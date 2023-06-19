One player from every NFL team facing make-or-break season in 2023

We’ve reached the dead period of the 2023 NFL offseason, where teams have wrapped their offseason programs and have the next six weeks off before training camp.

There are several players around the league facing pressure heading into the new season, whether they’re veterans on the hot seat or new additions with high expectations.

Our NFL Wire editors identified one player from each NFL team who is facing a make-or-break season.

USA Today Sports

The Cardinals’ 2020 first-round pick had his fifth-year option declined, making 2023 a contract year. The former No. 8 overall pick has filled the stat sheet the last two seasons as a versatile defender able to play off the ball, rush the passer, cover the slot and play deep safety. However, he is in a new defensive system and, while he has been productive and has made timely impact plays, he has not yet reached the heights that were expected as top defender in the league. He has the opportunity to establish him as one of the best do-it-all players and command a monster deal after the season. – Jess Root, Cards Wire

It may feel a bit premature to put this kind of pressure on second-year QB Desmond Ridder, but 2023 is very much a make-or-break season for the Falcons. After finishing 7-10 in back-to-back years, the team is expected to compete for the NFC South crown in Arthur Smith’s third season as head coach. Ridder won’t be asked to carry the team, but his play will likely be the difference between Atlanta securing its first winning record since 2017. The Falcons paid good money to acquire backup Taylor Heinicke, so it’s up to Ridder to perform well enough to eliminate any kind of QB controversy. – Matt Urben, Falcons Wire

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Oweh showed promise during his rookie season after being selected with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He put up five sacks in his first NFL season while making multiple big-time plays, but struggled to build on that performance in his second year, finishing with three sacks and not having much of an impact overall. The Ravens will be relying on him to put it all together in Year 3, and need a big year from him in order to carry over their defensive dominance that they had in the back-end of 2022. – Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After entering a third season with high hopes in the fantasy football world, many NFL fans know Davis did not live up to the hype last season. In Buffalo’s high-powered offense, the starting spot across from Stefon Diggs was handed to Davis and he put up 48 catches, 836 yards and seven touchdowns. More was expected. Bills general manager Brandon Beane pointed to an early-season ankle injury slowing down Davis but entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023 it’s now or never for him. – Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers selected Gross-Matos in the second round of the 2020 draft knowing he was a work-in-progress as a pass rusher. And, uh, he’s still working at it—as the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder has totaled just 8.5 sacks over three seasons. But perhaps Carolina’s switch to a 3-4 base under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will help kickstart his production. With the unit desperately needing one of their backers to step up across from Brian Burns off the edge, Gross-Matos has an opportunity to seize in his new role as a stand-up defender. If he doesn’t, especially in what’ll be his walk year, 2023 may be the final campaign for him in Charlotte. – Anthony Rizzuti, Panthers Wire

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Claypool is among several Bears entering a contract year in 2023. But considering Chicago dealt a borderline first-round pick for Claypool’s services last November, he needs to prove he was worth the investment. It was a tough situation for Claypool being thrown into the fire last November and having to learn Luke Getsy’s offense on the fly. But with an entire offseason to get comfortable in the offense, coupled with the addition of DJ Moore, Claypool needs to emerge as the playmaker the Bears expected him to be. But it sounds like Chicago is unhappy with Claypool this offseason, although there’s still time to turn things around. Considering both Claypool and Darnell Mooney are in contract years, the Bears could re-sign whoever shines brightest in 2023. – Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

AP Photo/Emilee Chinn

Williams and his reps asked for the trade after the team signed Orlando Brown Jr. to take over his spot at left tackle. The Bengals flirted with the idea around the draft but, at least as of this writing, have kept him, planning to use him at right tackle. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, he’s coming off knee surgery and will compete with Jackson Carman, Cody Ford and even La’el Collins (health provided after a mid-December ACL tear). If he can win the job and play well, it will be a massive boon to his market a year from now. If not, that would mean losing two starting gigs on the edges before potentially hitting the market. – Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns picked up the fifth-year option of 2020 first rounder Jedrick Wills, but the former 10th overall pick has been anything but consistent. He will go through a two or three game stretch of shutting down Pro Bowl pass rushers, but then will go through an equal stretch of looking unmotivated and unplayable. While he has two more years left on his contract, 2023 will be the telling year as to whether or not Wills will be in the long-term plans of the Browns. He has all of the tools and talent in the world, but it is up to him to lock in on a down-to-down basis. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

Make-or-break year? How about a make-or-break summer? The 2021 second-round pick entered the draft process with character concerns after leaving LSU and then being benched down the stretch at Kentucky. First-round talent is only as good as the effort given and it’s been a rough ride for Joseph. He looked to have made progress towards the end of his rookie season, but an offseason group fight that turned into a homicide (Joseph was not charged) seemed to have impacted him as he regressed to the point Dallas went out and traded for a starting corner (Stephon Gilmore) to play opposite Trevon Diggs. Now a depth piece, Joseph will have to prove he’s worth the roster spot in a suddenly deep CB room where he’s currently, at best, CB5. – K.D. Drummond, Cowboys Wire

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Coming off the worst season of his career, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is facing a crossroads in 2023. Following the arrival of new head coach Sean Payton, Denver signed backup QB Jarrett Stidham, who Payton promptly dubbed a candidate to “become an NFL starter” down the road. If Wilson struggles again this season, Payton probably won’t hesitate to turn to Stidham and then draft a rookie QB in 2024. It’s certainly possible that playing in Payton’s offense could help Wilson rejuvenate his career. It’s also possible that Wilson’s best days as a QB are behind him. If Wilson does not have a big bounce-back season in 2023, expect the Broncos to move on quickly. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Goff is well-established as an NFL starter, but his future in Detroit depends very much on his 2023 season. If Goff continues to play the way he did in the second half of 2022, he’s the long-term franchise QB for the Lions and will nicely compensated as such. But if he returns to the Goff from 2019-2021 across two teams, Detroit now has a viable potential successor in Hendon Hooker already in the building and won’t figure to hesitate in making the change in 2024. – Jeff Risdon, Lions Wire

Love should get at least a two-year audition window as the Packers starting quarterback, but the pressure to perform will be on right away in 2023. He spent three years learning as a backup and is now entering his fourth season in Matt LaFleur’s system, so the Packers will expect to see real growth out of Love as a first-year starting quarterback. If he struggles this season, the Packers will be picking early in the 2024 draft and a long-term replacement could be considered. Back in 2008, Aaron Rodgers comforted everyone in Green Bay with a terrific first season despite the team finishing 6-10. The Packers will need to learn how to win again under Love, but evaluating the status of the quarterback position is a top priority in 2023. Can Love prove he’s the guy? – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

The Texans essentially took his replacement in Will Anderson No. 3 overall. However, the former 2020 third-rounder can still showcase his value to the organization as DeMeco Ryans’ scheme is predicated upon a disruptive four-man front. Greenard played in a career-low eight games last season, and had just 1.5 sacks. Nevertheless he still had impact plays with an interception returned for a touchdown, a pass breakup, and six tackles for loss. Greenard’s problem has been consistency. Although entering a contract year, if Greenard lives up to his potential, he can cash in with Houston or in another city. – Mark Lane, Texans Wire

The second-year safety is only 21 years old so a “make-or-break year” may be a little dramatic. However, the Colts need to see much more than what they got in 2022. Cross looked the part during the preseason and even started the first two games of his rookie campaign but was benched in favor of veteran Rodney McLeod. Cross played just six defensive snaps after Week 2, which the Colts attribute to a lack of processing while over-thinking his assignments. If Cross can play more instinctively while letting his elite athleticism take over, it could be a big year. Or we could be sitting here this time next year wondering if he’s a cut candidate. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Jacksonville Jaguars: OLB Josh Allen

After earning Pro Bowl honors with 10.5 sacks as a rookie, Allen’s numbers have since been subpar. With 17 sacks over the last three years, the Jaguars haven’t jumped at the chance to secure a long-term extension with the pass rusher. Instead, it appears Jacksonville plans to let Allen play the 2023 season on his fifth-year option. If Allen can recreate his rookie success, he’ll be in line for a massive deal in the offseason. But another year with ho-hum numbers would force the Jaguars to make a tough decision about his future in 2024. – Adam Stites, Jaguars Wire

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t lived up to the billing when the Chiefs made him a first-round draft pick back in 2020. His biggest issue has been his inability to stay on the field through a full 17-game NFL season. Last year, he lost his starting role to seventh-round draft pick Isiah Pacheco. The team didn’t pick up his fifth-year option this past year. If he’s to remain in Kansas City beyond the 2023 NFL season, he’s going to need to contribute frequently and remain healthy over the course of a full season. – Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo received a three-year deal from the Raiders this offseason, but in all reality, it’s just a one-year prove-it deal for the veteran quarterback. Garoppolo has struggled to stay healthy for most of his career and 2023 is no different as he is dealing with a foot injury. If Garoppolo can’t stay on the field for the majority of the 2023 season, it’s tough to imagine him getting another chance of being a franchise quarterback again. – Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Los Angeles Chargers: LB Kenneth Murray

The Chargers traded back into the first round in the 2020 NFL draft to select Murray. However, he has not lived up to his billing, as Murray has struggled to make much of an impact. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal after Los Angeles chose not to exercise his fifth-year option. If Murray doesn’t perform well in 2023, he could get his job taken by third-round selection, Daiyan Henley at some point during the season, as well. – Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

Los Angeles Rams: WR Tutu Atwell

It might be now or never for Atwell. He’s a third-year receiver with only 18 career receptions in two seasons as a former second-round pick. He was a major disappointment as a rookie in 2021 when he had zero receptions or carries on offense, and though he got more opportunities last season, 18 catches isn’t enough for a former top-60 pick. If Atwell can’t carve out a bigger role for himself in 2023, he may not be in Los Angeles much longer. It’s time for him to break out, especially after the Rams moved on from Allen Robinson. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins: RT Austin Jackson

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, as the Dolphins opted not to pick up his fifth-year option. Through this point in his career, Jackson has bounced around three positions and hasn’t been particularly strong at any of them. On top of that, he’s missed a lot of time, including 15 games in 2022. The former first-round pick will have an opportunity this summer to earn a starting job protecting Tua Tagovailoa’s blind side, but he’ll have real competition in Isaiah Wynn and Cedric Ogbuehi. If Jackson doesn’t win the battle, he can still provide depth this year, but his time in South Florida would likely be over when this contract expires. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Minnesota Vikings: QB Kirk Cousins

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

With the Vikings in a weird spot at the quarterback position, the could go a myriad of ways. Seeing a great season from Cousins could complicate things. He is on the last year of his current contract, but also has four void years totaling $28.25 million in dead cap. That would make an extension more likely since the cap burden for 2024 would be lessened. However, an extension would likely prevent them from trying to get younger at the most important position in football. A great season that improves on what he did in 2022 would make an extension a more palatable idea. – Tyler Forness, Vikings Wire

New England Patriots: QB Mac Jones

If the Patriots still stink offensively and Mac Jones continues his nosediving expedition, he won’t be able to blame Matt Patricia, who is now working as a defensive assistant in Philly. He can’t put the onus on Joe Judge, either. The former quarterbacks coach is back to focusing on special teams in New England. Coach Bill Belichick brought back Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator in an effort to breathe life into the offense. Yes, the 2022 season was a disaster of Belichick’s own doing, but he’s done his part to turn things around in 2023. It’s now up to Jones to do the same. – Jordy McElroy, Patriots Wire

New Orleans Saints: DE Payton Turner

The Saints have practiced a lot of patience with Turner while he managed time with injuries, but there have also been times when he was a healthy scratch on game days because other backups had more to offer. That’s a massive disappointment given the expectations that come with him being a former first-round pick. If he can’t play significant snaps in 2023 while competing with guys like Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and second-round rookie Isaiah Foskey, he’ll have a really hard time making the case for a roster spot that could go to someone else who can help the team on Sundays. – John Sigler, Saints Wire

New York Giants: CB Aaron Robinson

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are a very young team and precious few players are considered “up against it” entering the second season under general manager Joe Schoen. However, there are a few that need to step it up or risk losing their jobs (or worse). One of those is third-year cornerback Aaron Robinson, who carried with him high expectations as a third-round pick in 2021. However, two injury-plagued seasons have made him somewhat of an afterthought in the minds of fans but given the team’s lacking depth at outside cornerback, they still need him to live up to his potential. He’ll fall in line behind Adoree’ Jackson and rookie Deonte Banks, but will still see time in the rotation provided he can remain health and on the field. – Dan Benton, Giants Wire

New York Jets: OT Mekhi Becton

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets drafted Mekhi Becton at No. 11 overall in the 2020 draft and he was expected to dominate up front and give the Jets their best offensive tackle since perhaps D’Brickashaw Ferguson. His rookie season showed a lot of promise. Unfortunately, that’s all we have to go off of to this point as Becton has played just one game across the last two seasons due to multiple knee injuries. Becton is now entering a contract year after the Jets, unsurprisingly, declined to pick up his Fifth-Year Option for 2024. Becton has to prove he can stay healthy. If he can, he can make himself some good money next offseason. – Billy Riccette, Jets Wire

Philadelphia Eagles: FS K’Von Wallace

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wallace is entering year No. 4 and will look to finally cement a role in the Eagles’ defensive back rotation. After losing snaps to Reed Blankenship in 2022, Wallace is the longest-tenured safety on the team, and a breakout season could have him on many most improved lists. The former Clemson star will enter the final year of his contract and battle Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans, and Terrell Edmunds for playing time. – Glenn Erby, Eagles Wire

Pittsburgh Steelers: G Kevin Dotson

The slide of guard Kevin Dotson has been nothing short of remarkable. Dotson joined the Steelers as a rookie in 2020 and in just four starts flashed the power and nasty streak that fooled everyone into thinking Pittsburgh found their next great guard. But he has struggled since with the coaching staff giving him every opportunity. Now with Isaac Seumalo on the team, Dotson is at best relegated to backup guard and might find himself off the roster completely. – Curt Popejoy, Steelers Wire

San Francisco 49ers: RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have a couple of second-year players in a make-or-break spot. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hasn’t been shy about cutting ties with third-round picks who don’t perform in their first couple of seasons. Davis-Price suffered an injury in Week 2 last year that kept him from making an impact while RB Elijah Mitchell was out. The work he eventually got once healthy was sporadic and unproductive. He played 70 offensive snaps, notched 99 yards on 34 carries and didn’t find the end zone. With Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey and 2022 undrafted free agent Jordan Mason all ahead of him on the depth chart, Davis-Price needs to show signs of growth in training camp to earn some playing time during the season. Training camp will be the first step. He needs to perform well just to make the team. Once he’s with the team there will need to be tangible on-field growth for him to carve out a role with the 49ers beyond this season. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Seattle Seahawks: WR Dee Eskridge

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have done extremely well in the last two NFL drafts, but their 2021 class is starting to go bad on the vine. Eskridge was their highest of only three picks that year and he has yet to establish a role for himself. With first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba coming in, Eskridge can forget about securing the team’s WR3 role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Now he will not only have to stay healthy (he’s missed 14 games in two years) but prove he offers something as a fourth option in order to stick around any longer than the length of his rookie contract. – Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tryon-Shoyinka is entering his third year with the Bucs in 2023. He was drafted in 2021 to be the team’s starting edge rusher, and since then, he’s put up four sacks in two years and has been a liability in the run game. If he doesn’t get it together in 2023, he could very quickly find himself out of a job, as the Bucs drafted two EDGE players in the 2023 NFL draft and also have the talented backup Anthony Nelson behind him (who had 1.5 more sacks than Tryon-Shoyinka did last year). – River Wells, Bucs Wire

Tennessee Titans: CB Kristian Fulton

When on the field, Fulton has easily been Tennessee’s best cornerback, but the 2020 second-round pick has struggled to stay healthy, missing 20 games over three seasons, including six in 2022. Entering a contract year, Fulton not only has to play well if he wants to secure a lucrative deal in free agency, but he must also stay healthy. If he can check both of those boxes, Fulton should garner himself a nice payday in 2024. If not, he’ll be looking at a “prove-it” deal. – Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

Washington Commanders: DE Chase Young

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many players in the NFL that will have as much pressure facing them as Chase Young does in 2023. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft had his fifth-year option declined in April. It’s not all about his health, either. Washington wants to see more from Young. If he’s healthy in 2023 and still struggles, he’ll be elsewhere in 2024. And it will not be on a big-money deal. Both possibilities seemed unfathomable three years ago. If Young comes out and performs to his talent level and reaches double-digit sacks for the first time in his career, the Commanders would likely franchise tag him and work toward a new deal. Remember, Washington will have a new owner and there will be no favorites from the past regime if they aren’t performing. – Bryan Manning, Commanders Wire

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire