One quarterback option for Jets seemingly out as Titans GM stands behind Ryan Tannehill

One of the presumed top fallback options in the veteran quarterback market for the Jets looks to be off the market and out of play for New York.

During his media session at the Scouting Combine, Titans general manager Ran Carthon said that “right now, he is a Titan.”

#Titans GM Ran Carthon on Ryan Tannehill being their QB. pic.twitter.com/L0nps7iO0t — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 28, 2023

“Ryan is under contract,” Carthon said. “I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the quarterback position, whether he will or won’t be here, but you guys just have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us and right now he is a Titan and he will be a Titan.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added on a TV segment that this is the most likely option but that he is curious about what will happen contract-wise.

From NFL Now: #Titans GM Ran Carthon says QB Ryan Tannehill will be a Titan. It may be best for both sides for that to happen. pic.twitter.com/w0jZZWVHvI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2023

Tannehill is due $27 million in 2023 and would save $17.8 million by releasing him. But if Carthon and Rapoport are to be believed, Tannehill is not going anywhere, leaving one less backup option in case the Jets strike out on their top two options of Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr. Tannehill was probably unlikely anyway, but this pretty much seals the deal.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire