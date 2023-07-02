One player to watch at each position group heading into Eagles’ training camp

After a busy offseason of retooling the roster, the Eagles’ training camp will begin on July 25.

Philadelphia will look to replace Javon Hargrave’s production on defense, while Jalen Hurts will look to join the elite tier of passers after an All-Pro season and runner-up status for the MVP.

While the team prepares to return to the field with the entire roster and the coaching staff, we preview one player to watch at each position group.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

QB -- Ian Book

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The former Notre Dame signal-caller spent all of 2022 as the No. 3 quarterback, but he’ll face competition from rookie sixth-round pick, Tanner McKee.

With Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota expected to get most of their work during two joint practice sessions, the preseason games will give a preview of Book’s development and whether he has the tools to hold off the former Stanford signal-caller.

RB -- Trey Sermon

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia has six running backs on the roster after signing Rashaad Penny in free agency and trading for D’Andre Swift.

Kennedy Brooks is a second-year player and the odd man out, but he has practice squad potential, while Sermon could get cut with Boston Scott being the trusted fourth running back on the depth chart.

Advertisement

Training camp and the preseason action allow Sermon to see where he stands on the depth chart after an entire season in Philadelphia.

WR -- Olamide Zaccheaus

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Zaccheaus had 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns last season, and he could potentially top those numbers in the explosive Eagles offense.

Teams adjust, and if the weekly game plan centers on taking away A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, then someone outside of Dallas Goedert will have to make teams play one-on-one with their slot cornerbacks or safety.

The two joint practice sessions against the Browns and Colts offer an opportunity to separate himself from Quez Watkins.

Advertisement

TE -- Grant Calcaterra

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games last season, with two starts, while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Goedert and other pass catchers.

Calcaterra has a relationship with Jalen Hurts from their time at Oklahoma, and Philadelphia can be especially dangerous on offense when multiple tight ends are in the lineup.

Training camp will allow Calcaterra to separate himself from Dan Arnold and Brady Russell.

OL -- Cam Jurgens

The successor to Jason Kelce at center, Jurgens is expected to get the first crack at replacing Isaac Seumalo at the right guard spot.

Advertisement

Training camp could cause a conundrum because if Jason Kelce gets his scheduled veteran rest days, then it’ll be Jurgens at center in place of Kelce, and either rookie Tyler Steen, or Jack Driscoll at right guard.

DT -- Jordan Davis

Philadelphia moved up to secure Davis after the former Georgia All-American defensive tackle recorded a 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Combine, weighing over 330 pounds.

Davis missed several games with an ankle injury. Still, he was so impactful that he was named the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team after producing 18 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

Advertisement

With the Eagles selecting Georgia defensive tackles in the first round of back-to-back NFL drafts, Davis has to increase his production and combine it with week-to-week impact.

Edge -- Nolan Smith

The former Georgia pass rusher impressed Eagles brass during the OTA sessions, and will now force defensive coordinator Sean Desai to create a role opposite Haason Reddick.

LB -- Nakobe Dean

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman let T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) walk in free agency, expecting the former Georgia All-American to take a critical role at the linebacker position under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Advertisement

Dean recorded just 13 combined tackles and one tackle for loss in 2022, but he is an intelligent player who can both play downhill and hold his own in coverage.

Dean saw action in all 17 games last season, finishing with six total tackles (5 solos) in a reserve role.

Dean ranked T-2nd on the team with seven special teams tackles, and he’ll now look to take the next steps as a downhill run stopper capable of making plays in space when forced into pass coverage.

CB -- Eli Ricks

A talented player with an All-American pedigree, Ricks started at LSU playing in 2020 and 2021 and transferred to Alabama for the 2022 season. Ricks played 25 games during his collegiate tenure, compiling 44 total tackles, five interceptions, and two touchdowns.May 5, 2023

Advertisement

Training camp will offer the first opportunity to see how Ricks transitions to the NFL and covering elite wide receivers.

S -- Terrell Edmunds

Edmunds had 70 tackles (41 solo, three for loss), two sacks, and five passes defended in Pittsburgh last season, and offers the versatility to play in the box and the slot, along with free safety.

An intelligent and reliable safety, training camp offers the first opportunity to see how Desai will employ efficient safety.

Edmunds offers some versatility as a true in-the-box safety, but it’ll be on Sean Desai to put the veteran in a position to be successful.

Edmunds logged most of his snaps with Pittsburgh as a box safety, with another 200 snaps coming deep and almost 200 snaps in the slot

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire