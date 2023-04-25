One RB target for every round of the 2023 NFL draft

While the Cleveland Browns made great strides in NFL free agency, especially along their defensive line, they did lose two running backs (well, not necessarily Kareem Hunt, but it is unlikely he returns). With D’Ernest Johnson heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns will likely select a running back in the 2023 NFL draft. There have been rumors they could even take one in the third round.

The good news for the Brown, however, is that it is a deep crop of running backs in this year’s class. While names like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs will be well out of their range, we take a look at one running back per round they could target later this week.

Round 3: Roschon Johnson, Texas

Browns 2023 NFL draft

While Robinson was the star of the Texas offense, the sample size that Roschon Johnson provided is quite promising. A converted quarterback, Johnson possesses excellent contact balance, gets after it as a pass blocker in pass protection, and even flashes soft hands out of the backfield as a receiver.

While second-fiddle at Texas to Robinson, Johnson has all of the potential to make his own name at the NFL level. With a style that is reminiscent of Chris Carson and Fred Jackson, look out for Johnson to be a steady contributor for a long time.

Round 4: Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

Browns 2023 NFL draft

One of my favorite backs in the draft, Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda is ungodly explosive when he has green grass in front of him. With pure breakaway speed, Abanikanda is a threat to hit a home run every time he gets into space.

There is a desire to see him work through contact better and contribute in both phases of the passing game more frequently. However, at worst, Abanikanda is a two-down rotational back when Nick Chubb needs a breather.

Round 5: Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Browns 2023 NFL draft

Sean Tucker is boring off the field. And that may be what the Browns want: emulate Chubb in the way you carry yourself. However, his initial burst and vision are there on the field as well.

While Tucker is not overly explosive, agile, or diverse in the passing game, he is a sturdy back. Sturdy backs who do not have a trait that stands out tend to find teams in the middle of day three.

Round 6: Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Browns 2023 NFL draft

If you want bargain explosiveness, Keaton Mitchell is your guy. With a sub-4.4 40 yard dash and 38-inch vertical jump, Mitchell brings that onto the field with serious juice when he has the ball in his hands. While he is stiff and is not going to make men miss in the open field, Mitchell can break angles of defenders in pursuit.

He too is a bit of a one-trick pony as his hands were unreliable and is not much of a participant in pass protection. However, as general manager Andrew Berry stated in his press conference, the Browns are looking for a trait rather than a player who can do multiple things at an average rate.

And Mitchell has a dynamic trait: explosiveness.

Round 7: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Browns 2023 NFL draft

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is going to have to find a team to utilize him properly. He can contrinute as a pass catcher out of the backfield, can make men miss with ease in the open field as he is slippery with the football in his hands, and can be used in a versatile set of ways. However, he is 5-foot-5 and does not possess elite burst or long speed.

Vaughn will get drafted. He was productive and possessed the ability to win as a jet sweep gadget, slot, and out of the backfield. He is, however, a massive outlier.

