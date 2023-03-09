One potential free agent for every position on the Lions offense

There’s always room to improve on an NFL roster, and that surely holds true for the Detroit Lions as free agency approaches.

After two seasons as the general manager for the Lions, Brad Holmes has shown he can make strong signings without breaking the bank or being too aggressive. With that in mind, there are plenty of upcoming free agents from other teams that could fit in well with Detroit’s offense.

Quarterback: Cooper Rush

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2023 season approaches, it’s crystal clear that Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions. The glaring issue right now is that there is no other quarterback on the roster at the moment.

The draft could be a place where the position is addressed, but it would be smart for the team to find a capable and experienced backup in free agency in case Goff goes down with an injury.

Enter Cooper Rush.

Undrafted in 2017, Rush spent almost all of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. In that time, he proved to be reliable second option at quarterback for them when Dak Prescott missed time with various injuries.

He has appeared in 19 games over five seasons with Dallas and was 5-1 as a starter. In 2022, he completed 94 passes for 1,051 yards and five touchdowns.

Detroit has tried and failed for years at finding a backup quarterback. It’s time that they put more consideration into the position and opted for a player like Rush. He will likely demand more money than some other available free agents, but it’s worth it if he’s able to come in when needed and win games.

Story continues

As a Lansing native and Central Michigan graduate, hopefully he chooses to come home to Michigan for the next stop in his career.

Running back: Myles Gaskin

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit seems to be the place for career revivals, and running back Myles Gaskin could sure use one right now.

Detroit’s running back room is looking thin at the moment, with only D’Andre Swift and Jermar Jefferson under contract. Jamaal Williams has been in talks with the team about re-signing with them, but nothing is set just yet. Craig Reynolds and Justin Jackson are set to become free agents as well.

Assuming a deal will be made with Williams, he would return as the team’s starter alongside Swift. While those two would see a majority of touches, Detroit did utilize a full committee of running backs and had plenty of successes doing so.

Gaskin would be a cheap signing who could come in on a one-year “prove it” deal and serve as the third running back in Detroit’s backfield. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2019 by the Miami Dolphins and spent his first two seasons contributing as a backup before earning the starting role in 2021. Last season, he was benched and dealt with both injuries and illness, which severely limited his production.

He’s a strong runner who could complement both Swift and Williams nicely. He’s not going to be the guy who will break out big runs or make people miss, but he will likely be used similar to how Reynolds and Jackson were utilized in 2022. He’d easily be able to plug into the third running back role and contribute as a runner and receiver for the Lions.

Detroit could easily opt for a bigger-name running back like Kareem Hunt or D’Onta Foreman, but given their track record, it seems more likely they’d take a flyer on a player like Gaskin.

Wide receiver: Mecole Hardman

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit’s receiving corps is looking strong with almost all of its core players returning for 2023. They will likely be headed by Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown and 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams, while Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds serve as rotational players.

DJ Chark was the big free agent signing for the Lions last offseason and things paid off nicely for him as the year went on. As of now, it’s unclear whether or not Detroit will bring him back or let him walk.

Regardless of their decision with Chark, they should be on the hunt for another veteran wideout to compliment Williams on the outside.

There is an overwhelming amount of receivers set to become free agents, but there is one who stands out who could be the big splash signing for Detroit in the 2023 offseason: Kansas City’s Mecole Hardman.

He’s going to have a hefty price tag and will want a multi-year deal, but Detroit should consider signing him to a contract that would give him around 10 to 11 million dollars a year. At 24 years old, he has a lot of football left to play and could be a legitimate deep threat for Jared Goff in 2023.

He was never the featured receiver for Kansas City, but he is a versatile option as speedster who can make plays downfield, make catches from the slot, or even take a few handoffs when needed.

Hardman also is a capable return specialist, which is always a valuable ability to have.

Tight end: O.J. Howard

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Detroit’s tight end group showed that they can hold their own without Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson, but there’s no question that they are in need of a veteran presence.

Currently rostered are Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell, and Derrick Deese. Wright and Zylstra began to break out at the end of the season with some multiple-touchdown games, but neither is considered to be a true receiving threat at the tight end position. Mitchell is the most capable pass-catcher of the group, but had a slow start to his rookie year.

A veteran receiving option is needed in Detroit, and O.J. Howard fits that bill.

A former first-round pick by Tampa Bay, Howard was a full-time starter for the first three years of his career with marginal successes. He played his role as a receiving tight end and had 119 receptions and 15 touchdowns over five seasons with the Buccaneers.

Davis Mills to OJ Howard for SIX! The @HoustonTexans take the lead over the Colts ‼️👏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3K0HwZMpCp — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2022

His career took a downturn in 2022. He signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency and was originally thought to be a lock to make the team. He was cut before the season began and later signed with the Houston Texans, where he went on to start 10 of 13 games.

If he were to sign with Detroit, it would likely be on a one-year deal valued between one and two million dollars. His skills as a receiver would complement Wright and Zylstra’s blocking abilities well and his years of NFL experience would be valued in that position group. His six accrued seasons in the league are equal to the seasons played by all four of the Lions’ tight ends combined.

Offensive Line: Michael Deiter

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Offensive line depth is a necessity in the NFL, and unfortunately is also very hard to find.

Michael Deiter is a physical and versatile lineman who played all five spots on the offensive line at Wisconsin. For the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, he’s been a key reserve player for their offense.

Welcome back, Michael Deiter. Good work to get push on the double and peel to Pick up 48 and create a nice gain. 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/vtskbJ8wgm — Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) December 8, 2021

Deiter started almost every game of his rookie year at left guard and appeared in 41 more games over the following three seasons. In his third year with the team, he was named starting center but didn’t play the whole season due to injuries. In 2022, he was Miami’s backup for both guard spots as well as the center position, and he would likely hold that exact role in Detroit.

Evan Brown has been that man for the Lions for the past three seasons and is now slated to become a free agent. With how successful he has been, it’s likely some teams will be looking to give him a starting job. Deiter would be a candidate for the top backup role on the interior offensive line with Brown gone, and could play tackle in a pinch as well.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire