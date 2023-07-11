One potential surprising loss for all 14 SEC football teams in 2023

The SEC is known as one of the toughest conferences in all of collegiate athletics. In football, it has become an absolute juggernaut, winning championship after championship. In 2023, that trend will likely continue.

Georgia is seeking a third-consecutive national title, Alabama looks to return to the College Football Playoffs after missing it for the second time ever and multiple teams look to make another quality bowl game appearance.

Before looking ahead to the postseason, it’s important to focus on the regular season. Though Week Zero is still over a month away, it’s time to examine every SEC team’s schedule and find one game that could result in an upset or a major loss.

Alabama: Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 2, the second installment of the home-and-home series against the Texas Longhorns takes place in Tuscaloosa. In 2022, the Crimson Tide escaped Austin with a one-point win. However, there were injuries that took place in that game and it was truly competitive, even with quarterback Quinn Ewers being replaced by Hudson Card early in the contest. While this game will be in Bryant-Denny Stadium, this game feels like it could be too close for comfort for Alabama. I’m not saying it will happen, but it’s definitely the most likely loss on the 2023 schedule if I had to pick one.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

I’m not sure if this will qualify as an upset, but with the game taking place in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks should enter this game expecting to win. BYU and Arkansas have never faced each other on the football field and this will be a big moment for the Cougars as they make the transition to the Big 12 and play Power Five opponents every week. It’s a prime-time game in Week 3 and both teams will look to make a statement early in the 2023 season. Can Sam Pittman and KJ Jefferson hold of Kedon Slovis and BYU?

Syndication: The Tennessean

There might be other games that could result in some surprising Auburn losses, like the road trip the Tigers will take to face Cal, but a loss to Vanderbilt would be the worst of them all. No one would be shocked if Auburn won this matchup. However, the same would have been said in 2022 if Florida and Kentucky defeated the Commodores. Instead, Clark Lea’s Vandy squad took down both of them. In a season where Hugh Freeze will still be getting a feel for his new program, I could see this team, which is mostly comprised of upperclassmen, earn a hard-fought win. It’s also worth noting that this game takes place in Nashville.

Florida: Missouri

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Gators are coming off of a disappointing 2022 season. Now entering his second season as the head coach, Billy Napier must make immediate and noticeable improvements if he wants a prolonged stay at The Swamp. In 2023, a game that I believe could result in a shocking loss for the Gators would be the late-season matchup against Missouri on the road. Missouri is a program that craves some sort of relevancy within the conference and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz needs some sort of statement win of his own. Last season these two teams met in Gainesville and Florida got the unconvincing 24-17 win.

Georgia: Tennessee

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s be honest, this Georgia team isn’t built to lose a regular season game; and even if it were, the schedule is the easiest in the SEC (seriously, it ranks No. 63 out of 133 and is the least difficult in the conference). The Bulldogs shouldn’t have a difficult time finding the postseason in 2023 and any loss at all would be shocking. However, for the purposes of making this list, I’ll go ahead and say Tennessee. Georgia travels to Knoxville to take on the Vols late in the season. A loss there would certainly shake up the world of college football.

Kentucky: Vanderbilt

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Really, Vanderbilt again? Yes. Don’t question it. Kentucky lost to the Commodores at home last season, so hat’s to say it can’t happen again in Nashville this season? This Kentucky team isn’t expected to shock many and is really fighting for a mid-tier spot in the SEC East.

LSU: Florida State

Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, LSU and Florida State opened the 2022 season with an electric matchup. The Seminoles won by a single point. They will meet again in 2023, but the Tigers of Baton Rouge are the statistical favorite. ESPN’s analytics department gives LSU a 68.2% chance to win this game. Florida State is loaded with talent, headlined by quarterback Jordan Travis, but all signs point to the Tigers getting the win. Losing again to open the season would be a big hit to this LSU team looking to return to the SEC championship.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Do not sleep on the Green Wave. Tulane had a very respectable 2022 season, which ultimately resulted in a Cotton Bowl win over an impressive USC team. Lane Kiffin is a solid coach that has been able to keep Ole Miss in, or near, the top 10. When the College Football Playoff expands to 12, the Rebels will certainly have some quality opportunities. However, there are always a few games that get away from them. In 2023, Ole Miss better hope it’s not in Week 2 against Tulane.

Mississippi State: Southern Miss

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This program is going through a lot right now. The tragic death of legendary head coach Mike Leach shook the college football community as a whole, with Starkville, Mississippi being the epicenter. Zach Arnett receives a promotion from within the program and will be the new head coach. This is one of the most difficult positions to be in as a program. I don’t think any conference losses will shock fans, but perhaps a loss to Southern Miss would be surprising.

Missouri: Memphis

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

This is a Missouri squad that’s not expected to make headlines in 2023. For that reason, it doesn’t really seem fair to label a predicted loss to an SEC team as ‘surprising.’ In Week 4, Missouri and Memphis will face each other in The Dome at The America’s Center in St. Louis, the field that once served as the home for the Rams before the franchise moved to Los Angeles. Memphis went 7-6 in 2022 and will look to improve this season. This game isn’t going to be one that fans mark on their schedule outside of these two programs, but will be a big game for the two of them.

South Carolina: North Carolina

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina is expected to be the victor in this season-opening matchup. While most would argue that this game shouldn’t be a “surprising loss” for South Carolina, I’m including a rare exception: a blowout loss in this game would be surprising. Late in the 2022 season, South Carolina really seemed to buy in and get behind the product head coach Shane Beamer is promoting. With wins over an impressive Tennessee team and a lackluster Clemson team in a meaningful game, the Gamecocks made some noise. They will look to carry that over into the start of the 2023 season.

Tennessee: Florida

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Josh Heupel’s Tennessee team asserted itself as a contender. Despite missing the College Football Playoff, the Vols looked like a team with a championship on its mind. After losing a decent amount of talent from last year’s roster, the 2023 team will be closely watched to see if it can build on last season’s success with some new contributors. A good test will take place early in the season against the Florida Gators on the road. Florida was disappointing in 2022 and looks to bounce back. Tennessee will have to perform well in a hostile environment to earn a win over the Gators after winning at home by only five points last season. A loss here would be somewhat surprising given the vastly different seasons these two teams had just a year ago.

Texas A&M: Auburn

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Texas A&M team was a disappointing one. Failing to make a bowl game was a shock, given the historic recruiting class and high expectations everyone had for Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies. Now, in 2023, this program is in dire need of a decent season. What that may be? It’s up for interpretation. If last year wasn’t as bad, I’d list Miami as a potential shocking loss. However, with the game being in Miami Gardens this time around, I don’t think a Hurricanes win would shock anybody. For that reason, I’m listing Auburn as the surprising loss for the Aggies. That game takes place in College Station and the Tigers are not expected to make a lot of noise. An early-season loss to Auburn at home could easily have this team at 2-2 heading into a very tough stretch of the schedule.

Vanderbilt

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Will there be any shock value if Vanderbilt loses to any SEC team on its schedule? No. Therefore, we must look outside of the conference to see which game would be surprising for Vanderbilt to lose. Look no further than the season-opening matchup against Hawaii. Last season, the Commodores faced the Rainbow Warriors on the road and earned a huge 63-10 win. Now, Vanderbilt gets to face them at home. A loss in that contest won’t impact much, but it would certainly be surprising given last season’s outcome.

