One reader compares Josh Heupel to Phillip Fulmer after Tennessee football loss to Florida | Adams

Tennessee football’s 29-16 loss to Florida in The Swamp generated numerous comments from my literary contributors, none of whom were ecstatic over the outcome.

The most intriguing message came from Amanda, who said she had to watch the telecast in Spanish. Initially, that made as much sense as UT coach Josh Heupel’s play-calling in the second half.

Her explanation: When she clicked on the English telecast of her ESPN app, she still got the Spanish version. She wasn't the only UT fan who had that problem.

FYI: Florida was the winner on the Spanish telecast, too.

Darryl writes: This is the first time I have watched Josh Heupel imitate Phil Fulmer and give up in the first half.

Why not play hotshot QB Nico Iamaleava?

My response: I wouldn’t compare Josh Heupel to Phillip Fulmer on Heupel’s worst day. Come to think of it, the 29-16 loss to Florida might have been his worst day.

Glenn writes: We fans didn’t realize how much we lost when OC Alex Golesh left for South Florida. Having to call two timeouts on the opening drive of the second half. Are you kidding?

Florida steamrolled the Vol defense in the first half when the game was on the line. A poor officiating crew hampered chances for a Tennessee comeback in the second half.

This performance doesn’t bode well for the remainder of the season. There are better teams than Florida left on the schedule. I read the sports page every day and somewhere I missed that this was a rebuilding year.

My response: Better days are ahead. Up next is UTSA, which I watched lose to Army.

After that, better days might be harder to come by.

Shemp writes: John, it looks like this week you could write a column titled "this Tennessee team is not as good as I thought it was."

My response: That was the thrust of my game column. I just didn’t use the headline.

Kevin writes: At halftime Heupel was getting ripped on social media for being the next Dooley and everybody was screaming to see Nico. Two timeouts and a fumble in 1 drive and you have to think Heupel is yet another coach suffering from “Coach’s QB arrogance“ -the inability of a coach to change his original decision. Do you think Saban would’ve left him in?

My response: Alabama coach Nick Saban is a little quicker on the trigger. He already has tried three quarterbacks in three games. And the way his offense is looking, he might play three more quarterbacks – if he can find them.

Jeff writes: Watched the UT game vs The Governors in an Orlando sports bar. That was mistake #1. We were surrounded by tables full of ‘ladies’ from UF Alumni. Mistake #2 occurred when we didn’t leave when done with dinner.

As the game progressed their voices became more vocal and more confident, which was disturbing. Even our waitress kept apologizing to us.

My response: Things could have been worse. You could have watched the Tennessee-Florida game with them.

Timothy writes: Tennessee has an awesome coach. Mistakes will happen. Where you sit, be patient to see the outcome The Win (against Austin Peay). See your eyes have no vision. I am proud of my Team. Write that in your column.

My response: Not only will I write that in my column. I will write that you are quite the wordsmith.

George writes: Why are the Vols allowed by the NCAA to pay their way out of tough games?

This year, it was BYU. Last year, it was Army.

ADAMS: Tennessee football: Changing quarterbacks won't fix all the problems

My response: There’s no NCAA rule against canceling games. You don’t just cancel. You buy your way out.

UT has a long history of buying out failed coaches and athletic directors. Buying out games is cheaper.

But canceling a game with a service academy team is ridiculous.

