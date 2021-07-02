One player to watch at each offensive position group heading into Vikings training camp

The Vikings are entering into one of the more interesting training camps in recent memory.

Minnesota revamped its defense through 2021 free agency. That group will almost certainly be better than it was in 2020.

There are also some interesting rookies to keep an eye on. Despite a deep roster, it’s likely that the Vikings will have to utilize some first-year players in pretty big roles.

Here is one player to watch at each offensive position group at Vikings training camp:

Wide receiver: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Iowa junior Ihmir Smith-Marsette takes a kick return 98-yards for a touchdown in the second quarter against USC during the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Syndication: HawkCentral

Smith-Marsette showed he had big-play potential at Iowa. Not only that, but the Vikings do not have stellar depth at wide receiver. Smith-Marsette could shine at training camp and make enough plays to move up the roster. Outside of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, there are roster spots at wideout up for grabs. Smith-Marsette could end up as high as wide receiver three if he performs well.

Tight end: Tyler Conklin

Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) runs with the ball in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Bears defeated the Vikings 33-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

This could be a big year for Conklin. In 2020, he earned a bigger role at times due to injuries at tight end. He didn't make any costly mistakes during that time. Irv Smith Jr. appears to be the first tight end, but Conklin has a chance to make a name for himself as the tight end two. As Mike Zimmer said this offseason: “Honestly, I don’t think it’s any bigger role for [Smith] whatsoever,” Zimmer said, per Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated. “I think it’s a bigger role for Tyler Conklin. He’s kind of emerged as a guy that’s moving upward and with those two guys, we have a lot of weapons there. Irv always has been able to do what he’s been able to do whether Kyle was here or not." There's a possibility that Conklin could emerge as a starting-caliber tight end.

Offensive line: Wyatt Davis

May 26, 2021; Eagan, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (51) in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings lost Riley Reiff this offseason. Reiff will presumably be replaced by first-round pick Christian Darrisaw. There's also a possibility another rookie could be starting on the offensive line. It comes down to how quickly Wyatt Davis can adjust to the NFL. There should be competition at the guard position opposite Ezra Cleveland. Let's see if Davis beats out some veterans for that spot.

Running back/Fullback: Kene Nwangwu

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) catches a pass in drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Nwangwu showed he could be a stellar kick returner at the collegiate level. He tallied 2,470 career kickoff yards for Iowa State, which is the most in Cyclones history. But can Nwangwu be more than a special teams player for the Vikings? He has training camp to prove he can at least be the third running back.

QB: Kellen Mond

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond runs a play during NFL football minicamp practice Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Kirk Cousins is the definitive starter on the Vikings for the time being, but the key phrase there is "time being." Kellen Mond, drafted in the third round, has a chance to develop and become Minnesota's quarterback of the future. He likely won't get a lot of regular season game time with Cousins on the team, so that makes NFL training camp all the more important. Cousins will be an important part of the Vikings' 2021 season, but people will still certainly be keeping an eye on Mond in his first training camp.

