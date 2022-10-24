One player each NFL team could trade before the deadline, from Chase Claypool to Melvin Gordon

The NFL’s trade deadline is fast approaching, and there have already been some players on the move. That includes the Carolina Panthers recently dealing running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.

There are a number of contending teams that could be looking to shore up an area of weakness as they aim to make a postseason run. Not to mention, there are a number of struggling teams looking to sell some big-name players to acquire additional draft capital.

Ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline, let’s look at some other players who might be on the move, with one from every NFL team, as assembled by our NFL Wires staff.

Arizona Cardinals: LB Isaiah Simmons

At a certain point, you have to admit that a high draft pick didn’t work, and move on, getting as much as you possibly can as you cut your losses. That is where the Cardinals should be with Simmons at this point. The Cardinals selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Clemson because they thought he would be the next great do-it-all linebacker. To date, Simmons has been less of a jack of all trades, and more a master of none. He’s been especially problematic in coverage, which was supposed to be one of his strong points based on his Clemson tape. Maybe he’s just not a good fit with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and the Cards would do well to get future draft picks for Simmons – there should be enough defensive coordinators and head coaches around the league intrigued by Simmons’ still-raw skill set, if cautioned by his lack of production and consistency on the field. – Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Atlanta Falcons: C Matt Hennessy

When the Falcons began training camp, the coaching staff made it a priority to create more competition, particularly along the offensive line. Matt Hennessy, Atlanta’s starting center in 2021, lost his job to second-year lineman Drew Dalman. The play of the offensive line has improved significantly through the first six games of 2022, and it’s hard to see the team going back to Hennessy for any reason other than injury. A third-round pick out of Temple in 2020, Hennessy was drafted by former Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to be the heir apparent to Alex Mack. With Dalman locked in as the starter, Hennessy could be appealing to a team looking for a versatile interior lineman. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Baltimore Ravens: WR Denzel Mims

While names like DJ Moore, Terry McClaurin and Brandin Cooks are some of the bigger names at wide receiver that could fit in Baltimore, Mims seems like a much more realistic option for a team that has been reluctant to trade high draft capital. Mims hasn’t recorded any statistics for the Jets in 2022, and could provide some value at a reduced cost to a team that just signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad and hasn’t seen much from wideouts on their roster outside of Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Buffalo Bills: RB Zack Moss

Not that the Bills want to mess with success right now, but things have clearly not worked out with Moss, who was thought to be one of the best power backs in the 2020 draft class. Moss has never rushed for more than 81 yards, and never more than 14 carries, in a game in his NFL career. Light workloads for Bills running backs are to be expected, but Moss in particular has fallen all the way down the depth chart behind established starter Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook. This season, he has just 91 rushing yards on 17 carries, and 27 receiving yards on seven catches. Moss might have a future with a more run-heavy team in need of a sustainer who can make the occasional big play. What we know now is that Moss doesn’t seem to fit in the system led by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, nor was he an ideal force multiplier in Buffalo’s 2020 and 2021 offenses led by Brian Daboll. – Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Carolina Panthers: LB Shaq Thompson

Matt Rhule probably wasn’t even out of the building by the time opposing fans began posting jersey swaps of Carolina’s best players. Admittedly, your edits of Christian McCaffrey in Buffalo, DJ Moore in Dallas and Brian Burns in Philadelphia looked pretty cute. And although McCaffrey will now get an actual swap in San Francisco, the Panthers aren’t out here just selling off those marquee names—all of whom are young, proven and controllable talents that’ll appeal to whoever takes the head coaching job next. Thompson, on the other hand, could be shopped around given his age and the remaining year and a half on his contract. The 28-year-old, who is set to account for a $24.4 million cap hit in 2023, probably won’t be around for when the next regime really kicks in. So even though he’ll cost quite a bit in dead cap space, why not move the aging backer and see what you can get? – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Chicago Bears: DE Robert Quinn

Bears GM Ryan Poles has already traded away one expensive, star pass rusher in Khalil Mack back in the offseason, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Robert Quinn on his way out of Chicago. The Bears are in the beginning of a rebuild, and Quinn doesn’t figure to be part of the future. Quinn is coming off one of his best seasons, where he set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks and earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2021. While Quinn has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season– he has just one sack in six games – there’s no doubt a contending team that could benefit from his services. The Bears aren’t in the business of winning in 2022, and Poles will certainly be looking to deal Quinn to acquire additional draft capital for the future. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Cincinnati Bengals: RB Trayveon Williams

The Bengals don’t have many realistic trade candidates on the current roster (they wouldn’t move franchise-tagged Jessie Bates). Running back is their one point of very strong depth across the offense though, with Williams a steady backup boasting high upside. Problem is, he’s behind Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Chris Evans. There also wouldn’t likely be a major return, but the Bengals wouldn’t complain about getting future-minded draft capital. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Cleveland Browns: RB D’Ernest Johnson

Despite an impressive 2021 campaign that included a 100-yard rushing performance when both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt went down, Johnson has only played special teams and garbage time reps offensively. As teams like the Los Angeles Rams or Buffalo Bills look to improve their running game, getting a player with proven eyes and steady production in Johnson could be their answer. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so the cost would be nothing more than a late day-three pick to acquire Johnson. Breaking 100 yards twice in 2021, Johnson is a breakout candidate if he lands in a backfield that does not include two Pro Bowl running backs already. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Dallas Cowboys: DE Tarell Basham

Basham was on every potential cut list published on Cowboys Wire during the preseason, as Dallas’ depth looked ridiculous at the edge position. That’s been confirmed as free-agent returnee Dorance Armstrong has elevated his game and free-agent signing Dante Fowler has shown he has juice left when facing one-on-one blocking. That happens quite often with Armstrong joining stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence drawing double teams. There’s no room for Basham to be activated from IR after a Week 1 thigh injury, but his 21-day window was opened on Wednesday. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Denver Broncos: RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon was benched at halftime in Week 6 and while coach Nathaniel Hackett has said Gordon will start in Week 7, it’s fair to wonder if the running back’s time with the team might be coming to an end. Gordon has fumbled four times this season and 11 times overall in 37 games with the Broncos. Denver recently brought in Latavius Murray, who has a much better fumble rate and runs downhill, and the team also likes third-string RB Mike Boone. Gordon is still the Broncos’ starter for now, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they entertain trade offers. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Detroit Lions: TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson has been a quality starter for the Lions with the occasional weeks of greatness sprinkled in here and there. But inconsistent receiving production and average (at best) blocking isn’t worth the premium contract Hockenson is likely to seek in the next year. Detroit already exercised the 5th-year option for 2023, but his long-term value for the Lions is debatable. A team more ready to win now could value Hockenson enough to make an offer GM Brad Holmes cannot refuse. Adding more picks to help the league’s worst defense is more appealing than overpaying to keep a good-not-great TE like Hockenson in the den. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Green Bay Packers: DL Dean Lowry

It’s tough to imagine the Packers being sellers at the deadline, but that could change with Matt LaFleur’s team losing to Washington on Sunday. Who would GM Brian Gutekunst try to sell off? A veteran playing on the final year of his deal who isn’t expected to return in 2023. Lowry fits the bill, especially if the Packers want to get first-round pick Devonte Wyatt on the field more in the second half of the season. Again, the chances of this transpiring are low, and the Packers are far more likely to be buyers. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Houston Texans: LB Christian Kirksey

Kirksey was once considered one of the most promising young linebackers in the NFL, but injuries derailed his trajectory in 2018 and 2019. He is 30 now, and has rebuilt his career in Houston as one of the Texans’ most consistent contributors who has flown under the radar due to the team’s lackluster performance. Before the injuries, he had managed to tally 286 tackles over the course of two seasons, and isn’t too far off pace to put up similar numbers in 2022. His cap number and experience should make him an enticing candidate for any team looking to beef-up the middle of their defense, and Kirksey could likely be had for no more than a mid-round draft pick. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

Indianapolis Colts: DE Ben Banogu

Banogu wouldn’t net the Colts very much in a trade, but he’s essentially just taking up a roster spot at this point. There were hopes the former second-round pick would carve out a role in Gus Bradley’s defense. However, that hasn’t come to fruition. Banogu has played just 8% of the defensive snaps this season, which is on a trajectory for a career-low. A team can never have too many pass rushers, but Banogu isn’t seeing any meaningful snaps and will be a free agent in 2023. Some teams might see his elite athleticism and hope to pull off a cheap trade. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Dan Arnold

He’s not the most exciting player for trade fodder, and Jaguars fans are probably hoping to see CB Shaquill Griffin headed elsewhere, but the team making a big move like that is unlikely. If the Jaguars deal any players, it’ll probably be light roster tinkering. Arnold was acquired in a midseason trade a year ago and immediately became one of Trevor Lawrence’s more reliable targets during the team’s awful 2021 season. But the addition of Evan Engram, along with an influx of new receivers, has Arnold only seeing a handful of snaps per game in 2022. A team in need of a reliable 6’6 pass catcher could be interested in scooping up Arnold as a cheap rental. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Ronald Jones

Through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Jones has been a healthy scratch for the Chiefs. They’ve instead gone with the trio of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. One can assume that the former second-round draft pick isn’t particularly happy to be riding the bench in Kansas City. With the recent addition of Wayne Gallman on the practice squad, it’s possible that the team would be willing to move on too. Expect that the Chiefs would be willing to listen to offers for Jones at the trade deadline, even if they are only able to get a conditional draft pick in return. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: SS Johnathan Abram

The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Abram earlier this offseason and it’s clear this will be his last year with the team. While he can be a physical tackler, he just isn’t someone that can be trusted in coverage. With the problems the Raiders currently have in their secondary, he just isn’t a fit. The Raiders would likely move Abram for a conditional Day 3 pick as they have other young secondary players they would like to get on the field over him. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: DT Jerry Tillery

Tillery, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, has not quite lived up to his billing. In his first three seasons, Tillery flashed as a pass rusher but struggled immensely as a run defender. This year, he’s been put in a role that plays to his strengths – getting after the quarterback. As a result, he has ten pressures, eight of which have come in the last three games. While he might not be as well-rounded as others at his position, Tillery’s pass rush prowess and versatility might be valuable to another team. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: RB Cam Akers

The Rams have said they’re trying to trade Akers, and it sure seems like he’s played his last snap in Los Angeles. He and Sean McVay reportedly have philosophical and football-related differences, which essentially means he wants a bigger role than he’s had this season. Akers is still just 23 years old and looked like an emerging star as a rookie in 2020, but a torn Achilles has clearly impacted his athleticism and burst. It’s almost inevitable that the Rams will move him before the deadline, seeking to give him a fresh start somewhere. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: TE Mike Gesicki

The Dolphins opted to place a $10.9 million franchise tag on Gesicki this offseason, giving the team and player an opportunity to see how the tight end would fit in new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system. So far, it hasn’t looked like Gesicki is has a future in South Florida long term. Through six games, the former Nittany Lion has just 15 receptions for 170 yards and three touchdowns while playing his lowest snap percentage since his rookie season (52%). If Miami’s going to lose Gesicki this offseason anyway, they might as well try to get something in return for him by the deadline. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: OG Chris Reed

The Minnesota Vikings initially signed Reed to compete to be their starting right guard and potentially be their center if Garrett Bradbury showed some struggled. Unfortunatelyffor Reed, he suffered a minor injury in camp and rookied second-round pick Ed Ingram ran away with the job after his excellent performance during training camp and the preseason. It’s normally good to have depth along the offensive line, but Reed is someone that the Vikings could deem expendable as they have made him a healthy scratch in each of the Vikings first six games.– Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: OT Isaiah Wynn

Bill Belichick’s phone might be ringing off the hook with trade inquiries into Kendrick Bourne, but the one player on the roster he’d probably love to move right now is offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. The former first-round draft pick has had a disastrous season so far. Not only has he been benched multiple times, but he’s seemingly playing limbo with his run-blocking and pass-blocking to see how low he can keep resetting the bar. It’s time for the Patriots to cut their losses and put an end to this five-year marriage. – Jordy McElroy Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: WR Marquez Callaway

The Saints aren’t exactly swimming in depth at wide receiver, but Callaway is the odd man out when everyone is healthy and active. He’s the primary backup for Michael Thomas and has stepped into a larger role with Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave all managing injuries – as was the case last year, when he paced the team in touchdown receptions (6) and receiving yards (698). New Orleans shouldn’t part ways with him for cheap, but if the right offer presents itself they should consider it. The way things stand now he’s too important to the offense to move on from. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: WR Kadarius Toney

The Giants are in an unexpected spot at 5-1 with the NFL’s trade deadline approaching and that may alter their plans a little bit. Will they be buyers or will they be sellers? In reality, they’re unlikely to be either. Big Blue is in a precarious position with almost no remaining salary cap space and eyes of the current rebuild still on the future. They’re unlikely to trade away any assets for that very reason, but may be open to dealing some young players – even ones at a position of need. There are already reports that teams are keeping an eye on WR Kadarius Toney and maybe that’s a route GM Joe Schoen opts to go. Darius Slayton could also be trade bait. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: WR Elijah Moore

The Jets have said they have no plans to move on from Elijah Moore and have been saying all the right things regarding him. But they also said the same things about Denzel Mims and it took until Week 7, and Moore’s trade request, for Mims to finally see the field. Moore provide a bit more value than Mims with how dynamic he can be on the field and would fit well with a team like the Green Bay Packers. It’s probably more likely the Jets stand pat for the most part, but at this point, with the way things blew up all of a sudden – and Moore handling his situation worse than Mims did his – you can’t rule out the Jets parting ways with their 2021 second-round pick. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: LT Andre Dillard

Philadelphia’s 2019 first round pick is set to be an unrestricted free agent and he’s a viable option for a team looking to upgrade a premier and urgent position. Dillard is battle tested having played in 16 games as a rookie and another 340 offensive snaps, while starting a career-high five games in 2021 as the Eagles led the NFL in rushing yards. Philadelphia has the NFL’s deepest offensive line, making the trade for assets or capital even more of a winning move. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Chase Claypool

Every year it seems the Steelers are able to find a star receiver outside the first round. Claypool was the guy in 2020. The Steelers also have Diontae Johnson and now rookie George Pickens. With this level of talent, Claypool being on the block makes the most sense. He’s a physical marvel and has flashed real elite potential. Plus he is a bargain still playing on his rookie contract. The Steelers have some clear needs whether it is a player or two for this season or draft capital for the future and Claypool is the best option for either scenario. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: CB Ambry Thomas

Frankly, the 49ers injury problems will likely keep them from being sellers at the deadline. However, Thomas has yet to crack the cornerback rotation even as injuries pile up at the position for San Francisco. The right offer from a team that liked Thomas before the draft might be enough for the 49ers to part ways with a player they selected in the third round out of Michigan just a year ago. Thomas’ inability to find the field in 2022 is a little surprising considering how his rookie campaign went. He struggled to carve out a role in 2021, but he was forced into action by injuries and got noticeably better each week he was on the field. That improvement didn’t continue into 2022 and he was surpassed by everyone on the depth chart. With Jason Verrett potentially returning from the PUP list, Thomas is a young, developing CB could be expendable for the right price. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: CB Sidney Jones

For the first time in a decade, the Seahawks struck gold in the NFL draft this year, netting several potential long-term starters. The rockstar of the group is RCB Tariq Woolen, who looks like a legitimate NFL superstar already. Rookie slot corner Coby Bryant has also shown promise, leaving only one spot open in the rotation on the left boundary. Veteran Mike Jackson has taken over at that spot and the Seahawks also have their promising 2021 fourth-round pick Tre Brown waiting to return from a knee injury, so Jones suddenly looks very expendable. According to ESPN, Seattle has made him available and he’s looking to go somewhere he can play more. By extension, Artie Burns may also be available for corner-needy teams. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Scotty Miller

Miller’s epic touchdown catch just before halftime in the 2020 NFC title game will live on in Bucs history forever, but that feels like an eternity ago. In the present, Miller has struggled to make any kind of impact, despite his elite deep speed. Even when injuries piled up at wide receiver early in the season, Miller failed to make the most of his opportunities. It’s possible a change of scenery could help, and his big-play potential could entice another team to take a chance on the 25-year-old, and it probably wouldn’t cost much to get Tampa Bay to part with him. – Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: DL Naquan Jones

One season after having a big role with the team, Titans defensive lineman Naquan Jones is a man without a job. He has been fully supplanted by Teair Tart, who is playing great football, and other veterans have been brought in to further take snaps from him. Jones’ fall from grace is surprising after he played well in his rookie campaign, so it’s very possible there will be lineman-needy teams out there who will look to buy low and get out of him what the Titans did in 2021. However, chances are the injury-riddled Titans will want to hold on to him just in case, and it’s almost certain this team will be a buyer rather than a seller ahead of the deadline. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: CB William Jackson III

Washington signed Jackson in March 2021 to serve as the team’s No. 1 cornerback. He was benched in Week 5. Afterward, Jackson claimed he left due to injury. Head coach Ron Rivera confirmed Jackson was dealing with an injury, but didn’t say that’s why he was benched. Jackson supposedly asked for a trade last week. He denied asking for a trade when questioned. Jackson has struggled, regardless of whether it’s zone or man coverage. He hasn’t been good. Whether he is traded or released, his future doesn’t look promising in Washington. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

