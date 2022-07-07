One player to watch at each defensive position group ahead of camp

We’re less than three weeks away from the start of training camp for the Chicago Bears and it will be the first for head coach Matt Eberflus. The former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator is tasked with not only turning the team around, but improving a defense that fell off in 2021 and is undergoing a massive transition this year.

Former mainstays and the 3-4 scheme have all been moved out this offseason. Coming in are younger veterans and impressive rookies to play with holdovers such as Roquan Smith and Jaylon Johnson, hoping to thrive in a 4-3 defense.

Naturally, much of the focus will be on the offensive side of the ball but the defense could be a huge surprise this season, in part due to these individuals you should keep your eye on as camp approaches.

Defensive Line: Dominique Robinson

May 7, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson (91) stretches during team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive end and pass rusher position could look very different for the Bears when the season begins. The team already said goodbye to Khalil Mack earlier in the offseason via trade and now they might be doing the same with Robert Quinn. Even if Quinn isn’t dealt during camp, it would be a surprise to see him actively participating, which opens the door for Dominique Robinson.

The Bears fifth-round rookie impressed during his limited time as a pass rusher in college after converting from wide receiver and could be in line for extended playing time when camp and the preseason get underway. He’s not a projected starter as Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad have those spots locked down if Quinn remains out, but he could easily push for a rotational spot. With a little coaching and refinement, Robinson is only going to get better with each practice.

Linebacker: Nicholas Morrow

Jun 8, 2022; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow (53) warms up during organized team activities at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The linebacking group is going to look a bit different for the Bears this season, both literally and figuratively. The team is not only switching to a 4-3, with more traditional linebackers in place, but they’re getting a new starter to run opposite of Roquan Smith. The Bears signed Nicholas Morrow this offseason to a one-year deal with plans to start him at either the middle or weakside spot.

Morrow has been an ascending player over the last few years, but he hasn’t played since the 2020 season. He suffered a foot injury prior to week one last year and missed the entire 2021 season. Now, he gets his chance at redemption and will look to establish himself as a quality starting linebacker in the league. Smith will get the headlines, but Morrow will be under the microscope when practices begin later in the summer.

Cornerback: Thomas Graham Jr.

Chicago Bears cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (27) defends against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

I’ve admittedly been very high on newcomer Tavon Young and believe he has the inside track to becoming the starting nickel cornerback. But that doesn’t mean I’m not excited to see what Thomas Graham can do in his second season. Graham was with the practice squad for much of his rookie year in 2021, but was called up for the final few games and didn’t disappoint. He defended four passes in his first couple of games and provided a spark the secondary desperately needed.

Now, Graham will likely be battling for a starting spot with Young and should see plenty of snaps when training camp arrives. He’s capable of taking a giant leap in his development and could see himself snag the starting spot with a strong preseason performance.

Safety: Dane Cruikshank

Tennessee Titans safety Dane Cruikshank (29) amps up the crowd during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans Chiefs 209

We more than likely know that Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker will be the team’s starting safeties and their growing chemistry will certainly be a talking point. But one safety is going under the radar and should be a key contributor right when the season begins. Dane Cruikshank was signed away from the Tennessee Titans earlier this offseason and has a reputation of neutralizing opposing tight ends as a pseudo safety/linebacker combination. He helped limit players such as Travis Kelce and George Kittle last season for the Titans and plays extremely physical in the secondary.

Cruikshank will likely be listed as the team’s second-string strong safety behind Brisker, but he should see ample time on defense in specific packages. Getting a look at him in camp will not only give fans a chance to see a physical player like Cruikshank, but also provide insight into the type of defenses Eberflus is planning on running consistently.

[pickup_prop id=”23633″>

1

1