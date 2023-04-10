One QB for the Dolphins to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins, at this stage in the offseason, seem to have the three quarterback roles on their depth chart set for the 2023 season.

Tua Tagovailoa will be the starter, Mike White is the backup and Skylar Thompson is the third-string/developmental guy.

However, with the draft right around the corner, general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel could decide to bring in a rookie. And, even though they don’t have many picks, they could always move around and acquire more.

If the Dolphins were to use a draft selection on a quarterback, here are some options they could look at in each round.

First round - C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Buckeye quarterback will likely be gone within the first few picks in this year’s draft, so Miami would have to make some big moves if they wanted to go up and get him.

In his two years as the starter, he completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s analysis:

“Two-year starter from a program with a high-octane offense known for creating high-level production opportunities for its quarterbacks. Stroud’s accuracy stands out on tape. He’s able to lead receivers with good placement and make on-frame throws to targets on all areas of the field. The question now is how quickly he will acclimate outside of the Ohio State scheme. Stroud didn’t often attack defenses with his legs, but if he can become a more willing runner, he will be able to extend drives rather than feeling forced into more challenging decision-making situations. NFL teams will have to balance what they saw on tape from Stroud during the 2022 regular season against his great College Football Playoff semifinal performance, when he shined versus Georgia’s impressive collection pro prospects. If he did it once he can do it again, and grading the flashes for Stroud might make the most sense.”

Second round - Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hooker played five years in college between Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 8,974 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 2,079 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, however, his health and age will be deterrents for teams.

Zierlein’s analysis:

“Hooker’s age and ACL tear will be starting points for many draft conversations, but the most important question to be answered is whether he can thrive outside of the Tennessee offense. Hooker was frequently a half-field reader, which means he could lean on spacing, speed and/or route combinations to make life easier. He’s more accurate outside the numbers than between the hashes and his deep ball placement was much more uneven than expected. However, Hooker plays with excellent poise and footwork as a pocket passer. He will make quarterback coaches and play-callers happy with his adherence to keeping plays on schedule. He’s still showing signs of improvement and growth at the position, and his ability to hurt teams with his legs creates opportunities to help his offense outside of what he does in the pocket. His recovery from the ACL tear will require monitoring, but he has the talent to become a starter in a timing-based, spread offense.”

Third round - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Thompson-Robinson has been moving up draft boards in recent weeks as a developmental project. He played five years for UCLA, completing 63.3% of his passes for 10,710 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Zierlein’s analysis:

“Five-year starter with below-average size, above-average mobility and a recent history of improvement at the position. Thompson-Robinson played in a favorable scheme for quarterbacks, but he also improved as a field-reader over time. While he can extend plays and create opportunities for himself outside of the pocket, he’s at his best when he’s throwing on time and utilizing possession throws as his base. He has lapses in vision and judgment against zone and when pressured, so he must cut down on ill-advised throws. Thompson-Robinson has the potential to find a home as a QB3 with a QB2 ceiling.”

Fourth round - Jake Haener, Fresno State

Since transferring from Washington to Fresno State in 2019, Haener has played in 29 games over three seasons. During that time, he’s completed 68.2% of his passes for 9,013 yards, 67 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Zierlein’s analysis:

“Team captain with below-average size and arm talent, but above-average football IQ. Haener plays with a pre-snap plan and does a nice job of getting the ball out quickly against the blitz. He senses edge pressure and slides to find a new location to throw from. He doesn’t have the drive velocity to successfully window shop and might require a timing-based scheme or spread attack where he can make quick throws in rhythm. Haener’s lack of traits, coupled with limited mobility outside the pocket, create a challenging road to NFL success.”

Fifth round - Tanner McKee, Stanford

McKee doesn’t exactly fit the mold in Miami, as an unathletic, tall quarterback, but he could be another developmental backup. In 23 games over three seasons, the Stanford quarterback completed 63.2% for 5,336 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Zierlein’s analysis:

“Long, tall pocket passer with better arm strength than arm talent as a passer. McKee throws with an unorthodox delivery that becomes even more irregular when he feels rushed. He can make all the NFL throws and delivers a tight spiral with good velocity on intermediate and deep throws to the field side. However, his heavy feet and a lack of agility limit his effectiveness outside of the pocket and make him a magnet for pass rushers when protection becomes spotty. McKee clearly improved his throwing process in 2022, but he might lack the decision-making and functional mobility to make it in today’s NFL.”

Sixth round - Max Duggan, TCU

Duggan played four seasons at TCU, appearing in 47 games for the Horned Frogs. He completed 60.3% of his attempts for 9,618 yards with 73 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Like McKee, he isn’t the prototypical fit for the system, but Miami could be convinced to take a shot on the competitor.

Zierlein’s analysis:

“Scrappy quarterback possessing the attitude, toughness and leadership that teams love. Duggan has proven himself to be capable of overcoming adversity and finding ways to help his team win with his arm or legs. However, he has limited arm strength and frequently forces receivers to break stride on deep balls and crossing routes. Duggan’s intangibles give him a chance to become an NFL backup but his limitations as a passer cap his ceiling.”

Seventh round - Stetson Bennett, Georgia

In four years, Bennett appeared in 41 games for the Bulldogs, completing 65% of his passes for 8,429 yards with 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In his final season, he also added an impressive 10 rushing touchdowns. Winning a championship in back-to-back years with Georgia should be enough to earn him a draft selection by someone, and Miami may want to bring in someone who has proven they can be part of a winning organization as a backup.

Zierlein’s analysis:

“Bennett will turn 26 years old during his rookie season and he’s small in stature relative to today’s game. Those two things will work against him, but his history of elevating his play in spotlight games against the best competition should be a factor for some teams. He doesn’t have a plus arm and his accuracy and placement can vary from drive to drive, but he throws with anticipation and has shown an ability to get through progressions as a pro-style passer. He’s rarely sacked and has the mobility to do damage outside of the pocket. Bennett has backup potential for a timing-based passing attack that includes concepts often seen in the Shanahan offense.”

