One prospect to replace each of the Packers’ major offseason departures

The Green Bay Packers will need to use the 2022 NFL draft to replace the talent lost this offseason.

Davante Adams. Za’Darius Smith. Billy Turner. Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Chandon Sullivan. Lucas Patrick. Equanimeous St. Brown. Oren Burks. The Packers have a lot of snaps and production on offense, defense and special teams to replace in 2022.

Luckily for general manager Brian Gutekunst, the Packers have 11 draft picks, including five in the top 100 picks.

Teams don’t always look to the draft for carbon copies of players lost, but the 2022 draft class does provide options for the Packers to find similar players – in terms of athleticism, role, or play style – as those departing Green Bay.

Here’s one prospect the Packers could target to replace each of the team’s major offseason departures.

WR Davante Adams: Chris Olave, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Olave can’t match Adams physically, but much like the two-time first-team All-Pro, Olave is a smooth route-runner and effortless separation-creator. The Packers won’t be looking for an exact replica of Adams, and it’s unclear if one even exists in this draft, especially from a size and skill standpoint. But Olave looks like the best combination of athleticism, technical ability, acceleration, ball skills and versatility (outside, slot) at the top of the receiver class. Separation is the name of the game at receiver, and Olave is “Best in Show” in this department. The Ohio State star could step in right away and help create easy throws and make up for some of the elite-level production Adams provided Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

OL Lucas Patrick: Cade Mays, Tennessee

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

A tough and versatile lineman, Patrick was on the field for a lot of snaps – both as a starter and super-sub – for the Packers offensive line over the last few seasons. Replacing his multi-positional ability will be tough, but Mays – who played all five offensive line positions at Tennessee and fits what the Packers look for athletically up front – could be the ideal mid-round option for replenishing the depth and flexibility of the offensive line. Mays is big (6-5, 311) and physical and could provide another developmental player for the interior of the line.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Valdes-Scantling stands 6-4, was blessed with 4.37 speed and operated well as the Packers’ primary deep threat in Matt LaFleur’s offense. Now he’s in Kansas City on a new deal. Watson is 6-4, runs 4.36 in the 40-yard dash and is both a far better athlete overall and a more versatile wide receiver prospect. If drafted by the Packers, Watson could provide a deep threat and a unique gadget weapon for LaFleur. He’s one of the best athletes ever at the receiver position and has incredible upside. The Packers need a deep threat, and one could argue no one fits the bill better than Watson.

CB Chandon Sullivan: Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

With Rasul Douglas re-signed and Shemar Jean-Charles entering Year 2, Sullivan doesn’t necessarily need replacing in the Packers secondary. But keeping the cornerback cupboard full should always be a priority, so don’t be surprised if the Packers use a draft pick at the position next month. McCollum, with his incredible blend of experience and athleticism, would be a terrific selection. Like Sullivan, he has terrific ball skills and instincts. McCollum has more upside in coverage and could be an immediate asset on special teams. It’s tough to find corners standing 6-2 with such impressive movement ability.

OL Billy Turner: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Turner started over 30 total games at right tackle and right guard over his three seasons in Green Bay. Although the Packers might like Elgton Jenkins as the long-term future at right tackle, and Yosh Nijman is developing as the swing tackle, another young option at offensive tackle might really balance out the position. Lucas, who played almost 3,000 collegiate snaps, has the size and athleticism to play either right tackle or guard at the next level. And like Turner, he should be an above-average pass-blocker at multiple positions in time.

WR Equanimeous St. Brown: Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

St. Brown was a tall, athletic and physically strong receiver prospect coming out of Notre Dame in 2018, but he never developed into anything more than a niche player over four years in Green Bay. Weston has similar size and elite athleticism, but also the same need for development. He could be the type of player that thrives on special teams early while refining his game as a receiver. Like St. Brown in 2018, Weston has the traits and upside to tempt a receiver-needy team like the Packers to use a Day 3 pick.

OLB Za'Darius Smith: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1)

Za’Darius Smith wasn’t the most athletic edge rusher, but he consistently won as a pass-rusher in Green Bay with an incredible blend of power, burst and motor from multiple alignments. Enagbare isn’t the most athletic edge rusher in this draft class, but he consistently won at the SEC level with power and tenacity. The Packers certainly prefer athleticism when drafting edge rushers, and for good reason. But Enagbare could provide a Za’Darius-like presence as a power rusher capable of causing problems for tackles, guards and centers. Expect the Packers to target a developmental edge rusher in this draft. Whether Enagbare is the pick will depend on what type of rusher the Packers covet.

LB Oren Burks: Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0)

The Packers took a big swing on Burks in the third round of the 2018 draft. His incredible athleticism just never translated to the field, and now he’s in San Francisco. Could Beavers provide a chance at a re-do? The Cincinnati star plays big, and he aced the athletic testing drills during the pre-draft process. Finishing the three-cone drill in 6.91 seconds at 237 pounds is impressive and reminiscent of Burks (6.82 at 233). If nothing else, Beavers could provide an immediate boost on special teams, where the Packers will be looking to replace Burks’ snaps. In a best-case scenario, Beavers would develop into the do-it-all running mate for De’Vondre Campbell at linebacker.

