One person killed, another injured in Midlands shooting, sheriff’s office says

One person was killed and another was injured in a Monday shooting, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kershaw County Coroner David West identified Alan Leon Holloway as the Midlands man who died, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 2:30 p.m., the 25-year-old Lugoff resident and another person were shot while on Westover Acres Lane, according to the release. That’s in Lugoff, about 8 miles from the junction of U.S. 601 and Interstate 20 at Exit 92.

At about 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported Holloway died.

Further information on the condition of the other shooting victim was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Shortly after the shooting, Donald Coolidge was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. The 41-year-old Lugoff resident is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center and charges are pending, jail records show.

There’s no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

