage of runs that didn’t go through the designed gap.

While he is ascending as a pass rusher, Ogbonnia is a run-stuffing specialist, which is the department he should aid in right off the bat. Ogbonnia’s time as a former shot putter shows up on the football field as he wins with length, brute strength, and heavy hands to control and move defenders off the spot. I see some Folorunso Fatukasi in his game, and I think Ogbonnia can become a great run defender in the NFL.

Round 6, OL Jamaree Salyer

Allowed just one sack over his final two years at Georgia

Salyer protected the blindside at a high level against some of the nation’s top competition during his final two seasons, stonewalling notables, like Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, Alabama’s Will Anderson, South Carolina’s Kingsley Enagbare, among others. For the Chargers, Salyer projects best inside at guard, but he has the ability to play tackle. Either way, with ideal size and length, good hands and play strength, Salyer can succeed in this league.

Round 6, CB Ja'Sir Taylor

Ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and had a 37-inch vertical jump

Adding speed in the secondary was the name of the game for Brandon Staley, something Taylor, the former track star, possesses. That trait will also be a stellar asset on special teams, where he can serve as a returner or gunner at a high level as early as his rookie season.

Round 7, DB Deane Leonard

Most red zone coverage snaps played without allowing a touchdown (56)

Likely, Leonard won’t see the field on defense that much to start his rookie season, but if he does get his opportunity, he should aid a group that was 27th in the red zone a season ago. With exceptional movement skills and a nose for the football, Leonard should be a dependable piece in coverage.

Round 7, FB Zander Horvath

35.5 vertical, 10’3 broad, 31 bench reps, and 40 times in the mid/high 4.5s

With these numbers, Horvath tested as the No. 1 athletic-testing fullback in NFL Combine history. His athleticism and strength show up on the football field in different areas, as Horvath can make an impact as a runner, receiver, and blocker. His overall skill set could make him the replacement for Stephen Anderson as the team’s hybrid H-back.

