One player from each SEC program poised to breakout in 2023

There seems to always be a flurry of elite talent surrounding the SEC. Other conferences produce elite talents as well but not quite llike the SEC does.

Each and every year there are players that burst onto the scene. Most recently, players like Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Drew Sanders (Arkansas), and Will Levis (Kentucky) each created enough value for themselves to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. They each transferred and had breakout seasons for their respective teams.

As the 2023 season approaches, Roll Tide Wire takes a look at a player from each SEC program that is poised to have a breakout season.

Deontae Lawson - Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Deontae Lawson has the skillset and traits to become one of the best linebackers in program history. Lawson is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker. He can be used in a variety of different ways. He brings a very valuable trait to Alabama’s defense and that is his versatility. Lawson can play inside the box or off the edge. The Alabama native made four starts during his redshirt-freshman season. Lawson played in 11 games total and tallied 51 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. His production will skyrocket heading into year No. 3 in Tuscaloosa.

Landon Jackson - Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

With Arkansas losing Drew Sanders to the NFL, someone will have to step up in his absence. The Razorbacks should not have to look any further than junior Landon Jackson. The former LSU Tiger performed well in his first season in Fayetteville. Jackson recorded 23 tackles and three sacks. The Texas native has a freakish skillset given his monstrous size at 6-foot-7, 275 pounds. He has great bend for his size and uses his strength to overpower offensive tackles as well. Jackson has all of the tools to make a name for himself in 2023.

Shane Hooks - Auburn Tigers

Chris Day/The Commerical Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

There will be a new No. 1 wide receiver on the Plains in 2023. Jackson State transfer Shane Hooks has the frame and skillset to become the go-to wide receiver option for quarterback Robby Ashford. At 6-foot-4, Hooks uses his size to overmatch opposing defenders. Not to mention, Hooks has a track background. Meaning he has enough speed to blow by defenders. In two seasons at Jackson State, Hooks hauled in 80 receptions for 947 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Andy Jean - Florida Gators

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

It is rare that an incoming freshman wide receiver takes the SEC by storm. If any true freshman is capable of doing that, it is Florida’s Andy Jean. The native of Miami, Florida was a priority recruit for the Gators coaching staff and rightfully so. Along with playing football in high school, Jean also ran track. Jean’s pure speed and athleticism will be put on display in Gainesville in 2023.

Mykel Williams - Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Oftentimes, Georgia has players on defense that get overlooked. One of those players that flew under-the-radar as a true freshman was edge rusher Mykel Williams. The Georgia native took over for Nolan Smith after he suffered a season-ending injury. Williams looked very impressive having recorded 28 tackles and 4.5 sacks. His primary role last season was to rush the quarterback. That is ideal for someone that stands at 6-foot-5, 265 pounds. With Georgia losing several starters on the defensive side of the ball, I would expect Williams to have a breakout season in 2023.

JQ Hardaway - Kentucky Wildcats

Cincinnati transfer JQ Hardaway does not have the prototypical cornerback build at 6-foot-3, 194 pounds. At first glance, he has the makeup of a free safety. Hardaway can play both positions but is listed as a cornerback on Kentucky’s official website. In one season with the Bearcats, Hardaway tallied eight tackles. His stats are not glaring, but his upside is. His wingspan and versatility should thrive in Brad White’s defense. That is the expectation at least for the 2023 season.

Mason Taylor - LSU

LSU‘s offense last season was led by the likes of Jayden Daniels, Kayshon Boutte, and Malik Nabers. While that may have been the case, one player showed signs of potential. Rising sophomore Mason Taylor had a good freshman campaign in Baton Rouge. Taylor hauled in 38 receptions for 313 yards and four touchdowns. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Taylor uses his large catch radius to reel in receptions. He is also used as both a fullback and tight end. I would expect his production to increase during the 2023 season.

Justin Robinson - Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s offense has been pass-heavy over the least few years. With the late passing of Mike Leach, some would expect the Bulldogs to transition to more of a run-first offense. However, that will not be the case in 2023. Quarterback Will Rogers elected to return for his senior season and there are a number of playmakers surrounding him. One of those is wide receiver Justin Robinson. The former Georgia Bulldog hauled in 30 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns during his first season in Starkville. Those numbers will certainly jump in 2023 for Robinson.

Michael Trigg - Ole Miss

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a no-brainer to me. Last season, Ole Miss was without its top receiving threat with tight end Michael Trigg being sidelined with injury. The former USC Trojan was expected to be the go-to guy for quarterback Jaxson Dart. Unfortunately, that did not happen. Now, Trigg is healthy and ready to contribute as a junior. In a shortened sophomore season, Trigg had 17 receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Trigg has the size and athleticism to be an elite tight end. His makeup is similar to that of Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Trigg can line up as a tight end or wide receiver. He can be just as productive at wide receiver as he is at tight end.

Nyckoles Harbor - South Carolina

Of all the players on this list, South Carolina’s Nyckoles Harbor might have the most freakish skillset. Harbor was a two-sport athlete at Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, DC. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Harbor played football as well as competed on the school’s track and field team. In the 100-meters, Harbor ran a blazing 10.28. His raw potential and athleticism are off the chain. Harbor will have his breakout season as a freshman and showcase why his name has been surrounded by hype for the past year.

Joe Milton III - Tennessee Volunteers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is not one of the more bold predictions on this list. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III showcased his talents toward the end of the 2022 season. Milton III has the raw arm talent and skillset to thrive in Josh Heupel’s offense. When called upon, he can also use his legs. Altogther, it is hard to envision Milton III not having a breakout season in 2023.

Donovan Green - Texas A&M

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M had a poor finish to the 2023 season. The Aggies finished with a 5-7 record. One player that did not have a poor finish to the season was freshman tight end Donavan Green. The Texas native showed strides of improvement throughout the course of the season. He finished the year with 22 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns. His sophomore season will be even better with Conner Weigman taking over as the Aggies starting quarterback.

Quincy Skinner Jr. - Vanderbilt Commodores

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

While the spotlight will primarily be on wide receiver Will Sheppard, the Commodores have another playmaker on the outside that is poised to have a breakout season. That is junior receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. As a sophomore, Skinner Jr. reeled in 17 receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 14 yards per catch. With opposing defenses likely scheming around Sheppard, Skinner Jr. should see more touches in 2023.

