'One of our pillars': Recovered from hamstring strain, Rhys Hoskins returns to Brewers' lineup

The Milwaukee Brewers' lineup is back at full strength.

Rhys Hoskins, who'd missed the previous 15 games with a right hamstring strain, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in advance of Milwaukee's three-game interleague series against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field on Friday night.

Infielder Owen Miller was optioned to Class AAA Nashville in the corresponding move.

"One of our pillars," manager Pat Murphy said of Hoskins, who was batting sixth and served as the team's designated hitter. "He’s huge, just because of who he is. It’s not just because of the experience and the ability; it’s just who he is.

"I’m happy for him. He was miserable not contributing."

Despite playing only 38 games, Hoskins is tied with Willy Adames for the team lead with nine home runs and third in runs batted in with 27. He's also hitting .233 with an .818 OPS.

The fact that Hoskins only missed roughly two weeks' time allowed him to step right back into the lineup without needing to go out on a minor-league rehab assignment.

"Guys with a certain amount of experience that understand their timing, they’re not out too long," said Murphy. "I think the time it takes to go to a rehab place and get adjusted there – you’re working with different lights and you’re against different types of pitching and there are different expectations – that can drain you a little bit more than you’d think.

"I think you can get it back, especially with this many at-bats under his belt. I’m confident he’ll respond."

The Brewers – 33-23 and in first place in the National League Central Division – entered the weekend ranked in the top three in eight major offensive categories. To be able to add Hoskins back into the mix will make Milwaukee's attack even that much more dangerous as the calendar turns to June.

"Obviously, it helps us," said Murphy. "It’s another right-handed bat, a power bat. He’s a good at-bat. It’s not a hit-or-miss type of thing. He puts together a quality at-bat and the league knows it. He lengthens the lineup. I love having him around. I love having him around the guys and how he competes.

"He’s special."

Jake Bauers had been the recipient of most of the playing time at first base as a result of the Hoskins injury. Now, it's likely the two will split time there with Hoskins also seeing time at DH.

"I think you'll see (Hoskins) in the field as early as tomorrow," Murphy said.

Selfishly, a return to play couldn't come at a better time for Hoskins, who will be making an eagerly awaited return to Philadelphia on Monday. The Brewers open a six-game road trip at Citizens Bank Park with three against the Phillies, who drafted Hoskins in 2014 and first brought him to the major leagues in 2017.

Hoskins is playing this season on a one-year, $16 million deal with a mutual option for 2025.

Miller is hitting .185 with three RBI in two stints with the Brewers.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 'One of our pillars': Rhys Hoskins returns to Brewers' lineup