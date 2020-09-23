One pro's hole-by-hole take on how Bryson DeChambeau might play Augusta National

Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open victory was less than an hour old, his celebratory glass of chocolate milk still cold, when he was asked about game-planning for the Masters.

“Length is going to be a big advantage there,” he said. “I know that for a fact.”

So he got straight to work – with the trophy in tow, DeChambeau flew to Denver on Monday to meet with fitness coach Greg Roskopf and begin outlining the next phase of his evolution.

Less than a year after transforming his body to add more than 40 pounds of muscle and gain 20-plus yards of distance, DeChambeau was the only player under par at mighty Winged Foot and won by six shots for his first major title. But as always with DeChambeau, it’s about what’s next – more strength, more length, more speed. Asked late Sunday how he’ll prep for Augusta National, he said he’ll begin testing a new 48-inch driver, the maximum length allowed under the Rules of Golf. He already has the highest apex height (140 feet) and longest carry distance (314.1 yards) on Tour, but if his driver is dialed in properly, that’ll bring him even closer to the holy grail, which to him is a ball speed consistently in the 200-mph range.

“Definitely the driver needs to go straighter,” he said. “That’s really my main focus still.”

The Masters is now seven weeks away, and it’s fun to think about the possibilities for how DeChambeau might attack Augusta National, assuming typical weather and agronomic conditions for mid-November. When he arrived there in April 2019, he was a different player: Smaller, certainly, with only above-average power (301.7-yard average, ranking 39th on Tour) and a work-in-progress putting stroke. That week he shared the first-round lead with 66 but didn’t break 70 the last three rounds, tumbling into a tie for 29th. Since then, after two-a-day workouts and marathon range sessions and untold calorie consumption, he has turned himself into the Tour leader in driving distance (322.1) while also becoming a top-10 putter. That’s a winning combination.

With the help of a PGA Tour winner who has a handful of Masters appearances, here’s a look at how big, bad Bryson might go about taking on Augusta National, hole by hole, shot by shot. One thing is clear: Armed with his new weapons, DeChambeau will have to re-learn how to play there.

FIRST HOLE, 445 YARDS

Pro’s take: “He should be able to carry the right fairway bunker depending on weather. With trees down both sides, I can see him bleeding a fade into position. The front of the green is open, so it’s easy to run the ball up, but it’s difficult to keep it on the green.”

SECOND HOLE, 575 YARDS

Pro’s take: “Full Kraken. Aim at the left edge of the right bunker and let it eat. He’s gonna wail on that thing. And when he does, he’s going to have anywhere from 6- to 8-iron in. He also has all that room through the fairway, toward the third hole. If the flag is way over on the left, he can hit it dead straight over the bunker, maybe with a tailing draw, and give himself a phenomenal angle.”

THIRD HOLE, 350 YARDS

Pro’s take: “The more I think about it, it’s full send every day, no matter the flag position. It’s still easier to control a pitch shot from short of the green than a 115-yard wedge to that little finger. But that’s something he’ll figure out week-of.”

