One Piece showrunner responds to Jamie Lee Curtis' request for season 2 role

The showrunner of Netflix's live-action adaptation of beloved manga One Piece has responded to Jamie Lee Curtis's request to be in season two.

Curtis took to Instagram on September 22 to throw her support behind a growing fan movement lobbying for the Academy Award winner to take the role of Doctor Kureha in the swash-buckling fantasy series, after the current Hollywood strikes have been resolved.

"Once the strike against the greed of the AMTPT is settled with a fair contract I will lobby along with the growing fan frenzy to become Doctor Kureha in One Piece," Curtis wrote, alongside a picture of the character.

Luckily for her, series showrunner Matt Owens – who helms the show alongside Steven Maeda – chimed in in the comment section to deliver Curtis some good news.

“Mommy dearest, that’s why we sent you that figure! No need to lobby. Once we get what we deserve and get back to work let’s talk!”



A second season of the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga has already been renewed, meaning that Curtis could be appearing alongside Monkey D. Luffy's Straw Hat Pirates as soon as possible.

The record-smashing series follows Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew as they search for the mystical One Piece Treasure, which was left behind by legendary pirate Gol D. Roger.

In the manga series, Doctor Kureha is an ally to Luffy's motley crew, and is based on Drum Island – though she is sometimes referred to as a witch.

Speaking about the renewal of the manga, Oda hinted at the need for a doctor for the crew in season two:

"Netflix has decided to renew the show! The adventures of Iñaki and the live-action Straw Hats will continue onward! It’ll still take a while to get the scripts ready, so please be patient. From here on, it seems to me the Straw Hats will need a great doctor… We will see!”

The ending of season one left the Straw Hat Pirates in a precarious position after it hinted at one of the manga's most vicious villains: Captain Smoker.

One Piece is available to watch now on Netflix.

