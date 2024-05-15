One prominent 2024 NFL Scouting Combine participant remains unsigned

It’s always a complicated decision for a college player who isn’t projected to get selected early on to leave early and declare for the NFL draft. For Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, the choice to jump to the NFL has not gone well thus far.

Williams has yet to find an NFL home. The 5-foot-8, 229-pound running back went undrafted last month, and he’s thus far been unable to land a contract as an undrafted free agent with any teams. As Mike Clay notes, Williams is the only offensive skill position player who was at the NFL Scouting Combine who remains a free agent.

Random nugget: Ohio State RB Miyan Williams is the only QB/RB/WR/TE who attended the combine and isn't on an NFL roster. He had an elite efficiency profile, so that's surprising. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 15, 2024

A knee injury suffered late in Ohio State’s season is undoubtedly a major factor in Williams’ inability to get signed. He had surgery in January and was unable to participate in the Buckeyes’ pro day or any pre-draft workouts, including at the combine — where Williams only did interviews. It’s likely teams want to see Williams healthy enough to participate before using a roster spot on him.

