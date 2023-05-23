One quote from each person that spoke on the first day of Bucs OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed their first day of OTAs on Tuesday, and they brought up four different people to the podium afterward.

Todd Bowles, Baker Mayfield, Cade Otton and Chris Godwin all spoke after the day’s work, and they had some interesting things to say in the midst of an offseason that looks a bit different than it has in recent years for Tampa Bay. Here’s one quote from each of them, and why those quotes tell us:

HC Todd Bowles

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On how beneficial pre-snap movement can be:

“It can. It’s not every play, but we have it in the arsenal probably a little more than last year. We can build things off of it. I think it helps the defense because they get to see it and it helps the offense because they get to see some things, too. It’ll help out on both sides of the ball.”

This is interesting from Bowles, as a lack of pre-snap motion was a huge criticism often levied at former Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. In fact, the Buccaneers used it the second least of any NFL team in the league, with only the Las Vegas Raiders doing it less.

I think relevant in light of those Chiefs Super Bowl touchdowns: motion at the snap and overall motion rates for every team this year, postseason included. Data via @ESPNStatsInfo video tracking team. pic.twitter.com/A8F0eru093 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 13, 2023

Dave Canales’ Seattle Seahawks were in the upper half of the league at 14, so it will be interesting to see if Bowles’ usage of the word “little” is a smokescreen or a genuine mark as to just how different this Bucs offense will operate heading into next year.

QB Baker Mayfield

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the skepticism from the national media and oddsmakers about the Buccaneers’ chances for success this season:

“I played in this division last year and I am pretty sure the Bucs won it still, so I don’t really care what the people in Vegas putting odds on it [think] because it’s May. We haven’t played a real snap of football. There is a long way to go before that. It’s just the time of year where everybody is pretty bored and they don’t really have much to talk about and it makes it fun.”

QB Baker Mayfield’s confidence and charisma is well known by now, and it’s certainly carried over to Tampa Bay. Mayfield is right — it is early, and it seems as if he doesn’t particularly care for media predictions that the Bucs are facing a potential No. 1 pick in 2024. Mayfield had lots of good things to say about Dave Canales and the offense, and he could thrive in the new environment provided that he beats out Kyle Trask for the job first.

TE Cade Otton

On if he wanted to get bigger, faster, and stronger during this offseason:

“Yeah, definitely all of those things. Last offseason with the combine and having to rehab from an injury, it’s just been great to have a full offseason to work with the strength staff, to work on my nutrition, and just really focus on building myself from the ground up as a football player. Getting ready physically for a long season, [I] haven’t played a season like I had last year ever. [So] just knowing what it takes to go deep into the regular season with a good record and then our goal is to win a Super Bowl every year so that’s what we are gearing up to do. Individually, [I’m] just trying to work on what I can do to be the best player I can be.”

Tight end is a very tough position to adjust to in the NFL. All things considered, Cade Otton showed promise, and his second season in the NFL could see him make the jump the Bucs need into a true threat. Tampa Bay drafted Purdue TE Payne Durham to compliment him, but Otton will look to solidify his starting spot this offseason as he’s able to go through it without rehab for the first time in his NFL career.

WR Chris Godwin

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On if he’s back to where he was before his injury:

“I think I’m very close to it. I feel like a lot of my explosion is coming back. I feel very comfortable with the things that I’m working on. It feels really good to be able to have the opportunity to work on my skill development this offseason, as opposed to just working to rehab an injury.”

A healthy Chris Godwin is a dangerous thought to opposing NFL defenses. Godwin has felt good about his rehab this season, and coach Todd Bowles also mentioned in his media slot that Godwin “came back from the injury in great shape.” Godwin also seems pleased that he can work on furthering his game this offseason, and one of Mayfield and Trask will be happy to see that if it materializes.

