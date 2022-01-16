One PFF stat proves K.J. Osborn is ridiculously underrated

Minnesota Vikings wideout K.J. Osborn’s name got lost in a year where receivers were breaking records and being mentioned in MVP conversations. But one stat from Pro Football Focus put everything into perspective of what was clearly a breakout season for the second-year receiver out of Miami.

When targeting Osborn in the slot, the passer rating soared to 147.4, which is the highest in the entire league. It comes in a year where the former fifth-round draft pick hauled in 50 receptions for 655 yards and seven touchdowns.

Osborn’s emergence just adds to the fact that the Vikings are ridiculously loaded on the offensive side of the ball. It should also generate some level of excitement heading into next season, especially with former All-Pro receiver Adam Thielen returning to the field.

The trio of a much-improved Osborn, Thielen and All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson would be as good, if not better, than any other receiving group in the league. And who knows? A fourth spot might need to be added to that group if there’s more where this came from in rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Add running back Dalvin Cook to that concoction and the rest of the league is going to have a big problem on their hands.

