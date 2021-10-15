One player who must step up for Eagles after Zach Ertz is traded to the Cardinals

The Eagles are in a rebuild mode and even with heavy expectations that come with playing in a big market city, the organization’s decisions makers are looking forward to 2022.

Howie Roseman hit the reset button at the tight end position, trading Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals one night after he scored what will be his final touchdown at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles.

With Ertz now headed to the NFC West, Dallas Goedert is the man in Philadelphia, and that in spite of his recent contract talks falling apart. With Ertz out of the picture, who is the one Eagles player that must step up in his absence.

Tyree Jackson

The obvious choice would be Goedert or even undrafted rookie Jack Stoll, but this is about Roseman and his legacy moving forward. Ertz is moving on and the Eagles GM could look like a genius if Jackson can pull a Logan Thomas, and transition from college quarterback to elite NFL tight end. Jackson was mentioned twice on Friday during Howie Roseman’s press conference, and his 6-foot-7, 249-pound frame is too enticing to pass up.

Jackson will soon return from a back injury and if he can continue to improve as a pass-catcher, Philadelphia now has another top-flight asset on the cheap.

