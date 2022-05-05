One promising stat for each Bears 2022 draft pick

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears have welcomed a new group of 11 rookies to the roster.

General manager Ryan Poles addressed some important needs, including nabbing two immediate starters in the secondary in cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker, as well as a speedster in wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and four offensive linemen.

The new group of rookies, along with a currently unconfirmed group of undrafted free agent signings, will hit the field for rookie minicamp beginning Friday running through Sunday.

But before that, here’s one promising stat for each of the Bears’ rookie draft picks:

CB Kyler Gordon: Never allowed a touchdown in 18 college starts

The Bears used their first draft pick on Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, who’s a versatile defensive back with experience playing on the outside and in the slot. Gordon was overshadowed by former teammate and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, but he was impressive in his own right. There’s a lot to love about Gordon, including the fact that he allowed a touchdown in 18 collegiate starts for the Huskies. Gordon has the potential to develop into a lockdown corner opposite CB1 Jaylon Johnson, which could make this secondary a lot of fun to watch.

ZERO ze·ro

/ˈzirō,ˈzēˌrō/ ▫️number ▫️no quantity or number; naught; the figure 0. 🔸 the amount of touchdowns new #Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon gave up over his entire 4-year career at Washington. pic.twitter.com/Ct6KulqFyY — Ryan Heckman (@TheRyanHeckman) May 5, 2022

S Jaquan Brisker: Didn't commit a penalty his last two seasons in college

The Bears doubled down on defensive backs with the selection of Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round. Brisker has the potential to develop into a playmaker at strong safety, but he was also extremely disciplined during his collegiate career. According to the Athletic‘s Dane Brugler, Brisker didn’t commit a penalty in his last two seasons with the Nittany Lions. Considering penalties were an issue for the defense last season, it certainly helps having someone like Brisker on the field.

How about these positive notes from @dpbrugler about new Bears safety Jaquan Brisker? "Committed zero penalties over the last two seasons, which speaks to his timing and discipline … plays through minor injuries … his teammates call him the 'unquestioned' leader of the team." — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 30, 2022

WR Velus Jones Jr.: Had 286 yards after contract last season

The Bears gave Justin Fields another weapon in wideout Velus Jones Jr. in the third round. Jones’ speed is well documented — as evidenced by his 4.3 30-yard time at the NFL Combine — but he’s also among the best run-after-catch wideouts in this draft class. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones had 286 yards after contact last season, which ranked third among SEC wide receivers. Simply put: Chicago needs to get the ball in his hands and let him go to work. Luke Getsy should have fun finding ways to use Jones on offense.

The Chicago Bears pick Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. at No. 71 overall. 286 yards after contact (3rd among SEC WRs) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zL2IyflmRz — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

OL Braxton Jones: Allowed just 3 sacks in three seasons

The Bears added offensive tackle Braxton Jones in the fifth round of the draft. While he’s still raw, he has the potential to develop into a long-term starter down the road. Jones allowed just three sacks in three seasons at Southern Utah. He also managed a 93.9 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked second in FBS. Considering Fields was among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league last year, protecting Fields is a priority this offseason.

The Chicago Bears pick Southern Utah Tackle Braxton Jones at No. 168 overall. 93.9 PFF grade in 2021 (1st among Big Sky Tackles, 2nd in FBS) ♨️ pic.twitter.com/OmOQKeWgDg — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

EDGE Dominique Robinson: Only played the position for two years

The Bears might’ve landed a steal in edge rusher Dominique Robinson in the fifth round of the draft. Robinson is a converted wide receiver, and he’s only been playing defensive end for two seasons, which should be exciting for the Bears and scary for the rest of the NFL. Last season, Robinson had 4.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss with Miami (OH). Robinson’s ceiling is incredibly high, and he’ll now get another year to develop at the position and work alongside one of the best in Robert Quinn.

Bears fans are going to love Dominique Robinson. I think he’s going to turn out to be one of the steals of this draft — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 30, 2022

OL Zachary Thomas: Committed just 3 penalties in last 1,444 snaps

The Bears added more reinforcements on the offensive line in San Diego State’s Zachary Thomas in the sixth round. Thomas provides versatility along the offensive line given he’s played three different positions. While he played mostly left and right tackle in college, he projects as a guard at the NFL level. Thomas has played disciplined football, where he committed just three penalties in his last 1,444 snaps. That’s good news for an offensive line that needs to clean up those penalties.

Fun Fact: #Bears OL Zachary Thomas only committed three penalties in his last 1,444 snaps at San Diego State. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) April 30, 2022

RB Trestan Ebner: Ranked in 97th percentile in missed tackles forced

The Bears added depth at running back Trestan Ebner in the sixth round, and it’s easy to get excited about his potential. Ebner ran a 4.43 40-yard time, which makes him dangerous out of the backfield or as a return man. While Ebner brings special teams ability, he’s also quite dangerous with the ball in space. In fact, Ebner ranks in the 97th percentile for missed tackles forced, per Pro Football Focus. Luke Getsy could have some fun utilizing Ebner on offense.

PFF graded #Bears new running back Trestan Ebner in the 97th percentile for missed tackles forced. Pretty easy to see why 💪 pic.twitter.com/XVCota8YOb — Ryan Heckman (@TheRyanHeckman) May 1, 2022

OL Doug Kramer: Started 48 games at center

The Bears drafted a homegrown product in offensive lineman Doug Kramer in the sixth round. Kramer, a five-year starter at Illinois, is a developmental guy with upside as an athletic zone blocker. While the Bears added a tackle and a couple of other linemen who project to serve as guards, Kramer is the lone center among the group. He started 48 games at center, where he’ll serve as depth behind starter Lucas Patrick. The hope is Kramer can develop into Chicago’s future center.

Doug Kramer from Illinois is a 5 year starter (48 starts at center). Took advantage of the extra Covid year. Smart & tenacious. At 6020 he’s a center only. Has to develop lower strength. May need a year on the PS. — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) May 1, 2022

OL Ja'Tyre Carter: Allowed 1 sack last season

The Bears got great value in seventh-round offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter, who was a standout at the Senior Bowl. Last season with Southern, Carter allowed just one sack and three pressures at left tackle. Protecting Fields remains a priority, and it’s something Carter does well. He projects to kick inside at guard at the NFL level, where he’s one of the more intriguing developmental prospects in this rookie draft class.

The Bears get Ja’Tyre Carter who allowed 3 pressures and 1 sack this season at LT. Went to the @seniorbowl and played all over the OL The highly-coveted prospects has been getting visits from teams all year Young Money represented Algiers! pic.twitter.com/cCAwlYxafQ — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) April 30, 2022

S Elijah Hicks: Forced 7 turnovers last season

The Bears added a third defensive back with California’s Elijah Hicks, who brings versatility to the secondary, in the seventh round. Hicks started as a cornerback before converting to safety in 2020. Last season, he totaled an impressive 72 tackles in 12 games. But even more impressive were his seven takeaways, which included three interceptions and four forced fumbles. Given takeaways have been an issue with this defense — and remain a focal point moving forward — it’ll help to have someone like Hicks on the roster.

Bears seventh-round pick Elijah Hicks converted from cornerback to safety during his time at Cal, recording 72 tackles and three interceptions last season. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 30, 2022

P Trenton Gill: Had string of 23 of 24 punts pinned inside opponents' 25-yard line

The Bears landed a punter with their final draft selection in North Carolina State’s Trenton Gill, who is a favorite to replace the departed Pat O’Donnell. Gill was impressive during his time at NC State, where his 45.8 yards per punt average is a school best. There was even a time when Gill had a string of booting 23 of 24 punts inside the opponent’s 25-yard line. Gill will battle Ryan Winslow for the starting job, and Gill looks like he could play a significant role as a rookie.

When 23 of your last 24 punts vs. ACC competition = the opponent starting inside their 25, you get picked as special teams captain in back-to-back weeks. Congrats @gill_trenton !#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/s6d2v7sFS0 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 11, 2021

