One reason to be concerned about each of the Bills’ free-agent signings

The Buffalo Bills made numerous signings during the first few weeks of the free agency market.

Each of those players have reasons to really excite. Bills Wire has already pointed out one thing to love about this group.

But there’s the flip side, too.

Here’s one reason to be concerned about each of Buffalo’s free-agent signees:

RB Damien Harris

Harris heads to Buffalo on a one-year deal essentially for one reason: Health concerns.

Previously with the New England Patriots, his games played total in each of his first four seasons were: two, 10, 15, and 11, respectively.

Per Banged Up Bills, some of those injuries include: hamstring (2019), broken finger (2020), ankle (2020), concussion (2021), and a thigh (2022). Visit Banged up Bills for more.

WR Deonte Harty

Harty is proven as a returner. He earned All-Pro honors there. As a receiver, not so much.

His best production came in in 2021. Despite missing three games due to a suspension and COVID concerns, he was the Saints’ second-leading receiver that year with 36 catches for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

Folks thought Gabe Davis underwhelmed in 2022 as Buffalo’s No. 2. Well, he had 48 catches, 836 yards and seven touchdowns… so is Harty an upgrade? A lot for him to prove as a receiver.

WR Trent Sherfield

Harris excels running between the tackles. Harty has a lot of speed. Sherfield is… a bit of a jack of all trades and master of none.

That can sound great and it will likely help Sherfield lock up a depth spot… if he can. Something will have to put him in a position to do that, whether it’s his run after the catch skill or any trait as a receiver.

G Connor McGovern

Easy one here for McGovern.

In pass protection, he’s praised. His run blocking is a different story. Pro Football Focus graded him a strong pass blocker in 2022, a 74.8. McGovern’s work as a run blocker landed him a brutal 42.7. Can he bring it altogether in Buffalo?

OL David Edwards

No reason to sugar coat it: Can Edwards have a bounce-back year with the Bills? Not a guarantee.

Last year, PFF graded Edwards a poor 58.2 which included an ugly 27.8 pass-blocking mark. He also dealt with concussion issues. Prior to that, Edwards had 66.9 and 70.3 PFF grades, plus a Super Bowl win.

The latter is what Buffalo is hoping from him.

QB Kyle Allen

Allen is a pretty standard backup quarterback. He has a 7-12 record in his career with a 26-21 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Not terrible numbers.

But Kyle Allen’s play style does not mirror Josh Allen’s. In the past, the Bills front office has tried to get a No. 2 that can play a mobile game like Josh Allen, but Kyle Allen is not that.

S Taylor Rapp

Rapp inked a one-year deal with the Bills. Despite that, there are some observers of the team that see hi, potentially as a long-term starter post-Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Not so fast. The Los Angeles Rams wanted more out of Rapp as a deep safety. His coverage was suspect in that area.

Rapp could be a positive producer as a nickel and box defender. Him as the answer at safety? Maybe not.

