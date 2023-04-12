One reason to be concerned about each of the Eagles’ free-agent signings

The Eagles quietly added seven players during the first wave of NFL free agency, and while each offers enormous potential, there are concerns as well.

Whether it be injuries, lack of production, or uncertainty about positions, each player enters 2023 with something to prove after only securing one-year deals.

With only six picks in this month’s NFL draft, Philadelphia is banking on each of the seven additions playing a pivotal role in the NFC’s best team making a return to the Super Bowl.

With the first wave of free agency complete, we’re looking at one reason to be concerned about each of Philadelphia’s signings.

RB Rashaad Penny

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

Reason to be concerned:

It’ll be a one-year deal for the former first-round pick limited to 28 games over the past four seasons, including ten games missed in 2022.

CB Greedy Williams

A former second-round draft pick in 2019 by the Browns, Williams was an All-American at LSU and offered the intriguing potential for a retooled secondary.

Reason to be concerned:

Williams led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He had eight in his sophomore season and was a first-team All-American and Thorpe Award (presented to the nation’s top defensive back) finalist in his second season with the Tigers.

Williams may have peaked in the SEC based on his NFL production.

QB Marcus Mariota

The Heisman Trophy is an established NFL quarterback and offers Jalen Hurts wisdom and similarities at the backup quarterback position.

Reason to be concerned:

The hope is that Jalen Hurts doesn’t miss any time in 2023, but if Mariota is forced to play, there will be concerns about his pocket presence, lack of arm strength, and inefficiencies passing from the pocket.

S Justin Evans

A former second-round draft pick by Tampa Bay, Evans battled back from a torn Achilles tendon injury that robbed him of most of three NFL seasons. In 15 games last season with New Orleans, Evans played 40% of the snaps, logging 29 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Reason to be concerned:

Evans is a solid safety but may have seen his athleticism sapped from missing almost three seasons while recovering from a torn Achilles.

LB Nicholas Morrow

A value signing for the Eagles, Morrow played 100 percent of the snaps for the Bears and led the team in tackles. He played inside and outside and was solid for a defense that struggled. Morrow is fast, physical, and intelligent, and with the Eagles losing T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency, Morrow will have a chance to win a starting role.

Reason to be concerned:

Nate Gerry and Alex Singleton were solid linebackers that produced tackles in a volume, but the overall production didn’t match the numbers.

Can Morrow impact games as a smallish linebacker?

S Terrell Edmunds



Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 solos, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season. He offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

Edmunds spent his first five seasons with Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him a first-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech star started 75 of the 79 games he played for the Steelers and could be a key piece in Philadelphia.

Reason to be concerned:

Edmunds is a solid safety, but he’s no Minkah Fitzpatrick, which likely explains why the Steelers allowed him to depart for a one-year deal on the open market.

The concern is that Edmunds doesn’t offer the enormous big-play potential or hard-hitting physicality that Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps provided in 2022.

DL Kentavius Street

The defensive tackle had a career-best 3.5 quarterback sacks, 29 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss in 2022.

Reason to be concerned:

Jordan Davis has All-Pro potential, but an ankle injury slowed him, and he never reached his maximum potential as a rookie.

The concern for Street is that he’s a solid defensive tackle but will struggle to pressure the quarterback in the Eagles’ rotation.

