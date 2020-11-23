One person every NFL team has to be thankful for this season

We have reached Thanksgiving Week, that traditional time on the NFL calendar where some teams and their fans start thinking about the playoffs, while others start dreaming of a new future delivered via the draft and free agency.

Of course, 2020 has been a year unlike any other. It has been a year that recalibrated our expectations, our beliefs, and our thoughts about what truly matters. For many, this holiday will be marked in new and different ways. Trips to grandma’s house will be done virtually, the stuffing will be passed over Zoom, and the family games of football in the backyard might be done through Madden on a new XBox or Playstation.

And sadly, for some who gather there will be an empty chair at the table, a brutal reminder of the year we have lived through together.

But this year has also taught us some lessons. Lessons about the beauty that can be found in both the new and the mundane. Lessons about what does matter. Stolen glances while teaching the kids math that neither of you ever learned. Giggles as Grammie and Grampy figure out their first Zoom meeting. Smiles as Grandpa and Grandma come outside to see a distanced birthday party and a house decorated under cover of night. Smiles as the kids log in to school each morning and a chorus of voices ring out, calling their names.

For as hard as 2020 has been, there is still beauty and goodness to be found, and things to be thankful for this holiday season. Sometimes, it just takes a little longer to look for them.

The same can be said for all 32 NFL teams. Each organization and fan base has something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. But for some, it takes a little longer to find it.

In that spirit, our weekly Overreactions piece is a bit different this holiday week. Here is something every team and fan base can be thankful for right now.

Arizona Cardinals: Bill O'Brien

Yes, it is going to be that kind of list. After all, while there are many reasons why the Arizona Cardinals are a playoff contender right now (the development of Kyler Murray, their defensive creativity under Vance Joseph, the wrecking ball that is Budda Baker) perhaps the biggest is DeAndre Hopkins. Since joining the Cardinals he has been a favorite target of Murray’s in the passing game, and after ten games he has caught 72 passes on 96 targets for 912 yards. All of those are team-high numbers. He also has four touchdown catches. And none of this would have been possible if Bill O’Brien did not trade him to the Cardinals back before the draft. So yes Arizona fans, there are reasons to be thankful, such as Murray, Joseph, Hopkins himself, and even the emergence in recent weeks of Isaiah Simmons. But count your blessings this holiday week for O’Brien, who is perhaps the founder of the feast.

Atlanta Falcons: Raheem Morris

Sure, it was not the kind of start to the season that Atlanta Falcons fans were hoping for. The Falcons lost their first five games, which led to the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. But interim head coach Raheem Morris righted the ship, almost overnight. The Falcons won his first game as the head man, beating the Minnesota Vikings. Since then they’ve won three of four games heading into Week 11, and were a mistake from Todd Gurley late from beating the Detroit Lions as well. Morris has provided some stability to a team that needed it, as well as a different defensive presence. When the decision to fire Quinn was made, owner Arthur Blank stated that if Morris led the Falcons to an undefeated record down the stretch, he would be given consideration as the permanent head coach going forward. He has earned that consideration, and for that Atlanta fans should be thankful. (We can just ignore what happened Sunday against New Orleans, ok?)

Baltimore Ravens: John Harbaugh

These are nervous days in Baltimore. Thanks to two-straight losses, the Ravens are now in third place in the AFC North and face a quick turnaround this week as they’ll travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers - who they trail by four games in the division - on Thanksgiving Night. It is times like these that an organization needs a steady hand at the helm. Which is why Ravens fans should be thankful for John Harbaugh. Their long-time coach has been through tough moments before with this organization, and they will need his leadership as they navigate these next few days. You could almost sense that Harbaugh knew going into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans the importance of the moment, given the pre-game altercation at midfield between him and Titans defensive back Malcolm Butler. But if Harbaugh uses that moment, and this loss, as a learning lesson, the Ravens could turn things around quickly. The fact that he could, is reason for the Ravens fans to be thankful right now.

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen

Yes, quarterbacks get the bulk of the credit when things are going well, and the lion’s share of the blame when they are not, but the Josh Allen story is the biggest reason for the Bills’ success this season. After all, coming into 2020 the quarterback position was likely their biggest question. Their defense was a strength, they added Stefon Diggs to their offensive weaponry, and the biggest question was whether Allen would finally be the quarterback Buffalo needed him to be. In large part, Allen has answered that call. Entering Week 11 he was among the league leaders in Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt with a mark of 7.45, placing him 8th in the NFL. He has thrown seven interceptions to date while tossing 21 touchdowns, and perhaps most importantly he has been much more effective in the downfield passing game. While last year Allen was at the bottom in downfield passing success, his Adjusted Completion Percentage of 43.9% on throws of 20 yards or more is a big jump for him, and with Diggs in the fold it should be no surprise.

Carolina Panthers: Robby Anderson

Sure things have been shaky this season for the Carolina Panthers. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been in and out of the lineup. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was sidelined for the Week 11 start against the Detroit Lions due to a knee injury, making way for P.J. Walker to make his first NFL start. And while the Panthers have largely been competitive in the bulk of their games this season, close does not count in the NFL. Wide receiver Robby Anderson, however, has been a core component of their offense this season. Entering Week 11 Anderson led the team in receptions with 64 and yardage with 772 receiving yards on the season. He has given the Panthers a downfield threat in the passing game, but has also displayed an ability to work underneath and along the sidelines in the shorter passing game that was a question mark as he faced free agency last season. Of course, there will be questions about the quarterback position going forward, especially if the Panthers are in position to draft a QB early in the 2021 NFL Draft. But whoever is throwing for the Panthers next season, they’ll have a reliable target in Anderson.

Chicago Bears: Khalil Mack

As much as things change, they also stay the same. That is certainly the case with the 2020 iteration of the Chicago Bears. A team with a great defense, good special teams play, and huge questions at quarterback. The same could have been said of previous versions of the Bears, including perhaps a team that even won the Super Bowl. That is again the story in 2020. Mitchell Trubisky started the season with a few wins, but his struggles led to Matt Nagy turning to Nick Foles. Then the teams started losing, Foles got hurt, and perhaps it is Trubisky Time again. Then there is the defense. Led by Khalil Mack, that unit remains a thorn in the side of many an offense. Mack himself continues to be one of the NFL’s best pass rushers, as he showed on a Thursday night a few weeks back when he was in the pocket next to Tom Brady on almost every single snap. Sure, Chicago paid a steep cost to acquire him, but Mack has been worth everything they paid and more.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow

I’ve said before that the NFL draft is packaged hope. Joe Burrow is a perfect example. With Burrow under center the Cincinnati Bengals and their fans have hope again. He gives them an identity, a bit of a chip on his shoulder, and the offense has been better than its previous versions. Has Burrow been perfect? No, and there are certainly areas where he can improve. But throughout this season he has shown the Bengals and their fans the future, and the promise of what can be tomorrow. He has given them hope, and for that Cincinnati fans should be thankful. Unfortunately, the cart came out for Burrow Sunday in Cincinnati’s game against Washington, so hope might be all the Bengals fans have right now as this season winds down. Burrow suffered an apparent left knee injury, and it seems his season is over: https://twitter.com/JoeyB/status/1330616204172681222 But the Bengals fans will have the hope and promise he showed during the first part of this season to carry them through into the next year.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett

There are a few options here for the Cleveland Browns. Those with a more...offensive line focus might pick guard Wyatt Teller. He has been huge for the Browns this season, and when healthy the Browns have one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. But then there is Myles Garrett, who a few weeks back I mentioned as someone worthy of MVP consideration. If you want to get a flavor for how dominant he has been this season, check out the new project from Brandon Thorn, who studies trench play and is one of the best in the media space at analyzing the guys up front. In his latest endeavor Thorn puts every sack into context and grades them. As you can see in this piece, Garrett’s sacks are far and away more impressive than those turned in by other pass rushers this season: https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1329827932806713345 When you are “in your own tier,” you have given a team and its fans something to be thankful for.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

As the old adage goes, “absence makes the heart grow fonder.” That should certainly be the case with the Dallas Cowboys this season. Since the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have struggled on the offensive side of the football. When you combine that with a defense that was finding it hard to stop anyone, that is not a recipe for success. Sure, the Cowboys are still technically alive in the woeful NFC East, but in reality they are looking to 2021. Solidifying that roster has to begin with finding a way to ink Prescott to a new contract, keeping him in Dallas for years to come. He has shown over his time in Dallas that he is one of those quarterbacks you “win because of,” rather than one you “win with.” That was apparent before his injury, and it is even more apparent now. Get the deal done.

Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy

There are not a lot of reasons for Denver Broncos fans to be thankful this Thanksgiving, given the struggles on offense and the lingering questions about quarterback Drew Lock. His poor performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, throwing four interceptions in a loss, has some wondering if Lock is going to be the long-term answer at the position. Although perhaps Sunday's outing against the Miami Dolphins gives a glimmer of hope. But there should be no questions about rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. He has been a bright spot for the Broncos offense this season. The numbers have been intriguing, as he entered Sunday leading the team in receptions and receiving yardage. But more than that is the technique. Jeudy is a crafty route-runner, and shows veteran savvy with his footwork and full body movement. Take, for example, this route against the Raiders: https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1328098458809425920 This is what we call full body route-running. Jeudy runs the post-corner route and uses his head to sell the defensive back on the post, before breaking outside. Savvy stuff. So while the Broncos sort out the QB position, they have at least one of the answers at wide receiver in Jerry Jeudy.

Detroit Lions: Matthew Stafford

Sure, Sunday was ugly. But as readers of this piece might know, each week I put together a series of quarterback videos on social media breaking down quarterback play. The best, or at least the most notable, performances are then highlighted in a series here at Touchdown Wire titled “Schofield’s QB Camp.” Yes, a nod to the old Gruden QB Camp pre-draft shows. As you might expect, a lot of film study goes into putting those together, and I spend the bulk of my Mondays pouring through film to study each QB. Most weeks the player I watch first is Matthew Stafford. I’ve said before that as a New England Patriots fan that I would love to see Stafford as the quarterback for the Patriots. His combination of athleticism, arm talent and competitive toughness is what you want at the position. He’s also quite adept at moving defenders with his eyes and his body, as we outlined last week: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328411765374291969 Sure, there are questions in Detroit. Yes, Matt Patricia might not be the answer. Yes, the offense looked putrid in Sunday’s loss to Carolina. But Stafford remains the answer on the offensive side of the ball. Now, and going forward.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers

Yes, it is the easy answer. But sometimes the easy answer is the right one, and that is the case with Aaron Rodgers this season. Obviously this offseason was a bit of a head-scratcher if you are the veteran quarterback. Sure, your numbers, production and efficiency have dipped in the past few seasons, but when you see the Green Bay Packers draft a player who could be your eventual replacement in the future - and not someone who can help you in the present - you'd be reaching for the tequila. Which is exactly what Rodgers did. But this season has seen the veteran QB put up some of his best numbers in recent history. Rodgers entered Week 11 with an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (ANY/A) of 8.84, just behind Patrick Mahomes for second in the league and the best mark of his career. On Sunday in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he completed 27 of 38 passes for 311 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked once for a ten-yard loss. Provided my math is right, that works out to an ANY/A of 8.10, so that career-high mark might dip ever so slightly. Besides the numbers, he can still do things like this: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328406155157262338 Yes it is the easy answer, but it remains the right one. Packers fans should be thankful for Aaron Rodgers.

Houston Texans: Deshaun Watson

Another team where it is hard to find a bright spot is the Houston Texans. Of course, seeing the success DeAndre Hopkins is having in Arizona - and wondering what could have been - complicates matters. But that glosses over what Deshaun Watson is doing this season. The win/loss record clouds the picture, but Watson continues to play the position at a very high level. As we saw a few weeks ago, the young passer joined some rare company given his recent play: https://twitter.com/TexansPR/status/1325574803307307016 That’s quite a list. What stands out about Watson is not just his athleticism and competitive toughness, traits of his that he put on display each week while at Clemson. Instead it is his maturation as a passer. Watson is one of the best quarterback in the NFL at moving underneath defenders with his eyes, as he does in this video breakdown: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1329154741323132931 So sure, this season has not been great in Houston. But Watson is. He was again on Sunday in a win over the Patriots. You might not want to watch the Texans because of their record, but you should, because of him.

Indianapolis Colts: Justin Blackmon

A few years ago the Indianapolis Colts thought they had discovered their free safety for the next decade when they drafted Malik Hooker out of Ohio State. It seems the organization does indeed have their free safety for the next decade, they just found him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Julian Blackmon has been an eye-opener for the Colts this season. With the injury to Hooker at the start of the year, Blackmon has slid into the starting FS spot for the Colts and not looked back. He has provided some game-winning plays, including an interception of fellow rookie Joe Burrow late in a Week 7 victory: https://twitter.com/WestCoastCFB/status/1317922250733973504 Then there was this moment from Sunday afternoon, in overtime against the Green Bay Packers: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330674670660591617 It's Blackmon, diving towards the turf, who punches the ball out with his left hand. That sets the Colts up for the game-winning touchdown. Indianapolis is 7-3 on the season, and the fact their defense is playing well is a huge reason why. The reason that defense is playing well? In part it has been the early success from their new free safety.

Jacksonville Jaguars: James Robinson

This season has taken a dark turn for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a surprising win over the Indianapolis Colts back in Week 1, the team has struggled to get back into the win column. Gardner Minshew suffered a thumb injury which forced him to the bench, leaving the team to turn to rookie Jake Luton. That has not delivered success for the offense. What has delivered success for the Jacksonville offensive unit this season has been the play of rookie running back James Robinson. Undrafted out of Illinois State, Robinson has been solid each week for the Jaguars. Entering play on Sunday Robinson led the Jaguars with 155 rushing attempts for 689 yards and five touchdowns. He has also been a contributor in the passing game, having caught 29 passes on 39 targets for 228 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those numbers speak to his versatility in the Jacksonville offense. He is not a two-down back by NFL standards, as his ability in pass protection coupled with his skills as a receiver make him an every-down RB in the league. He has also shown the combination of power, burst and change-of-direction skills - along with the vision - to be a scheme-versatile ball-carrier. So sure, the Jaguars have questions. Most notably at quarterback. But they might have found the guy at running back in Robinson.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes

When you are the defending Super Bowl Champions, and you look like you can make another run at a title, you and your fans have a lot to be thankful for. That is where the Kansas City Chiefs and their fan base find themselves this Thanksgiving Week. There is Andy Reid and his ability to dial up offensive concepts. There is Eric Bienemy, who is just as creative a mind and - if there's any justice in the world - the next head coach of whatever team he wants. Of course there are players like Travis Kelce, Mitchell Schwartz, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and more on offense. They also have a defense that is led by Tyrann Mathieu and others. But when you have Patrick Mahomes, you can be truly thankful. As I’m sure the Chiefs and their fans are, every single day.

Las Vegas Raiders: Nelson Agholor

Derek Carr could be the easy answer here, and the quarterback has been a sight to behold at times this season. Carr has been more aggressive in the downfield passing game so far in 2020, and the results have put the Las Vegas Raiders into playoff contention. But a big reason for that is the emergence of Nelson Agholor as a downfield threat. Sure, the presence of rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and his speed, as well as what Darren Waller can do against linebackers and safeties, gives Carr a lot of weapons in the passing game. But Agholor is becoming a trusted weapon for Carr in the passing game in his own right. What makes this amazing is the transformation of Agholor. Coming out of USC many viewed him as the quintessential West Coast Offense wideout. Perhaps that led to the Philadelphia Eagles drafting him, given their offensive system. But so far, Agholor has been impressive in how he is being used downfield, making many rethink their pre-draft evaluation process of him. Entering Week 11, Agholor has four touchdowns on throws of 20 yards or more downfield, tying him with Adam Thielen and D.K. Metcalf for second-most in the league. Not sure anyone saw that coming. As this Raiders offense continues to evolve, Agholor’s own evolution is a big reason for their success.

Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert

I’m not sure many people saw this coming. Coming out of Oregon, there were certainly things about Justin Herbert’s game to get you excited. But his pocket presence and pocket management skills were not on that list. Yes, he has a big arm and the athleticism was there, but he faced questions about his NFL prospects given the offense at Oregon and how they used him. But talk to anyone who scouted him or played against him in the Pac-12, and they’ll tell you they did not see this side of Herbert. Since taking over as their starting quarterback, Herbert has been rock solid for the Chargers. Yes the arm flashes on some of his deep throws downfield, but it is how Herbert has managed pressure in the pocket and blitzes from the opposition that truly stands out. It certainly seems like the Chargers not only nailed this pick, but offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton have nailed his scheme fit and development process. Now they just need some wins.

Los Angeles Rams: Brandon Staley

Head coach Sean McVay gets all the genius credit with the Los Angeles Rams, but it might be time to rethink how that term is used regarding the Rams. Because on the other side of the football defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has reshaped the Los Angeles defense, making it again one of the best in the league, and perhaps changed the league in the process. Pro Football Focus writer Seth Galina outlined this recently in a meaty piece for PFF that is worth your time. As Galina put it, a lot of this has to do with how Staley is using the talented Jalen Ramsey:

The Rams will also often shift the nickelback from a pre-snap inside alignment to a post-snap outside alignment to run these coverages. More fun; more disguise. Finally, in regard to Ramsey, Staley is not tied to set positions. The Florida State product is such a unique figure that, especially against teams without a true star X receiver, Ramsey has slid inside to this star/nickelback position. He still plays most of his snaps outside, but Ramsey has found himself as the slot corner on 110 snaps this season. He only played 80 slot snaps in total in 2019. What Staley has brought to the Rams defense has been a welcomed breath of fresh air in the stuffy world of NFL defenses. They are modern in that they give offenses good looks to run on them, knowing that it will not dent their bottom line, and they are collegiate in that they use fronts and coverages that have proliferated the lower levels of football but still not yet the NFL. Sean McVay went looking to find his defensive counterpart, and he might just have found it in Brandon Staley.

This has made the Rams one of the toughest defenses to face so far in 2020, taking pressure off McVay and quarterback Jared Goff. That could make the Rams really tough to face down the stretch, and into the playoffs.

Miami Dolphins: Brian Flores

Give him the Coach of the Year award right now. It is hard to find a better coaching job than what Brian Flores is doing right now in Miami. The Dolphins were sneaky playoff contenders entering their bye week thanks to solid quarterback play from Ryan Fitzpatrick, but then Flores made the switch to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. It shocked many in the football world, but when you dug into the decision it seemed that Flores and the Dolphins had a play, and they were going to stick to it. Which is a great sign for Tagovailoa’s future. But since then they have on winning, a Sunday hiccup in Denver aside. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins won his first three starts as an NFL quarterback, and he has done everything the coaching staff has asked of him. Further proof that the organization - and Flores - are handling him the right way came in that game against Denver. Tagovailoa was struggling and was getting beat up a bit by the Broncos, so Flores sat him down. Ask Drew Brees sometimes about how Marty Schottenheimer handled his development, and he'll tell you how an occasional benching - to protect him - was critical. Then there is the defense. Flores and Josh Boyer have crafted a talented defense that can attack you in a multitude of ways. They can play Cover Zero and blitz the heck out of you, as they did against Jared Goff a few weeks ago, or they can show you that and drop into coverage, as they did on an interception of Justin Herbert last week. In all, the Dolphins are a revelation this season, and Flores is a huge reason why.

Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson

If you needed any convincing that that Minnesota Vikings were overjoyed to draft Justin Jefferson this past draft cycle, you need to watch this video: https://twitter.com/AntEdwardsEra/status/1287857994986790913 This video resurfaced this week, when the decision-makers in Minnesota learned that the Philadelphia Eagles were drafting Jalen Reagor in the spot ahead of them, paving the way for the Vikings to make Justin Jefferson the pick. The looks of joy on the faces of Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer say it all: They had their guy. He certainly helped on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys: https://twitter.com/Vikings/status/1330661709191680000 Think the Vikings remember when he was picked? Unfortunately Jefferson had his second drop of the season later in the game, perhaps dooming Minneosta to a loss against Dallas. But putting that aside, it sure does look like they nailed the selection. Jefferson has been incredible for the Vikings this season, as Minnesota has found ways to get him involved in the passing game immediately. Pegged as a pure slot receiver due to his usage last year at LSU, Jefferson has been much more for the Vikings. They can line him up all over the field, and he has shown the footwork and technique to beat press coverage on the outside, something some - but not all - questioned last spring.

New England Patriots: J.C. Jackson

This has been a strange season in New England. After their first two weeks it looked like the Patriots might find a way to remain competitive in a changing AFC landscape. Then quarterback Cam Newton was diagnosed with COVID-19, and the team floundered both in his absence, and in his return. The low moment was Newton’s benching in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers. But in the weeks since then, the team has started to uncover a bit of a new identity. Their running game remains a strength, buoyed by the development of second-year RB Damien Harris. Newton has cleaned up his mistakes and has not thrown an interception since that benching. Now? The Patriots are back in the playoff mix, although Sunday's loss to Houston certainly hurt those chances. An underrated part of their new relevance? Cornerback J.C. Jackson. Entering Week 11 Jackson had notched an interception in five straight games, including huge interceptions in Week 9 to give New England a chance to beat the New York Jets late, and another big pick of Lamar Jackson just before halftime in New England’s upset of the Baltimore Ravens. With Stephon Gilmore sidelined, Jackson has been thrust into the CB1 role, and he has taken on the challenge and performed extremely well. And let’s face it, on almost any other team he would be the CB1. Reasons Patriots fans should be thankful for Jackson.

New Orleans Saints: Alvin Kamara

Despite their record, the New Orleans Saints face an uncertain future right now. Michael Thomas has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries, but of course the big factor is what is going on at quarterback. Drew Brees suffered more fractured ribs than - according to Twitter - most people thought humans have, resulting in him being sidelined indefinitely. Sean Payton turned to Taysom Hill Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, with mixed results. Of course there is Jameis Winston out there as well. Through it all, running back Alvin Kamara remains a dangerous weapon for the Saints. Entering play on Sunday he was the team leader in rushing yards, the team leader in rushing touchdowns, the team leader in receptions, the team leader in targets, the team leader in receiving yardage and he was tied with Jared Cook for the team lead in receiving touchdowns. Not too shabby. You saw what he brings to the Saints again on Sunday, particularly with this early touchdown run: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330593977800613889 Whether Brees can make his way back at any point in the season might be determinative for the New Orleans playoff chances, but Kamara is special, and a reason Saints fans should be thankful.

New York Giants: James Bradberry

It has been an up-and-down season for the New York Giants. It began with a loss back in Week 1 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game where the Giants could have pulled out the win, but a Daniel Jones mistake at the goalline prevented a comeback. Then there was a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also doomed due to mistakes from the young passer. But a constant bright spot for the Giants this season has been the play of cornerback James Bradberry. Going back to week 1, when he had an impressive breakup in the downfield passing game, Bradberry has been rock solid at cornerback for New York. He has 11 pass breakups this season and three interceptions, and while he has given up two touchdowns according to charting date from Pro Football Focus, two of those came back in that Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh. Since then, Bradberry has been almost in lockdown mode, enabling the Giants defense to become a solid unit capable of slowing down even some of the league’s best offenses, like they did to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in Week 9 in a narrow loss. Giants fans should be thankful that Bradberry was added into the fold this past offseason.

New York Jets: Adam Gase

Here me out. If you were a fan of an organization that was trying to make sure Trevor Lawrence was going to be your signal-caller in 2021, you would embrace the tank and want the Jets to lose every single game, right? Well… Adam Gase has so far delivered for you. Look it is hard to find things to be thankful for when your team has yet to win a game. That is why many Jets fans are looking to the future and perhaps Lawrence as the savior. But to insure that he is indeed the next Jets’ passer, they need to lose games by the bunches. That is why Gase is your secret weapon. I mean let’s be honest, almost any other coach with an 0-10 record to this point would have been fired by now. Unless that is the goal the franchise is looking for. In a way, maybe Gase is the only perfect head coach left, as he is doing exactly what the organization wants week in and week out.

Philadelphia Eagles: Travis Fulgham

Another organization facing some darkness right now is the Philadelphia Eagles. Billed by many as perhaps one of the best rosters heading into 2020, their season has been anything but impressive. They are struggling to hang on in a woeful division, their defense struggles to stop most offenses, and then there is Carson Wentz. Once a promising young passer and MVP Candidate, now Wentz is leading an offense that has many questions and few answers. The one potential answer is wide receiver Travis Fulgham, who is likely the sole bright spot in what is becoming a dismal season. Fulgham’s emergence as a threat in the passing game allowed the Eagles to stay afloat earlier in the year when there were injuries to other members of the Philadelphia wide receiver room. Now, he is a trusted target of Wentz’s, and the struggling quarterback will look to him in critical moments. So the Eagles have that going for them, which is nice. Oh and let’s face it. After that loss to Cleveland, what else would you say?

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers fans have lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The Steelers are playing well, as they remain the league’s only undefeated team thanks to a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ben Roethlisberger is back and playing well. Chase Claypool is a great new talent at wide receiver to pair with James Washington and Dionte Johnson. Then there is their defense, which has turned in sme great performances this year against teams like Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore. It begins with T.J. Watt, whose presence off the edge gives the Steelers the ability to be creative with their defensive schemes. Entering play on Sunday Watt led the Steelers with nine sacks, placing him among the league’s leaders. He also had 15.5 tackles for a loss to his credit, which again puts him among the best in the NFL. Of course his presence benefits the rest of the defensive front, creating opportunities for Bud Dupree and Vince Williams and offenses slide their protection towards Watt. The Steelers look like one of the best teams in the league, and Watt’s play is a huge reason why.

San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan

Sometimes it is tough to bounce back after losing a Super Bowl. This is something that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knows very well. When he was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, he was on the losing sideline when Atlanta blew a 28-3 lead to the New ENgland Patriots. Then this past year, Shanahan was on the losing end of another blown lead in the Super Bowl, as the 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. But through it all, Shanahan remains one of the league’s best offensive minds and play designers. Even with San Francisco struggling to get consistent play from the quarterback position, Shanahan is finding ways to put his players in position to be successful with his designs and ability to string together plays. The addition of rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk - a curious omission from Touchdown Wire’s Top Rookies - has given Shanahan another dangerous weapon on offense. The fact they can have any success on that side of the football, given the quarterback play to date, is a credit to his value as an offensive mind.

Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf

There are some players in the NFL that cause you to run out of superlatives. Russell Wilson is one such player. With the Seattle Seahawks defense struggling at times, Wilson has needed to be almost perfect for the Seahawks to keep winning games. It helps that he has D.K. Metcalf to throw to, a receiver who is becoming the same kind of player that you run out of superlatives for. Metcalf’s success is going to make people regret passing on him in the 2019 NFL draft. Metcalf is a downfield threat in the passing game, with the ability to get over the top of defenses in the blink of an eye. But his growth as a receiver, including his change-of-direction skills that were questioned due to a poor three-cone time is just as impressive. Take this catch-and-run play against the Arizona Cardinals: https://twitter.com/NFLUK/status/1329719381815824385 Route-running? Check. Hands? Check. Change-of-direction skills? Throw that three-cone out the window. He has become a complete weapon in the passing game for the Seahawks, and if they are going to make a deep run into the playoffs, he will be a huge part of that effort.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady

Sure we have Monday Night Football ahead of us, but it is probably no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans have Tom Brady to be thankful for. The veteran quarterback has injected new life into the Buccaneers offense, and that has resulted in Tampa Bay being in the mix for both a division title and perhaps a deep playoff run. Yes, there have been bumps along the way, most notably a pair of losses to the New Orleans Saints, as well as a loss to the Chicago Bears where it seemed Brady lost track of the situation late on a final drive. But Brady’s efficiency this season, particularly in the downfield passing game, has made this a deadly offense when it is clicking. Pair that with a defense that has been brutal to face at times, and you have one of the better teams in the NFC. Something Buccaneers fans could not imagine a year ago.

Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown

Sure, second-year wide receiver A.J. Brown dropped what could have been a huge touchdown pass a few weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts. With the Tennessee Titans going on to lose that game, it seemed like their lead in the division was slipping through their fingers, like the football through his hands. Perhaps he wanted to make up for it on Sunday. This tough catch-and-run touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens is just one of the ways that Brown can deliver for the Titans’ offense: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330615016739880960 Brown is fearsome over the middle on plays like this, but he can also be a threat in the downfield passing game. Take what he did against the Chicago Bears a few weeks back, where he illustrated both of those elements to his game: https://twitter.com/TheScoutAcademy/status/1326963025409150977 Yes, there are other reasons Titans fans should be thankful this holiday season. But for my money, A.J. Brown tops the list.

Washington Football Team: Terry McLaurin

Perhaps lost in the angst over the Washington offense this year is the play of second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Despite changes at the quarterback position and an emphasis on what Washington is doing on the defensive side of the football - and rookie pass rusher Chase Young - McLaurin is quietly going about his business. And business is good. Entering Week 11 McLaurin had caught 57 passes for 787 yards and a touchdown, putting him on pace to blow by the numbers he posted in an eye-popping rookie campaign. McLaurin has also shown refinement to his game, with a great understanding of leverage, reads in the secondary and body control. That continued early against the Cincinnati Bengals: https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330577475462598657 So while Washington fans continue to debate picking Young over perhaps Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert - as I said on D.C. radio this past week Young remains the right call for them - they can be thankful that McLaurin is wearing burgundy and gold.