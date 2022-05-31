One reason to be excited about each of the Bills’ 2022 NFL draft picks

With the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills were able to shore up multiple position areas of need while adding depth.

They’ve now set their sights on preparing for the upcoming season, a timeframe during which coaches and fans alike grow in their anticipation for what newly drafted players might add to the team.

As there are some picks who could contribute right away, here are reasons to be excited about each of the Bills’ eight draft picks:

Round 1, pick 23: CB Kaiir Elam

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Elam has traits that can make him an immediate contributor while he continues to develop. His length, speed, and age (20) all are reasons to feel good about the 25th overall selection.

A reason to feel excited is that he figures to be the long-term solution at CB across from pro bowler Tre’Davious White, and has star potential himself.

With his strength and quickness, he could develop into a coverage solution for speedsters like former Super Bowl champion Chief and new Miami Dolphin, WR Tyreek Hill.

Round 2, pick 63: RB James Cook

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Watching college film of Cook shows a developing talent and skillset similar to receiving-running backs like his Brother Dalvin Cook of the Vikings, Alvin Kamara of the Saints, or the aforementioned Hill. As the Bills had been looking to add that threat in the passing game, the addition of a receiving RB threat as an offensive weapon is a reason to be excited.

Seeing the role that similar players have played in making their offenses better, Cook might do just that for the Bills.

Round 3, pick 89: LB Terrel Bernard

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

With linebackers like Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, as well as free-agent splash addition Von Miller, it’s understandable that the Bills using their third-round selection at the position might have been a head-scratcher to some. Buffalo could always use some speed on its special-teams coverage, as was evident in Tyreek Hill’s 46-yard punt return during their playoff matchup with the Chiefs.

Story continues

Adding another speedster with the ability to cover all over the field as Milano does is a reason for excitement, whether it’s in the LB rotation or in special-teams coverage situations.

Round 5, pick 148: WR Khalil Shakir

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Shakir is an addition that caught the attention of some around the league who were surprised he was still on the board for Buffalo to take.

Pro Football Focus gave the speedster the highest grade of any receiver in his draft class (92.0 career grade), which is a reason for excitement.

With WR Jamison Crowder on a one-year deal and Isiah McKenzie on a two-year deal, adding a versatile slot receiver gives Buffalo a player who could develop into a long-term weapon at that position.

Round 6, pick 180: P Matt Araiza

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Excitement for a kicker is understandable when the hype around them includes a nickname like “The Punt God”. With the success that the Bills have had developing raw power players who can go for distance like QB Josh Allen and K Tyler Bass, adding another one in Araiza could hopefully solidify the punter position for years to come could.

The Bills have now added another player who could impact games with power and distance, which is a reason for excitement.

Considering the highlights and stats Allen and Bass have put up in their young careers, we may see Araiza add some of his own as early as his first NFL season.

Round 6, pick 185: CB Christian Benford

AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes

Benford is a depth and development piece for the Bills corner group with some solid play to his credit (seven interceptions in college.)

Adding a talent like that to strengthen a CB group that was thin last season is a reason for excitement.

Having more depth while adding competition at the position can only benefit Buffalo in terms of yielding contribution while Tre’Davious White works his way back onto the field.

Round 6, pick 209: OL Luke Tenuta

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills front office has been adding size to their trenches in recent drafts, and at 6-8 Tenutta certainly has that.

The offensive lineman adds versatility having played tackle on both sides of the line in college, and could compete for time at guard as a pro.

Being a big player who could potentially contribute at different positions makes Tenuta an exciting addition for Buffalo.

Round 7, pick 231: LB Baylon Spector

AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes

Spector figures to be more of an addition to special teams in terms of playing time, but with that being said it only helps to strengthen that group.

Having another linebacker that could help limit opposing teams in terms of field position is reason for excitement.

Whether it’s rushing opposing kickers or coverage on return men, it will only help to have some fresh, hungry LB talents like Bernard and Spector.

1

1