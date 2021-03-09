One potential suitor may be out of running for Trent Williams

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to use the franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That could effectively take them out of the running for 49ers free agent left tackle Trent Williams.

While Williams at Age 32 may not have wanted to join the rebuilding Jaguars, they were in a financial position to raise the price for the eight-time Pro Bowler out of reach for the less financially flexible 49ers.

Robinson, a second-round pick of the Jags in the 2017 draft, will play the 2021 season under the franchise tag at around $14 million. Williams is ineligible to be tagged by the 49ers because of a clause in his contract.

The 49ers aren’t out of the woods yet on potential bidders that could make it difficult to re-sign Williams at a price they can afford. The Indianapolis Colts are ready to contend for a championship, and they hold the third-most cap space in the league at $70 million – roughly $42 million more than San Francisco. The Jags could also still try and lure Williams east with their $86 million in space.

Williams will be a hot commodity in free agency and is considered by some to now be the best free agent available following quarterback Dak Prescott’s extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers acquired the left tackle from Washington during last year’s draft in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round selection.

He started all 14 games he played for the 49ers, missing one because of COVID-19 protocols and another because of an end-of-season elbow sprain. Williams earned his eighth Pro Bowl nod and was a Pro Football Focus First-Team All-Pro.

