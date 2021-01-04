Now that we know all the matchups for wild-card weekend, it’s time to get into scouting those games and deciding where the breaking points are for each playoff team. Because while you have to be pretty decent to make the postseason unless your home is in the NFC East, there are always exploitable issues that could get you booted out of the playoffs before you even begin.

Some flaws are fixable — players return from injury, coaches learn how best to scheme around the liabilities, and opponents can have more obvious and more exploitable issues.

With all that said, here’s the one (potentially) fatal flaw for every AFC wild-card team, and the matchups therein:

Saturday, January 9 at 1:05 ET: Indianapolis Cots at Buffalo Bills, CBS

Sunday, January 10 at 1:05 ET: Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans, ABC/ESPN

Sunday, January 10 at 8:15 ET: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC/Peacock

Buffalo Bills: Cornerback Levi Wallace

Since cornerback Tre'Davious White has rounded back into health, the Bills' overall defense has improved exponentially. They've jumped from 15th to ninth in pass defense DVOA in Weeks 10-16, and from 16th to ninth overall. With Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense putting on master classes every week, that's enough to get all the way through the playoffs and to the Super Bowl. It could be said that the Bills are the only team heading into the postseason without a major flaw that could trip them up at a massive failure rate. But as much as Buffalo's secondary has been on point with White and the dynamic safety duo of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, third-year cornerback Levi Wallace -- White's primary bookend -- could see a lot of targets in the postseason. Even as the rest of Buffalo's pass defense has improved, Wallace has still been vulnerable, allowing 17 completions in 33 targets for 253 yards, 70 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 84.5 since Week 10. That's not terrible, but it does open up a vulnerability for any quarterback who doesn't want to test White on the other side. Wallace's worst game this season came against Nick Mullens and the 49ers in Week 13. Wallace allowed nine catches on 12 targets for 146 yards, 56 yards after the catch, a touchdown, and an opponent passer rating of 143.1. Rookie 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk gave Wallace fits in that game with his quickness through the route, and this 49-yard completion is a good example. Wallace is at his best when he's allowed to press receivers at the line and delay routes with his physicality. Here, he's playing off-coverage against Aiuyk, and slot cornerback Taron Johnson gets lost in the weeds against Deebo Samuel looking at a potential wheel route with iffy linebacker coverage, and that takes Wallace's eyes off Aiyuk for a split second. That's all it takes for the big play. Hyde is also late to that side, so it's a pretty big coverage bust from front to back. But this also shows that Wallace isn't a smooth zone-style cornerback like White, who's the NFL's best technician in zone. Through Week 16, per Sports Info Solutions, the Bills played 310 pass defense snaps in zone coverage to 135 in man, so it's a pretty big deal. The Bills can't afford those types of malfunctions, and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier may want to take a close look at what Wallace does well and what he doesn't before the postseason begins.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A restrictive passing game... or maybe not?

Through the first 15 weeks of the 2020 season, Ben Roethlisberger was one of the NFL's worst quarterbacks when it came to throwing the deep ball, completing just 20 of 70 attempts of 20 or more air yards for 610 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 73.2. He was not helped by a restrictive passing game and receivers who couldn't catch anything for a while, but as the once 11-0 Steelers lost three straight to Washington, the Bills, and the Bengals, the alarms were going off. No matter how great Pittsburgh's defense may be, you can't expect to do much in the postseason if you present no threat in your own passing game. The "Ben's arm is dead" narratives were flowing thick and fast, and based on the tape, there seemed to be evidence to support that. Then, the second half against the Colts in Week 16 happened, and everything got better in a hurry. The Steelers were down 21-7 at the half, and Roethlisberger had completed 11 of 20 passes for 98 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Once again, his spray chart had very little in the way of deep passes. And then, in the second half, everything changed. Roethlisberger threw two deep touchdown passes — one to Diontae Johnson, and one to JuJu Smith-Schuster — and the Steelers managed to outscore the Colts 21-3 in the second half. That 28-24 win, combined with Cleveland’s 23-16 loss to the Jets, gave Mike Tomlin’s team its first division title since 2017. In that second half, Roethlisberger completed 23 of 29 passes for 244 yards, and three deep completions — two of which were touchdowns, and two of the incompletions were defensive pass interference penalties that game Pittsburgh 45 more functional yards. What happened? Roethlisberger flipped the script and took over the calls, as receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tole NFL.com's Mike Silver. https://twitter.com/SharpFootball/status/1343657475803930625 “As Pouncey was yelling, Big Ben was thinking,” Silver said. “Smith-Schuster told me, ‘Ben was great. The Colts’ defense was great early on. They were calling out plays they knew we were running. Ben’s mind is super-creative. He was calling plays in the second half that we did not practice — just pulling things from the past.” It also helped that the Colts were still checking underneath in coverage because they didn't expect the deep ball, as was the case on this 25-yard touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster. On the play, Smith-Schuster split safeties Tavon Wilson and Julian Blackmon. He had help, though — Chase Claypool motioned from the backfield to outside right, and his vertical route influenced Blackmon away from Smith-Schuster and his deep crosser from the right slot. And Diontae Johnson’s ability to run a convincing slant look to an inside cut on the other side forced Wilson to come down before he moved back up. With Big Ben taking Week 17 off against the Browns, we don't know how this newfound deep passing game will manifest itself in the playoffs. But if you have that defense, and a convincing vertical attack, you can be a problem in the postseason -- especially in the wild-card round against a Cleveland secondary with one obviously fatal flaw.

Cleveland Browns: No credible deep safeties

Through the first 16 weeks of the season, the Browns ranked 24th in Defensive DVOA, and 25th against the pass. But they ranked second against No. 1 receivers -- a testament to cornerback Denzel Ward -- and 17th against No. 2 receivers. The real problems have come against No. 3 and other receivers (29th) and tight ends (28th). And this, above all, is an indictment of a safety group without a single deep-third defender of note.

Cleveland's primary safeties this season -- Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph, Ronnie Harrison, and Sheldrick Redwine -- allowed 14 touchdowns to three interceptions through Week 16, and only Harrison has an opponent passer rating lower than 100 (90.4). Sendejo's is 118.6, Redwine's is 104.2, and Joseph's is 134.5 -- the NFL's fourth-worst among safeties with at least 50% of their total defensive snaps. If the Steelers are able to get the deep ball going as previously mentioned, the Browns are in big trouble in the wild-card round.

Baltimore Ravens: A pass defense regression

Baltimore's fatal flaw was almost Lamar Jackson reading and throwing deep passes over the middle, but if he's going to make throws like this one against the Bengals in Week 17, I guess we're okay there. Still something to watch, though maybe not against the Titans' wafer-thin pass defense. https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1345799135669198849 Instead, we'll discuss a defense that has fallen off the truck in the second half of the season. and their defense has fallen off the truck in the second half of the season: Since Week 10 and through Week 16, Baltimore has dropped from fifth to 27th overall in DVOA since Week 10, from seventh to 26th against the pass, and from second to 21st against the run. Baltimore's secondary has allowed 21 touchdowns to nine interceptions this season. Yes, injuries have been a factor, and we'll see how that goes, but Ryan Tannehill could make hay against this group, as he did in Week 11. In a 30-14 Week 11 Titans win, Tannehill completed 22 of 31 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception -- from linebacker Tyus Bowser. This deep incompletion to receiver Corey Davis comes off an inaccurate throw, but watch how Tennessee's receivers are able to get obvious openings -- Davis on the deep over from right to left, and A.J. Brown on the deep vertical route. The Ravens will have to clamp down on the deep stuff if they want to advance past the first round.

Tennessee Titans: Man coverage especially, but coverage overall

On the weekly Touchdown Wire Matchup Podcast, Mark Schofield and I have a segment entitled, "Don't Play Man If You Can't Play Man," devoted to the worst man coverage team of the week. Generally speaking, the winners of this dubious award have been either the Lions, Texans, or Titans, and we'd probably have to give the seasonal award to Tennessee's defense. Through Week 16, per Sports Info Solutions, the Titans played 212 snaps in man coverage. They allowed 127 catches for 1,433 yards, 22 touchdowns, and no interceptions. That is... not good. And Deshaun Watson ripped that secondary apart in Week 17, though the Titans came away with the win. Watson completed 28 of 39 passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. The pick to safety Amari Hooker was on a miscommunication, but Tennessee still left its offense with little margin for error. https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo/status/1345931708777037828 The Titans have very little in the way of pass rush this season, which leads to pressure/coverage breakdowns. And the discipline on the back end tends to lag against the simplest route combinations, as we saw in Week 11, when Lamar Jackson threw this 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mark Andrews. No matter the coverage (this is zone), this kind of stuff happens far too often and does not bode well for the rematch.

Indianapolis Colts: Too much time for Philip Rivers

For the most part, Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni have done a nice job of managing Philip Rivers' liabilities through Rivers' first season in Indianapolis. Rivers is still a great pocket passer and one of the league's smartest quarterbacks when it comes to deciphering coverages on the fly, but he's also about as mobile as a battleship, and the quick passing game has been a staple through most of the Colts' season as a result. When Rivers has more time to throw, for the most part, bad things happen. This would seem to be counterintuitive, but Rivers' arm is not as strong as it used to be, so deep passes can be quite an adventure unless things are schemed open, or the Texans decide to cover T.Y. Hilton with a linebacker. https://touchdownwire.usatoday.com/2020/12/20/anatomy-of-a-play-philip-rivers-big-time-throw-to-t-y-hilton/ This season, per Pro Football Focus, Rivers has completed 74.6% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and two interceptions when he has less than 2.5 seconds from snap to throw. With 2.5 or more seconds, he's completed 59.5% of his passes for seven touchdowns and nine picks. It's not that Rivers is entirely washed; it's just that the more time he has for receivers to go deep, the more opportunities there are for offensive maladies. As we saw on Sunday, this can happen even against the Jaguars, and safety Andrew Wingard. Rivers has to throw this ball sooner than he does, and there has been a disconnect this season between what his head tells him, and what his arm can accomplish. https://twitter.com/Jaguars/status/1345876660277665792 Rivers faces a Bills secondary that has rounded into shape nicely in the second half of the season with one aforementioned exception, and he may be in a position where he has to outscore Buffalo's high-impact offense. If the recipe for that is a bunch of deep throws, Indy could be a very easy out.