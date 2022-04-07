One QB for the Eagles in every round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Eagles organization fancies itself as something of a quarterback factory, and with Howie Roseman drafting a quarterback every other year since taking over in Philadelphia, the 2022 selection process offers another opportunity for development.

The Eagles have Gardner Minshew as the primary backup to Jalen Hurts, and Reid Sinnett is a promising developmental prospect as well.

If Philadelphia stands pat with Minshew and views Sinnett as a player to develop, then this month’s draft could be centered on surrounding Hurts and Jonathan Gannon with the proper pieces for improvement.

Howie Roseman has been doing his due diligence on 2022 signal callers and has a top-30 visit scheduled with Ole Miss star Matt Corral.

If Minshew does eventually get moved, here’s one quarterback in every round for the Eagles to consider.

1st round -- Matt Corral, Ole Miss

1st round -- Matt Corral, Ole Miss

If Philadelphia wants a more conventional passer with a little dazzle to his game, then Corral could be the guy and possible that’s he’s a potential second-round target.

2nd round -- Sam Howell, North Carolina

2nd round -- Sam Howell, North Carolina

The Eagles were in attendance for Howell’s pro day and his matchup against Kenny Pickett late in the college football season.

3rd round -- Carson Strong, Nevada

3rd round -- Carson Strong, Nevada

Strong does fit the mold when it comes to quarterbacks, standing 6’4 215 pounds, the former Nevada signal-caller has the best arm in the draft, he’s among the most accurate passers in the draft, can throw his wide receivers open, while also making sound decisions in the passing game.

Strong threw for 4,175 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021 and definitely could be a name to watch for Philadelphia if he slips out of the first round.

Will Eagles draft Matt Corral?

4th round -- Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

4th round -- Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Zappe broke the NCAA record for passing yards with 5,967, and his 62 passing touchdowns broke Joe Burrow’s record of 60. A mature, 22-year-old passer with decisive instincts, Zappe sees the field well and has the huge arm Howie Roseman covets.

5th round -- Jack Coan, Notre Dame

5th round -- Jack Coan, Notre Dame

A smart, heady quarterback, Coan passed for 3,150-yards passing this season, with 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Coan should impress during the interview process, and with Philadelphia looking to develop young quarterbacks, the former Wisconsin transfer and Notre Dame starter could be an option in the mid to late rounds.

6th round -- Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

6th round -- Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

A big-armed MAC Conference quarterback, Eleby has to improve his accuracy and decision-making.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pounder can be successful in a pro-style passing offense and has the arm strength that the Eagles coveted.

7th round -- Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

7th round -- Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M

Glass is the top passer among HBCU quarterbacks, and he is one of the best QBs in college football. Glass has the prototypical frame (6’5″, 215 pounds), a powerful right arm with athleticism to boot. Glass threw for 12,136 yards, 110 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions in his Alabama A&M career.

Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass doing what he does out here in Nola. 🚀 @Aqeel_Glass4 @AAMUBulldogs pic.twitter.com/8RpeZLuknB — HBCU Legacy Bowl (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 16, 2022

