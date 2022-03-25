One of Ravens’ 2022 free agency signings named on ‘best bargains’ list by CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have signed multiple free agents during the 2022 offseason in hopes that they provide high levels of play on the field. Safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive lineman Michael Pierce have been the outside additions for Baltimore so far, each of which should fit in well with their new team.

When listing out the best bargains of 2022 free agency so far, Jared Dubin of CBS Sports named one of the Ravens’ signings in Moses. He explained that landing Moses on a three-year, $15 million deal was an absolute steal, especially considering how rich the market for other offensive lineman has been.