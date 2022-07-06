One player to watch at each offensive position group heading into Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp, where there are plenty of questions surrounding this team, especially on the offensive side of the football.

That has a lot to do with the development of quarterback Justin Fields, who’s entering a pivotal second season amid questions about his wide receivers and offensive line.

There are no shortage of players to watch when training camp kicks off, from new acquisitions to young guys looking to make an impact in 2022.

With that in mind, here’s one player to watch at each offensive position group at Bears training camp:

Quarterback: Justin Fields

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Once again, all eyes will be on quarterback Justin Fields, who’s entering a pivotal second season. There are plenty of concerns surrounding Fields’ supporting cast heading into 2022, including an unproven receiving corp and offensive line. One thing that’s not in question is his status as the starting quarterback, where he’ll be looking to take a step forward in his development.

The Bears are implementing a new offense under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, one that promises to cater to Fields’ strengths, including getting him on the move, utilizing play action and letting him stretch the field with his deep ball. Fields noted the offense isn’t ready to play a game following mandatory minicamp, but that should change as the team gets more reps in training camp and preseason.

Running back: Trestan Ebner

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Running back is a position group that appears all but set with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, as well as the addition of fullback Khari Blasingame. But sixth-round rookie Trestan Ebner, who’s expected to lock down a roster spot, has a chance to carve out a nice role for himself on offense and special teams.

Ebner has been compared to former Bears running back Tarik Cohen, who proved to be versatile in three phases at running back, receiver and punt returner. Last year, Ebner has 148 carries for 799 yards (5.4 average) and two touchdowns, adding 28 receptions for 284 yards and a pair of scores. Ebner was the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021 for his work as a kick returner, where he’s expected to contribute as a rookie.

Wide receiver: Byron Pringle

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver has been a focal point this offseason, where the Bears have been criticized for their lack of proven weapons for Fields. Outside of Darnell Mooney, there are questions at the receiver position, and Chicago needs some guys to step up. One newcomer who has the potential to break out this season is free-agent acquisition Byron Pringle, who enters training camp as the clear-cut WR2 behind Mooney.

Pringle was buried on the depth chart during his time in Kansas City, and he’s someone who has the potential to have a breakout season in Chicago. Pringle is coming off a career year, where he saw more involvement on offense, catching 42 passes for 568 yards and five touchdowns. With Mooney likely to draw double teams, Pringle has an opportunity to capitalize.

Tight end: Cole Kmet

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Cole Kmet is entering a pivotal Year 3, where the expectation is that he’ll take a step forward and show that he’s the future at tight end for the Bears. Kmet is coming off an encouraging season where he saw his production nearly double from his rookie season — nabbing 60 receptions for 612 yards, no touchdowns and ranked eighth in targets (93) among tight ends.

Following the departure of Jimmy Graham in free agency and the ushering in of new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Kmet will the be the focal tight end on offense. Kmet is excited about his potential in this offense as guys like San Francisco’s George Kittle and Green Bay’s Robert Tonyan have thrived in similar systems. Kmet understands he has a lot to prove to this new coaching staff, but he’s looking to show that he’s a tight end who can do it all.

Offensive line: Braxton Jones

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There’s no doubt that everyone will be watching the offensive line when training camp kicks off as there’s a question about what the starting unit will look like come Week 1. But if we have to pick one offensive lineman to watch — who will probably be the biggest catalyst in this starting combination — it’s fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones, who’s emerged as a contender for the starting left tackle job.

Jones saw time at left tackle with the starters during the final week of organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, an indication that he’s made an impression on this coaching staff to warrant a look with the ones. But the true test won’t come until the pads come on, where Jones has a chance to further impress and perhaps earn a starting role from Day 1.

