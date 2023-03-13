One potential free agent for every position on the Lions defense

The Detroit Lions’ defense has glaring needs at just about every position heading into the 2023 season.

With many starters and key depth players set to become free agents, Detroit will need to focus heavily on the defense during free agency and the draft.

With plenty of soon-to-be-available players to choose from, here is one potential free agent signing for the Lions at each defensive position

EDGE: Zach Allen

While he isn’t the prototypical pass rusher that most NFL teams will be looking for when free agency opens, Allen’s play style fits directly with how Detroit uses their defensive ends.

Allen served as a defensive end in Arizona’s 3-4 scheme for the past four seasons. The Lions technically run a 4-3, but things are more complex than that. Detroit utilizes three types of pass rushers in their defensive front. The first is Aidan Hutchinson’s role, a true speed rushing defensive end. The next is the role James Houston held, a hybrid linebacker/defensive end who blitzes on specific sub-packages.

SEND ZACH ALLEN TO THE PRO BOWL pic.twitter.com/M3zxelFGtb — PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) December 13, 2022

The final role is the one Allen would fit into, a role held previously by pending free agent John Cominksy. To compliment their two smaller pass-rushers, Detroit opts for one bigger-bodied defensive end to play the 5-T role with their hand in the dirt. Cominsky and rookie Josh Paschal played that role well, and Allen’s skillset would also be perfect for that spot.

Allen is only 25 years old and is coming off his most productive season, with 47 tackles and 5.5 sacks over 13 games.

Defensive tackle: David Onyemata

While a 30-year-old defensive lineman may not be the most intriguing pick at this position, Detroit needs veteran leadership following the release of Michael Brockers.

Onyemata was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2016, the same year that Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn joined the coaching staff there.

Having familiarity with Onyemata, it’s reasonable that the Lions coaching staff would try and recruit the veteran defensive tackle. Despite his age, he’s still producing great numbers on defense. Onyemata started all 17 games for the Saints where he recorded five sacks and 43 tackles.

The Lions are incredibly thin at interior defensive linemen at the moment. Alim McNeill is a guaranteed starter and can play at any position on the line. Aside from McNeill, the team has oft-injured Levi Onwuzurike, undrafted rookie Demetrius Taylor, and exclusive-rights free agent Benito Jones.

Onyemata will likely ask for up to $10 million per year, but he’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career and could be an immediate starter for the Lions.

Linebacker: Tremaine Edmunds

There’s no position that needs an upgrade more than inside linebacker for the Detroit Lions.

Malcolm Rodriguez is a rising star at the position, but there’s very little depth behind him. Derrick Barnes has been inconsistent and Anthony Pittman is better suited on special teams. With Alex Anzalone set to hit the free agent market, Detroit needs to find a capable starter at linebacker.

Edmunds is one of the top linebackers available, and Detroit should consider shelling out however much he asks for. A two-time Pro Bowler, Edmunds has been a consistently reliable starter for the Buffalo Bills and is going into his sixth NFL season at 24 years old.

Edmunds has a very versatile skillset in which he can excel in coverage and also rush the passer when asked to. Including playoffs, he has defended 43 passes in his career, including five interceptions.

Tremaine Edmunds was one of the best zone coverage LBs in the NFL last year Film Breakdown: https://t.co/M7cNzKJpE8 pic.twitter.com/t9pKIGH9Kj — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) March 11, 2023

He’s the type of player that will be looking for a hefty long-term deal, and the Lions should be ready to break the bank for him. Edmunds is a young player who can be a pillar of the Detroit defense for years to come.

Cornerback: Shaquil Griffin

On paper, the Lions have their starters at outside cornerback with Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs, with very little depth behind them.

When you take a look into how the group performed in 2022, it’s apparent that the team should make an upgrade over one or both of those two players.

Okudah was benched for the last few games of the season for reasons unknown to us outside of the Lions organization while Jacobs has had some great moments as a reserve cornerback. An experienced and capable player is surely needed at the position.

Shaquill Griffin has been a starting cornerback for his entire career. Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, he made the Pro Bowl two years later. He signed a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 and started every game he played with them.

Injuries have been a bit of a concern in recent years, but his talent is there and he will be a cheaper option than some of the other top cornerbacks on the market. Him, Okudah, and Jacobs would all be able to compete for the two starting jobs, and the loser would still be able to be slotted into the nickel cornerback role or provide depth as a backup.

Safety: Jabrill Peppers

It’s easy to see a former Michigan Wolverine and want to bring them back to Detroit. Peppers is a perfect fit for what the Lions are trying to do on defense.

Detroit operates their secondary with three-safety sets. Tracy Walker will return from his Achilles injury and rising star Kerby Joseph has earned a starting job. Peppers is unique because of his ability to play both safety and linebacker, which is what Detroit tries to do with their third safety.

Peppers also would be able to contribute on special teams as a kick and punt returner if needed.

He played all 17 games for the Patriots last season and made 60 tackles.

An ideal contract with Peppers would be on a one-year, $2 million deal.

