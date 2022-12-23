One piece of advice for George Kliavkoff and Merton Hanks in creating future football schedules

The Pac-12 is waiting to craft and release its 2023 football schedule for all the right reasons: Wait for the transfer portal to unfold more. Wait for personnel changes to run their course for several more weeks. Make sure the schedule is balanced and doesn’t put teams at an undeserved disadvantage.

However, there’s another component to crafting a schedule which could make the Pac-12’s job easier in future years, while also making football more profitable for every school in the conference.

Yes, USC and UCLA will be off to the Big Ten by 2024, but USC and UCLA are going to play nonconference games against Pac-12 teams. There’s still value in seeing the Pac-12 do well from USC’s vantage point.

Here’s a piece of friendly advice to George Kliavkoff and Merton Hanks: Have one flex-scheduled Pac-12 game slot every November.

If the conference wants a balanced schedule, it doesn’t have to schedule every game right away. It can hold open one slot in November, ostensibly for featured matchups, instead of pairing two teams in every league game.

The concept is simple and, moreover, could be applied in other conferences and on a national level: After Week 7 (mid-to-late October), the Pac-12 standings will determine who plays in a mid-November flex game. The top two teams in the standings which are not already scheduled to play, or which have not previously played in that particular season, would meet in the flex game. Then the second two teams would play, and on toward the bottom.

In one year, five Pac-12 teams (not counting new additions, which would make it six) would host the flexed game. In the next year, those five teams would go on the road and the other five would host.

This concept would give ESPN or other media rights partners something interesting and fresh to televise. There could even be a 30-minute flex game announcement show.

With a media rights deal not yet secured, this is an innovative idea Kliavkoff could bring to potential football broadcasters.

